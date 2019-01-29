Tomonori Yako, CIO of Uhuru to Take the Podium at Palmerston Kai Date: 29th January 2019, Organizer: JCCI

Tomonori Yako

MINATO-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, January 29, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Uhuru Corporation (“Uhuru”, headquarters: Minato-ku, Tokyo, President & CEO: Takashi Sonoda) is pleased to announce that Tomonori Yako, CIO and IoT Innovation Center Chief of Uhuru will be appearing on stage as speaker at the Palmerston Kai seminar to be held on Tuesday, 29th January 2019. Palmerston Kai is one of the main events organized by the Japanese Chamber of Commerce and Industry in the United Kingdom (JCCI).

Date and time: Tuesday, 29th January 2019

Reception starts at 13:00. Scheduled end time is 15:00.

Venue: Drapers’ Hall (www.thedrapers.co.uk)

Throgmorton Street, London EC2N 2AN

Organizer: JCCI

Topic: Creating a New World with IoT/Digital; Developed Form of Approach for Solving Issues by Merging Boundaries.

Outline: The idea of digitizing things in the real world and feeding them back to the real world by applying various knowledge and analysis is about to be materialized.

The key is the boundary of things. Focusing on issues in the boundaries and solving them by merging the boundaries enable us to create a new world that we have never seen before. Yako will describe the concept along with a specific use case.

*Prior application is required to participate in the Palmerston Kai.

*Names of companies, products and services are trademarks or registered trademarks of Uhuru, the respective companies or organizations.





