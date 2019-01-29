Jay Grossman, L.A.’s Celebrity Dentist, Warns Patients of Colgate Toothpaste Ingredients

Dr. Jay Grossman, Celebrity Dentist

“The efficacy of its possible antimicrobial properties may be outweighed by its possible role in disrupting hormonal development.” - Dr. Jay Grossman

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For Dr. Jay Grossman and his team at Concierge Dentistry, the mission is to deliver the finest dental care available. Using state-of-the-art dental technology, they provide modern imaging capabilities that allow their patients to clearly see the reasons for procedures and the intended results. They recognize that patients are individuals with different goals and needs, and they strive to provide a soothing and educational environment where extraordinary results are realized. However, the team is now warning against a product that could possibly be extremely detrimental to their patients’ health.

Recently, the FDA banned the anti-bacterial chemical “Triclosan” from soap. However, Dr. Grossman is adamant that the public isn’t quite safe yet. The chemical can still be found in many brands of toothpaste still sold on shelves today. The reasoning? Colgate Total convinced the FDA that the benefit of Triclosan in toothpaste outweighs any risks involved with using the product.

In an interview, Andrea Fisher, an FDA spokeswoman, said that “Triclosan has demonstrated to be an effective component in reducing plaque and gingivitis.” This information was discovered in a Colgate study conducted all the way back in 1997. Dr. Grossman disagrees with this assessment.

“It is in my opinion,” said Dr. Grossman, “that the efficacy of its possible antimicrobial properties may be outweighed by its possible role in disrupting hormonal development. Although the Colgate study sites a significant reduction in gingivitis, independent reviews, such as those done by the Cochrane group, state that the benefits may not be clinically significant.” Meanwhile, the potential health concerns of Triclosan have caused the FDA to list it as a “CEC,” a contaminant of emerging concern.

“As your dentist," Dr. Grossman continues, “I must state that my concern for a product that has such a classification, and until more research is done, you may want to think twice about using any products that contain Triclosan.”

No matter what the FDA rules, Dr. Grossman plans on always looking out for his patients’ health, and doing what he can to encourage healthy practices at Concierge. He is one of the few dental practitioners in the Brentwood area to use advanced dental laser technology for more comfortable dental care. And he’s also one of the very few Invisalign Elite Preferred Providers in the world. “We are happy to meet with you, offer you solutions and help you build the smile you have always wanted,” Dr. Grossman concludes.

