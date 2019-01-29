Global Medical Tourism Potential 2019: Facts And Figures for 165 Countries

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Tourism Global Potential: Facts And Figures 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Medical Tourism Global Potential Facts and Figures 2019 examines the global background and potential, for medical and health tourism in 165 countries.



This is the most comprehensive report ever on global medical tourism by an author who has been writing about medical tourism for 15 years.



This report investigates current and potential opportunities for medical tourism by analysing inbound and outbound numbers by country and revenue.



Report Summary



Global medical tourism is increasing annually. What is changing rapidly is each country's share of the total, and the type of medical tourist they are attracting, It highlights those countries that are or are becoming major destinations, why, and what they are doing to promote their country. The report shows where medical tourists are coming from, the treatments they seek, and why they go where they do,



Key Findings

The global demand for medical tourism is changing

Some countries see increasing numbers but others struggle

This is a very fluid market

Some strategies and marketing are working well

This market is not just price driven

Successful countries work hard to attract medical tourists

Reason to Buy



Every country and organisation needs to update and refine its medical tourism strategy and to do that they need to know the latest on which countries are doing well, who goes there, the treatment they seek and why they go there.



This bang up to date report is essential reading to any organisation serious about medical tourism, with background material suitable for both experts and newcomers.



The report analyses figures and does not accept them at face value.

Key Topics Covered:



