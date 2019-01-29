Global Medical Tourism Potential 2019: Facts And Figures for 165 Countries
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Tourism Global Potential: Facts And Figures 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Medical Tourism Global Potential Facts and Figures 2019 examines the global background and potential, for medical and health tourism in 165 countries.
This is the most comprehensive report ever on global medical tourism by an author who has been writing about medical tourism for 15 years.
This report investigates current and potential opportunities for medical tourism by analysing inbound and outbound numbers by country and revenue.
Report Summary
Global medical tourism is increasing annually. What is changing rapidly is each country's share of the total, and the type of medical tourist they are attracting, It highlights those countries that are or are becoming major destinations, why, and what they are doing to promote their country. The report shows where medical tourists are coming from, the treatments they seek, and why they go where they do,
Key Findings
- The global demand for medical tourism is changing
- Some countries see increasing numbers but others struggle
- This is a very fluid market
- Some strategies and marketing are working well
- This market is not just price driven
- Successful countries work hard to attract medical tourists
Reason to Buy
Every country and organisation needs to update and refine its medical tourism strategy and to do that they need to know the latest on which countries are doing well, who goes there, the treatment they seek and why they go there.
This bang up to date report is essential reading to any organisation serious about medical tourism, with background material suitable for both experts and newcomers.
The report analyses figures and does not accept them at face value.
Key Topics Covered:
OVERVIEW
- Introduction
- History
- Wellness and medical tourism
- UNWTO definitions
INTERNATIONAL MEDICAL TOURISM FIGURES
- Global figures on medical tourism
- Global figures problems
- International patients
- Why migration alters figures
- Global medical tourism figures by country
- Global medical tourism figures illusions
- Top 50 global medical tourism destinations
- Top 45 outbound medical tourism sources
- Top 40 health and wellness destinations
- Global medical tourism potential
- Global tourism and medical tourism
- UNWTO/ETC health tourism report
- European Parliament report on health tourism
- European Regional Development Fund
- Global medical price trends
- Global travel
- World tourism economy
- European travel
- Asia travel
- Gulf travel
- Economic impact of tourism sectors
- Health and wellness tourism figures
- Health and wellness tourism potential
- Medical tourism revenue
- Medical tourism revenue top 25 destinations
- Health and wellness tourism revenue
- Health and wellness tourism revenue by sectors
- Health and wellness tourism trends
- Spas in the USA
- Medical spas in the USA
- Wellness communities
- Hair transplants
INTERNATIONAL MEDICAL TOURISM MARKET
- International medical tourism
- Regional medical tourism
- Domestic medical tourism
- Distribution
- Agencies
- Agency failures
- Agency frauds
- Agency regulation
- Agency requirements of hospitals
- Agency scams
- Agent training and education
- Advertising and fake reviews in South Korea
- Advertising and fake reviews on social media
- Advertising regulation
- Advertising regulation in the UK
- Airlines
- Apps
- Direct chat
- Hotels and medical tourism
- International medical accreditation
- Legal and ethical issues
- Medical cruise tourism
- Medical negligence
- Medical price comparisons sites
- Medical price comparisons sites and CMA
- Medical tourism scams
- Stop medical tourism scams
- Mobile technology
- Price comparisons
- Price regulation
- Smartphones
- Social media
- Travel agencies and tour operators
- US travel bans
- Videos
MEDICAL TOURISM CUSTOMERS
- Defining medical tourists
- Customer demand
- Carers
- Crowd funding
- Cultural sensitivity
- LBGTX
- Luxury travel
- Muslim and Halal
- Older patients
- Safety
- Security and terrorism
- Taking time to be a tourist
- Uninsured Americans
- VIP patients
- Waiting times
- Wellness travel preference
- Why people become medical tourists
MEDICAL TOURISM PRODUCTS AND SERVICES
- Addiction treatment
- Birth tourism
- Cancer
- Cosmetic surgery
- Cosmetic surgery ethics
- Cosmetic surgery ISAPS survey
- Cosmetic surgery Brazilian butt lift
- Cosmetic surgery aftercare
- Cosmetic surgery mental health screening
- Cosmetic surgery problems
- Cosmetic surgery standards
- Dental implants
