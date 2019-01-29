Global Datacenter Services in Colocation and Hosting Markets, 2018-2022: Explosion of Global Data Consumption, Growing Trend to Outsource Datacenters & Increasing Adoption of Cloud Solutions

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Datacenter Strategies - The Evolution of the Business from a Telecom Perspective" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report examines the market of datacenter services in colocation and hosting, angled from the specific perspective of the telco market.



The major telcos of the three regions of North America, Europe and Asia are scanned in detail, with an absorbing range of strategic patterns emerging by each region.



To ensure that it covers the entire ecosystem of datacenter service offerings, the report also considers pure datacenter players, service integrators, pure cloud players and Internet giants. Their features are cross-referenced with the value chain in order to fully describe the positions of the various market players.



Concluding with a strategic analysis of the market dynamics leading to variegated approaches, the report presents a forecast of the size of the market up to 2022.

Key Topics Covered:





1. Executive Summary

1.1. Key Findings

1.2. The view and recommendations



2. Methodology & definitions

2.1. General methodology of reports



3. Market overview & definition

3.1. Definition

3.2. Market overview

3.2.1. The value chain

3.2.2. The market players



4. Differing approaches in different regions

4.1. Case USA

4.1.1. AT&T: selling off their datacenters to shift business to contents

4.1.2. Verizon: also selling their datacenters, to shift to media business

4.1.3. CenturyLink: again selling datacenters, to concentrate on telecom infrastructure

4.1.4. The other side of the US ecosystem: how other players perceive telecom players

4.2. Case Europe

4.2.1. Telefnica

4.2.2. British Telecom (BT)

4.2.3. Deutsche Telekom (DT)

4.2.4. Orange

4.2.5. Telia

4.3. Case Asia

4.3.1. China Mobile

4.3.2. China Telecom

4.3.3. China Unicom in Singapore

4.3.4. Singtel



5. Markets and forecasts

5.1.1. Key driver 1: Explosion of global data consumption

5.1.2. Key driver 2: Growing trend to outsource datacenters

5.1.3. Key driver 3: Increasing adoption of cloud solutions



6. Strategic analysis: the telco perspective

6.1. Case USA: No longer an option to compete against the big guns

6.2. Case Asia: Local telcos have the power to offer premium services

6.3. Case Europe: The squeezed middle continent, pressured on both sides



Companies Mentioned



