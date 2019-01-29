Alyusha Maharaj of Interpersonal Wellness Services Inc. to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 29, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For a long time there was a definition of success that was about position and title and money and material possessions. But the world is changing; people are realizing none of that necessarily makes you successful, nor does it necessarily make you happy, and if you’re not healthy enough to enjoy it, what’s the point?

Part of being ahead of the game is knowing who you are and what's important to you and what success means for you. As a result, there are many people reevaluating what success looks like for them, placing more value on purpose and meaningful work, as well as their overall health and wellbeing.

First established 22 years ago by Joyce Odidison, Interpersonal Wellness Services Inc. is dedicated to personal and professional wellness. As the organization expands across Canada, Alyusha Maharaj represents Interpersonal Wellness Services Inc. in Toronto.

“We're in a very stressed world these days. Technology has certainly sped things up,” says Alyusha. “What I've observed in the time I've been working in global organizations is that people just can't keep up with the pace or the expectation. Those are the times where people need to sit down and reevaluate expectations in the organization, deliverables, goals and most importantly, values.”

Alyusha’s expertise is helping people through transition by redefining what success means to them moving forward with that new definition of success that includes wellness and work/life balance.

“The wellness that I'm focused on is really that holistic view of people and their overall well-being in all aspects of their lives, including their relationships, because when you're personally well-balanced, you take that into your work place. And ultimately the professional and personal flow into one another.”

Our lives are multidimensional The Interpersonal Wellness model looks at nine different dimensions from physical health to financial well-being.

“I'm looking to work with organizations who want to change their workplace culture and find a different way to increase employee productivity and engagement using a wellness improvement system,” says Alyusha. “You get a holistic picture of where you're at and you can see how you're really doing in your life, what's working, what's not working, what you need to do differently and change to be happy, successful, and well.”

CUTV News Radio will feature Alyusha Maharaj in an interview with Jim Masters on January 31st at 1pm EST.

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio.

If you have a question for our guest, call (347) 996-3389.

For more information on Interpersonal Wellness, visit www.interpersonalwellness.com



