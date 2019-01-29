Global Smart Kitchen Appliance Market to 2023: Increased Adoption of Modular Kitchens / Advent of Multi-Cooking Functionalities / Integration with Voice-Controlled Personal Assistants

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Smart Kitchen Appliance Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The smart kitchen appliance market will register a CAGR of close to 23% by 2023.



Advent of multi-cooking functionalities in smart cooking appliances to push demand for the market. For customer convenience, vendors focus on providing cooking appliances equipped with wireless technology for smart remote access. Multi-cooking functionalities are one of the deciding factors for customers opting for smart cooking appliances.



The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the advent of multi-cooking functionalities in smart cooking appliances. According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the rising demand for premium innovative appliances. Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is the high product price limiting consumer adoption in low- and middle-class population.



Market Overview



Growing demand for premium innovative appliances



Growing innovation and technological advances have changed consumer preferences and propelled the demand for innovative products.



High product price limiting consumer adoption in low-and middle-class population



Smart kitchen appliances are expensive as compared to regular cooking appliances due to the integration of wireless technology and smart features.



Competitive Landscape



The market appears to be fragmented and with the presence of several companies including Samsung Electronics and Whirlpool Corporation, the competitive environment is quite intense. Factors such as the rising demand for premium innovative appliances and the advent of multi-cooking functionalities in smart cooking appliances, will provide considerable growth opportunities to smart kitchen appliance manufactures.



Haier Group, LG Electronics, Robert Bosch, Samsung Electronics, and Whirlpool Corporation are some of the major companies covered in this report.



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

Preface

Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING



Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT



Comparison by product

Smart large cooking appliance

Smart refrigerator



Smart small cooking appliance

Smart dishwasher



Market opportunity by product

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL



Comparison by distribution channel

Offline



Online



Market opportunity by distribution channel

PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Increased adoption of modular kitchen

Advent of multi-cooking functionalities in smart cooking appliances

Integration with voice-controlled personal assistants

Other trends

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE



Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Haier Group

LG Electronics

Robert Bosch

Samsung Electronics

Whirlpool Corporation



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/kzpxjd/global_smart?w=12





