Global Coated Flat Glass Technologies and Markets Report 2019: 2017-2018 Data, CAGR Projections to 2023 & Revenue Forecasts, 2019-2023

The scope of this report is broad. The market for coated flat glass is analyzed based on different types of coating technologies and applications. The market is broken down by major types of coated flat glass, by technology, by, application and by region. The market for coated flat glass is also estimated by regional market and technology. Revenue forecasts from 2018 to 2023 are given for each major type of coated flat glass technology, application and regional market.;



The report also includes a discussion of the major players across each regional market for coated flat glass. It explains the major market drivers of the global coated flat glass industry, the current trends within the industry and major applications, the challenges and the regional dynamics of the global coated flat glass market. The report concludes with a special focus on the vendor landscape, which covers the detailed profiles of major vendors in the coated flat glass industry, globally, and the regional market shares of major players.

Although the market for coated flat glass is threatened by high raw material prices, the market continues to grow with rising demand from North America, Europe and developing countries. Global economic recovery and increasing construction activities across the globe, rising personal income, increasing vehicle sales and increasing demand for solar glass are driving the coated flat glass market. The coated flat glass market finds its main applications in residential buildings, commercial buildings, automotive, solar and other applications.



The Report Includes:

An overview of the global market for coated flat glass, which is used in special applications, primarily in buildings and automobiles, and is designed to create energy efficiency, increase durability, provide protection from breakage, reduce glare, and repel water and dirt

Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2017, 2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023

Coverage of coating technologies, such as chemical vapor deposition, magnetron sputtering, as well as other processes, such as plasma vapor deposition and wet processes

Discussion of major product types and applications, regulatory and market trends, technologies, and regional demand

Coverage of the niche markets of photovoltaic (PV) glass for solar panels, reflective and antireflective glass, and self-cleaning glass

A look at the vendor landscape

Company profiles of major players in the market, including Asahi Glass Co. Ltd., Eastman, Lord Corp., PPG Industries and Saint-Gobain

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Recent Developments

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Rest of the World (ROW)

Analyst's Credentials

Custom Research

Related Reports

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

Key Types of Coated Flat Glass Based on Technology

Pyrolytic (CVD) Technology

Magnetron Sputtering (PVD) Technology

Sol-Gel

Other Technologies

Key Types of Coated Flat Glass Based on Applications

Commercial Buildings

Residential Buildings

Automotive

Solar

Other Applications

Manufacturing of Flat Glass

Float Process

Roller Process

Sheet Process

Types of Flat Glass

Chapter 4 Global Market for Coated Flat Glass

Overall Market for Coated Flat Glass

Global Market for Coated Flat Glass Market, by Region

Global Market for Coated Flat Glass Market, by Technology

Pyrolytic Coated Flat Glass Market, by Region

Magnetron Sputter Coated Flat Glass Market, by Region

Sol-Gel Coated Flat Glass Market, by Region

Market for Other Technologies Used in Coated Flat Glass, by Region

Global Market for Coated Flat Glass, by Application

Commercial Building Applications Market, by Region

Residential Building Applications Market, by Region

Automotive Applications Market, by Region

Solar Energy Applications Market, by Region

Market for Other Applications, by Region

Global Market for Coated Flat Glass, by Application and Technology

Coated Flat Glass in Commercial Building Applications, by Technology

Coated Flat Glass in Residential Building Applications, by Technology

Coated Flat Glass in Automotive Applications, by Technology

Coated Flat Glass in Solar Energy Applications, by Technology

Coated Flat Glass in Other Applications, by Technology

Chapter 5 Market Drivers and Challenges

Growth Drivers

Impact of Global Economic Growth

Shorter Lead Times for Fast-Track Projects

Impact of Regulations and Legislation Concerning Safety, Noise Attenuation and Energy Conservation

Growth of the Automotive Industry

Growth in Building Products

Increasing Demand for Solar Glass

R&D Investment and Capacity Utilization

Challenges

Increasing Cost of Energy

Rising Raw Material Cost

Transport Cost

Low Code Enforcement in Developed and Developing Regions

Low Rate of Renovation in Europe and North America

Chapter 6 Patent Review



Chapter 7 Company Profiles

Allnex Group

Asahi Glass Co. Ltd.

Avic Sanxin Co. Ltd.

Cardinal Glass Industries

Central Glass Co. Ltd.

China Glass Holdings Ltd.

CSG Holding Co. Ltd.

Eastman

Euroglas Gmbh

Fuyao Glass Corp.

Gomel Glass

Guardian Industries

Hebei Yingxin Glass Group Co. Ltd.

HMG Paints Ltd.

Interpane Glass Industries Ag

KCC Corp.

Lord Corp.

Luoyang Glass Co. Ltd.

Muliaglass

Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd.

Ppg Industries

Quinhuangdao Yaohua Glass Co. Ltd.

Saint-Gobain

Salavatsteklo Ojsc/Salavatsteklo Oao

Sangalli

Shandong Jin Jing Technology Co. Ltd.

Shanghai Yaohua Pilkington Glass Group Co. Ltd.

Sherwin-Williams Co.

Taiwan Glass Industrial Corp.

Trakya Cam Sanayii A.S.

Valspar Corp.

Viglacera Corp.

Xinyi Glass Holdings Ltd.

Zhuzhou Kibing Group Co. Ltd.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/5tvt2x/global_coated?w=12

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

