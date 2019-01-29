Global Coated Flat Glass Technologies and Markets Report 2019: 2017-2018 Data, CAGR Projections to 2023 & Revenue Forecasts, 2019-2023
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Coated Flat Glass: Technologies and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The scope of this report is broad. The market for coated flat glass is analyzed based on different types of coating technologies and applications. The market is broken down by major types of coated flat glass, by technology, by, application and by region. The market for coated flat glass is also estimated by regional market and technology. Revenue forecasts from 2018 to 2023 are given for each major type of coated flat glass technology, application and regional market.;
The report also includes a discussion of the major players across each regional market for coated flat glass. It explains the major market drivers of the global coated flat glass industry, the current trends within the industry and major applications, the challenges and the regional dynamics of the global coated flat glass market. The report concludes with a special focus on the vendor landscape, which covers the detailed profiles of major vendors in the coated flat glass industry, globally, and the regional market shares of major players.
Although the market for coated flat glass is threatened by high raw material prices, the market continues to grow with rising demand from North America, Europe and developing countries. Global economic recovery and increasing construction activities across the globe, rising personal income, increasing vehicle sales and increasing demand for solar glass are driving the coated flat glass market. The coated flat glass market finds its main applications in residential buildings, commercial buildings, automotive, solar and other applications.
The Report Includes:
- An overview of the global market for coated flat glass, which is used in special applications, primarily in buildings and automobiles, and is designed to create energy efficiency, increase durability, provide protection from breakage, reduce glare, and repel water and dirt
- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2017, 2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023
- Coverage of coating technologies, such as chemical vapor deposition, magnetron sputtering, as well as other processes, such as plasma vapor deposition and wet processes
- Discussion of major product types and applications, regulatory and market trends, technologies, and regional demand
- Coverage of the niche markets of photovoltaic (PV) glass for solar panels, reflective and antireflective glass, and self-cleaning glass
- A look at the vendor landscape
- Company profiles of major players in the market, including Asahi Glass Co. Ltd., Eastman, Lord Corp., PPG Industries and Saint-Gobain
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Recent Developments
- Scope of Report
- Information Sources
- Methodology
- Geographic Breakdown
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- South America
- Rest of the World (ROW)
- Analyst's Credentials
- Custom Research
- Related Reports
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
- Key Types of Coated Flat Glass Based on Technology
- Pyrolytic (CVD) Technology
- Magnetron Sputtering (PVD) Technology
- Sol-Gel
- Other Technologies
- Key Types of Coated Flat Glass Based on Applications
- Commercial Buildings
- Residential Buildings
- Automotive
- Solar
- Other Applications
- Manufacturing of Flat Glass
- Float Process
- Roller Process
- Sheet Process
- Types of Flat Glass
Chapter 4 Global Market for Coated Flat Glass
- Overall Market for Coated Flat Glass
- Global Market for Coated Flat Glass Market, by Region
- Global Market for Coated Flat Glass Market, by Technology
- Pyrolytic Coated Flat Glass Market, by Region
- Magnetron Sputter Coated Flat Glass Market, by Region
- Sol-Gel Coated Flat Glass Market, by Region
- Market for Other Technologies Used in Coated Flat Glass, by Region
- Global Market for Coated Flat Glass, by Application
- Commercial Building Applications Market, by Region
- Residential Building Applications Market, by Region
- Automotive Applications Market, by Region
- Solar Energy Applications Market, by Region
- Market for Other Applications, by Region
- Global Market for Coated Flat Glass, by Application and Technology
- Coated Flat Glass in Commercial Building Applications, by Technology
- Coated Flat Glass in Residential Building Applications, by Technology
- Coated Flat Glass in Automotive Applications, by Technology
- Coated Flat Glass in Solar Energy Applications, by Technology
- Coated Flat Glass in Other Applications, by Technology
Chapter 5 Market Drivers and Challenges
- Growth Drivers
- Impact of Global Economic Growth
- Shorter Lead Times for Fast-Track Projects
- Impact of Regulations and Legislation Concerning Safety, Noise Attenuation and Energy Conservation
- Growth of the Automotive Industry
- Growth in Building Products
- Increasing Demand for Solar Glass
- R&D Investment and Capacity Utilization
- Challenges
- Increasing Cost of Energy
- Rising Raw Material Cost
- Transport Cost
- Low Code Enforcement in Developed and Developing Regions
- Low Rate of Renovation in Europe and North America
Chapter 6 Patent Review
Chapter 7 Company Profiles
- Allnex Group
- Asahi Glass Co. Ltd.
- Avic Sanxin Co. Ltd.
- Cardinal Glass Industries
- Central Glass Co. Ltd.
- China Glass Holdings Ltd.
- CSG Holding Co. Ltd.
- Eastman
- Euroglas Gmbh
- Fuyao Glass Corp.
- Gomel Glass
- Guardian Industries
- Hebei Yingxin Glass Group Co. Ltd.
- HMG Paints Ltd.
- Interpane Glass Industries Ag
- KCC Corp.
- Lord Corp.
- Luoyang Glass Co. Ltd.
- Muliaglass
- Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd.
- Ppg Industries
- Quinhuangdao Yaohua Glass Co. Ltd.
- Saint-Gobain
- Salavatsteklo Ojsc/Salavatsteklo Oao
- Sangalli
- Shandong Jin Jing Technology Co. Ltd.
- Shanghai Yaohua Pilkington Glass Group Co. Ltd.
- Sherwin-Williams Co.
- Taiwan Glass Industrial Corp.
- Trakya Cam Sanayii A.S.
- Valspar Corp.
- Viglacera Corp.
- Xinyi Glass Holdings Ltd.
- Zhuzhou Kibing Group Co. Ltd.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/5tvt2x/global_coated?w=12
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Glass
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.