OVERVIEW

Introduction

History

Wellness and medical tourism

UNWTO definitions

INTERNATIONAL MEDICAL TOURISM FIGURES

Global figures on medical tourism

Global figures problems

International patients

Why migration alters figures

Global medical tourism figures by country

Global medical tourism figures illusions

Top 50 global medical tourism destinations

Top 45 outbound medical tourism sources

Top 40 health and wellness destinations

Global medical tourism potential

Global tourism and medical tourism

UNWTO/ETC health tourism report

European Parliament report on health tourism

European Regional Development Fund

Global medical price trends

Global travel

World tourism economy

European travel

Asia travel

Gulf travel

Economic impact of tourism sectors

Health and wellness tourism figures

Health and wellness tourism potential

Medical tourism revenue

Medical tourism revenue top 25 destinations

Health and wellness tourism revenue

Health and wellness tourism revenue by sectors

Health and wellness tourism trends

Spas in the USA

Medical spas in the USA

Wellness communities

Hair transplants

INTERNATIONAL MEDICAL TOURISM MARKET

International medical tourism

Regional medical tourism

Domestic medical tourism

Distribution

Agencies

Agency failures

Agency frauds

Agency regulation

Agency requirements of hospitals

Agency scams

Agent training and education

Advertising and fake reviews in South Korea

Advertising and fake reviews on social media

Advertising regulation

Advertising regulation in the UK

Airlines

Apps

Direct chat

Hotels and medical tourism

International medical accreditation

Legal and ethical issues

Medical cruise tourism

Medical negligence

Medical price comparisons sites

Medical price comparisons sites and CMA

Medical tourism scams

Stop medical tourism scams

Mobile technology

Price comparisons

Price regulation

Smartphones

Social media

Travel agencies and tour operators

US travel bans

Videos

MEDICAL TOURISM CUSTOMERS

Defining medical tourists

Customer demand

Carers

Crowd funding

Cultural sensitivity

LBGTX

Luxury travel

Muslim and Halal

Older patients

Safety

Security and terrorism

Taking time to be a tourist

Uninsured Americans

VIP patients

Waiting times

Wellness travel preference

Why people become medical tourists

MEDICAL TOURISM PRODUCTS AND SERVICES

Addiction treatment

Birth tourism

Cancer

Cosmetic surgery

Cosmetic surgery ethics

Cosmetic surgery ISAPS survey

Cosmetic surgery Brazilian butt lift

Cosmetic surgery aftercare

Cosmetic surgery mental health screening

Cosmetic surgery problems

Cosmetic surgery standards

Dental implants

Dental tourism

Dental tourism and Australia

Diabetes treatment

Elderly care

Eye care

Eye care safety

Fertility treatment

Obesity treatment

Organ transplants

Organ transplants regulation-Europe

Organ transplant regulation-elsewhere

Organ transplant problems in Costa Rica

Organ transplant problems in Egypt

Organ transplant problems in India

Procreation tourism

Sex change tourism

Spa and wellness

Spa definitions Visit Britain

Spa definition-ISPA

Spa and wellness definitions- International Medical Spa Association

Spa and wellness definitions- Wellness Tourism Association

Sports medical tourism

Stem cell treatment

Stem cell treatment in the USA

Stem cell treatment in India

Stem cell treatment in Switzerland

Stem cell treatment in Canada

Stem cell treatment problems

Stem cell treatment advice from FDA

Stem cell treatment regulation

Surrogacy

Traditional Chinese Medicine

Traditional Korean Medicine

MEDICAL TOURISM AND INSURANCE

Medical tourism and insurance

Travel insurance

Medical tourism insurance UK

Medical negligence and insurance

Medical negligence and medical complications insurance

Stem cell insurance

Insurers as medical tourism agents

Cosmetic surgery insurance

Spas

EUROPEAN CROSS BORDER HEALTHCARE

European Health Insurance Card

European Union cross-border healthcare

EU cross-border healthcare official EU patient information

EU cross border healthcare in EFTA countries

European Reference Networks

Evaluative study on EU cross-border healthcare directive

European Commission 2018 report

European Court of Auditors 2018 audit

EU cross-border healthcare rules on professional liability

EU cross-border projects

EU Package Travel Directive

European standards on cosmetic surgery

European standards on non-surgical medical procedures

INTERNATIONAL ORGANISATIONS

ACHS International

Acreditas Global

Accreditation Canada

American Accreditation Commission International

American Association for Accreditation of Ambulatory Surgery Facilities

American Nurses Credentialing Centre

CHKS

COHSASA

DNV-GL Healthcare

European Aeromedical Institute

European co-operation for Accreditation

European Society for Quality in Healthcare

European Historic Thermal Towns Association

European Spas Association

Global Clinic Rating

Global Healthcare Accreditation Programme

Global Healthcare Travel Council

Haute Autorite de Sante

Healing Hotels of the World

International Board of Medicine and Surgery

International Hospital Federation

International Medical Spa Association

International Organization for Standardisation

International Society of Aesthetic Global Surgery

International Society of Hair Restoration Surgery

International Society for Quality in Health Care

International Spa Association

Joint Commission International

KTQ International

Leading Hospitals of the World

Leading Doctors of the World

Leading Hotels of the World

Medical Tourism Association

Royal College of Surgeon

SafeCare

Swiss Leading Hospitals

Temos

Treatment Abroad

Wellness Tourism Association

World Federation of Chinese Medicine Societies

Companies Mentioned



Accreditation Canada

ACHS International

Acreditas Global

American Accreditation Commission International

American Association for Accreditation of Ambulatory Surgery Facilities

American Nurses Credentialing Centre

CHKS

COHSASA

DNV-GL Healthcare

European Aeromedical Institute

European co-operation for Accreditation

European Historic Thermal Towns Association

European Society for Quality in Healthcare

European Spas Association

Global Clinic Rating

Global Healthcare Accreditation Programme

Global Healthcare Travel Council

Haute Autorite de Sante

Healing Hotels of the World

International Board of Medicine and Surgery

International Hospital Federation

International Medical Spa Association

International Organization for Standardisation

International Society for Quality in Health Care

International Society of Aesthetic Global Surgery

International Society of Hair Restoration Surgery

International Spa Association

Joint Commission International

KTQ International

Leading Doctors of the World

Leading Hospitals of the World

Leading Hotels of the World

Medical Tourism Association

Royal College of Surgeon

SafeCare

Swiss Leading Hospitals

Temos

Treatment Abroad

Wellness Tourism Association

World Federation of Chinese Medicine Societies





