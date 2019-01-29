GCC Camel Dairy Market Report 2018: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2017-2023

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "GCC Camel Dairy Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2018-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The GCC camel dairy market was worth US$ 426.8 Million in 2017, registering a CAGR of around 5% during 2010-2017.



Camels play a vital role in various communities of the GCC region on account of their adaptability to the high temperatures, scarce agricultural areas and insignificant amounts of precipitation. In recent years, camel dairy farming has evolved as an alternative to traditional dairy farming in the GCC region, as the latter requires large amounts of electricity and water for the maintenance of cattle. In comparison with cow milk, camel milk is considered more nutritious in nature owing to the higher amounts of iron, copper, sodium, potassium, magnesium, manganese, and vitamin A and C.



Moreover, camel milk is endowed with a high content of potent immunoglobulins which assist consumers suffering from allergies, autism, and heart and immunity disorders. Additionally, as camel milk is a natural probiotic, it promotes healthy bacterial growth in the gut, thereby aiding digestion. Moreover, the presence of lactoferrin helps in protecting the body from viral as well as bacterial infections.



Camel milk is often referred to as a complete meal since it has ample nutrients to sustain an individual throughout the day. On account of this, it was used to support nomads and herders while traveling long distances in ancient times. As opposed to the rest of the world, the GCC region has had the advantage of consuming camel milk and camel dairy products for decades. This can be accredited to the presence of a large number of camels in the region which has proliferated with the passage of time.



GCC countries such as Saudi Arabia, UAE and Qatar have abundance of camels owing to the animals' physiological peculiarities linked to their adaptation ability to harsh conditions of the desert. The dromedary camel is considered to be one of the most important livestock animals in semi-arid areas of the GCC region. This makes the raw material procurement process easier for camel milk processing companies. Other factors driving the demand of camel milk in the GCC region include increasing health awareness among the consumers, large diabetic population, increasing export market, numerous new product launches, etc.



The GCC camel dairy market has witnessed significant growth in the last few years, catalyzed by the health benefits of camel milk that are increasingly being recognized by the consumers. It has garnered attention particularly among lactose-intolerant and diabetic people as it contains a lower amount of lactose and higher amount of insulin that is imminent for regulating type 1 diabetes. Rising health awareness in the GCC region, especially in the UAE and Saudi Arabia has led to a surge in the sales of healthy food products.



The urban population in these regions is continuously increasing, whereas the expanding number of Western emigrants is influencing dietary habits. These trends are expected to drive the camel dairy market in the GCC region over the coming years as camel milk and milk products are considered to be healthier than other forms of dairy products.



Looking forward, the camel dairy market in the GCC region is projected to cross US$ 615.3 Million by 2023, exhibiting a CAGR of around 6% during 2018-2023.



Breakup by Product Type:



On the basis of product type, the GCC camel dairy market has been segmented into flavoured milk, milk powder, pasteurized milk, ice cream, cheese, Laban, ghee, drinking yogurt, infant formula and others. Amongst these, pasteurized camel milk represents the leading product category, accounting for around a third of the total market share.



Breakup by Packaging:



Based on packaging, the report has analysed bottles, cartons, cans and jars. Bottles, currently dominate the GCC camel dairy market, accounting for the largest share.



Breakup by Distribution Channel:



On the basis of distribution channels, the market has been divided into traditional and modern. The modern segment has been further divided into supermarkets and hypermarkets, online, specialty stores, convenience stores and others.



Regional Insights:



Region-wise, the market has been segmented into Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain and Oman.



Competitive Landscape:



The competitive landscape and the profiles of key players operating in the GCC camel dairy market have also been provided in the report.



