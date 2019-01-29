Global Smart Kitchen Appliance Market to 2023: Increased Adoption of Modular Kitchens / Advent of Multi-Cooking Functionalities / Integration with Voice-Controlled Personal Assistants
The smart kitchen appliance market will register a CAGR of close to 23% by 2023.
Advent of multi-cooking functionalities in smart cooking appliances to push demand for the market. For customer convenience, vendors focus on providing cooking appliances equipped with wireless technology for smart remote access. Multi-cooking functionalities are one of the deciding factors for customers opting for smart cooking appliances.
The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the advent of multi-cooking functionalities in smart cooking appliances. According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the rising demand for premium innovative appliances. Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is the high product price limiting consumer adoption in low- and middle-class population.
Market Overview
Growing demand for premium innovative appliances
Growing innovation and technological advances have changed consumer preferences and propelled the demand for innovative products.
High product price limiting consumer adoption in low-and middle-class population
Smart kitchen appliances are expensive as compared to regular cooking appliances due to the integration of wireless technology and smart features.
Competitive Landscape
The market appears to be fragmented and with the presence of several companies including Samsung Electronics and Whirlpool Corporation, the competitive environment is quite intense. Factors such as the rising demand for premium innovative appliances and the advent of multi-cooking functionalities in smart cooking appliances, will provide considerable growth opportunities to smart kitchen appliance manufactures.
Haier Group, LG Electronics, Robert Bosch, Samsung Electronics, and Whirlpool Corporation are some of the major companies covered in this report.
