Norway tops up its donation to UN Tanzania by USD 7 million (TZS 16 billion)

On Friday 25 January 2019 the Royal Norwegian Embassy announced an agreement with the United Nations in Tanzania where Norway will contribute USD 7 million to the UN! The funding will go towards the Kigoma Joint Programme (KJP) and the National Plan of Action to Combat Violence Against Women and Children!

The Joint Press Release can be found here.