- Dental tourism
- Dental tourism and Australia
- Diabetes treatment
- Elderly care
- Eye care
- Eye care safety
- Fertility treatment
- Obesity treatment
- Organ transplants
- Organ transplants regulation-Europe
- Organ transplant regulation-elsewhere
- Organ transplant problems in Costa Rica
- Organ transplant problems in Egypt
- Organ transplant problems in India
- Procreation tourism
- Sex change tourism
- Spa and wellness
- Spa definitions Visit Britain
- Spa definition-ISPA
- Spa and wellness definitions- International Medical Spa Association
- Spa and wellness definitions- Wellness Tourism Association
- Sports medical tourism
- Stem cell treatment
- Stem cell treatment in the USA
- Stem cell treatment in India
- Stem cell treatment in Switzerland
- Stem cell treatment in Canada
- Stem cell treatment problems
- Stem cell treatment advice from FDA
- Stem cell treatment regulation
- Surrogacy
- Traditional Chinese Medicine
- Traditional Korean Medicine
MEDICAL TOURISM AND INSURANCE
- Medical tourism and insurance
- Travel insurance
- Medical tourism insurance UK
- Medical negligence and insurance
- Medical negligence and medical complications insurance
- Stem cell insurance
- Insurers as medical tourism agents
- Cosmetic surgery insurance
- Spas
EUROPEAN CROSS BORDER HEALTHCARE
- European Health Insurance Card
- European Union cross-border healthcare
- EU cross-border healthcare official EU patient information
- EU cross border healthcare in EFTA countries
- European Reference Networks
- Evaluative study on EU cross-border healthcare directive
- European Commission 2018 report
- European Court of Auditors 2018 audit
- EU cross-border healthcare rules on professional liability
- EU cross-border projects
- EU Package Travel Directive
- European standards on cosmetic surgery
- European standards on non-surgical medical procedures
INTERNATIONAL ORGANISATIONS
- ACHS International
- Acreditas Global
- Accreditation Canada
- American Accreditation Commission International
- American Association for Accreditation of Ambulatory Surgery Facilities
- American Nurses Credentialing Centre
- CHKS
- COHSASA
- DNV-GL Healthcare
- European Aeromedical Institute
- European co-operation for Accreditation
- European Society for Quality in Healthcare
- European Historic Thermal Towns Association
- European Spas Association
- Global Clinic Rating
- Global Healthcare Accreditation Programme
- Global Healthcare Travel Council
- Haute Autorite de Sante
- Healing Hotels of the World
- International Board of Medicine and Surgery
- International Hospital Federation
- International Medical Spa Association
- International Organization for Standardisation
- International Society of Aesthetic Global Surgery
- International Society of Hair Restoration Surgery
- International Society for Quality in Health Care
- International Spa Association
- Joint Commission International
- KTQ International
- Leading Hospitals of the World
- Leading Doctors of the World
- Leading Hotels of the World
- Medical Tourism Association
- Royal College of Surgeon
- SafeCare
- Swiss Leading Hospitals
- Temos
- Treatment Abroad
- Wellness Tourism Association
- World Federation of Chinese Medicine Societies
Companies Mentioned
- Accreditation Canada
- ACHS International
- Acreditas Global
- American Accreditation Commission International
- American Association for Accreditation of Ambulatory Surgery Facilities
- American Nurses Credentialing Centre
- CHKS
- COHSASA
- DNV-GL Healthcare
- European Aeromedical Institute
- European co-operation for Accreditation
- European Historic Thermal Towns Association
- European Society for Quality in Healthcare
- European Spas Association
- Global Clinic Rating
- Global Healthcare Accreditation Programme
- Global Healthcare Travel Council
- Haute Autorite de Sante
- Healing Hotels of the World
- International Board of Medicine and Surgery
- International Hospital Federation
- International Medical Spa Association
- International Organization for Standardisation
- International Society for Quality in Health Care
- International Society of Aesthetic Global Surgery
- International Society of Hair Restoration Surgery
- International Spa Association
- Joint Commission International
- KTQ International
- Leading Doctors of the World
- Leading Hospitals of the World
- Leading Hotels of the World
- Medical Tourism Association
- Royal College of Surgeon
- SafeCare
- Swiss Leading Hospitals
- Temos
- Treatment Abroad
- Wellness Tourism Association
- World Federation of Chinese Medicine Societies
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/n2ktvt/global_medical?w=12
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Medical Tourism
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.