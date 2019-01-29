Global Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Market 2019-2023: Increasing Collaboration Among Various Stakeholders of LPG Value Chain
The liquefied petroleum gas market will register a CAGR of almost 3% by 2023.
Technological advances to drive growth in the market. With the rising popularity of LPG as an efficient fuel, there have been several technological developments being carried out globally to make the use of LPG convenient and cost-effective.
Market Overview
Increasing government support for LPG adoption
With the rise in focus on reducing GHG emissions and ensuring sustainable energy for all, the use of LPG has been growing globally across various sectors. To further boost the adoption of LPG, there has been significant support from the government in the form of initiatives and subsidies.
Infrastructural challenges
To use LPG as a source of energy. several infrastructural developments are required. However, several countries lack the requisite infrastructure,thus limiting the adoption of LPG.
Competitive Landscape
The market appears to be fragmented and with the presence of several companies including Saudi Arabian Oil and The Linde Group, the competitive environment is quite intense. Factors such as the rising technological advances and the increasing government support for LPG adoption, will provide considerable growth opportunities to liquefied petroleum gas manufactures. ExxonMobil, Indian Oil, Royal Dutch Shell, Saudi Arabian Oil, and The Linde Group are some of the major companies covered in this report.
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
- Preface
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
- Comparison by end-user
- Residential
- Petrochemical
- Industrial and commercial
- Transport
- Others
- Market opportunity by end-user
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 10: MARKET TRENDS
- Adoption of LPG as marine fuel
- Technological advances
- Increasing collaboration among various stakeholders of LPG value chain
PART 11: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 12: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- ExxonMobil
- Indian Oil
- Royal Dutch Shell
- Saudi Arabian Oil
- The Linde Group
