Sheridan's Coffee Layered Liqueur Makes Its Debut On The US Market - BUY NOW at CaskCartel.com

CHEYENNE, WYOMING, US, January 29, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The long-awaited Sheridan’s Coffee Liqueur arrives on US market in early 2019 and can be purchased online via CaskCartel.com

2019 starts with really good news for liqueur lovers. The internationally-acclaimed Sheridan's Coffee Liqueur will finally be available in the United States. Until now, the drink was available to only Duty-Free stores and overseas retailers. For those who have travelled outside the US and wanted to taste what the international market has to offer, Sheridan’s was a must. Now, this drink is also available for online purchase at CaskCartel.com

Sheridan's combines the best in coffee liqueur and cream. The 500mL bottle has an unmistakable design, consisting of two separate sections, separated by glass, but fused together. One section is filled with a black liqueur, consisting of coffee and whiskey flavors, while the other is filled with a white liqueur of milk white chocolate and vanilla. With a 15.5% ABV, this liqueur is perfect to start a party or during a long, cozy night in.

The flavors can be combined altogether, or they can be poured separately, giving room for different nuances of intensity and sweetness. The top of the bottle is designed such that both liqueurs are poured out at the same time, creating a unique layered effect with the white liqueur floating on top of the dark chocolate coffee liqueur.

A true Irish whiskey, produced in Dublin since 1994 by Thomas Sheridan & Sons. The Irish coffee is the invention of another Sheridan, bartender Joe Sheridan at Foynes airport near the present-day Shannon airport in 1942.

In order to taste the liqueur, one had to purchase it from a duty free store, be on a cruise where it is served, purchase it when visiting another country or order it from international retailers. Even with international retailers, it was pretty difficult to obtain a bottle, since not so many were shipping to the United States. However, in Europe, Sheridan’s Coffee Liqueur is a really popular drink and can be found really easy. Starting with 2019, things will change and US residents will be able to taste the delicious mix of dark coffee and white chocolate.

About Thomas Sheridan & Sons

Thomas Sheridan & Sons distillery is owned by W&A Gilbey group, which also produces more well-known Irish cream liqueurs. They distillery is located in Dublin, on Nangor Road.

About Cask Cartel

Cask Cartel was founded in 2014 and brought online in 2018. It is a company that comprises a team with over 4 decades of experience in the alcohol beverage industry. Cask Cartel has extensive relationships with distilleries and master distilleries across the US and the rest of the world. The company has developed an E-Premise Marketplace that’s transforming the way premium spirits are shopped sold and fulfilled online by combining the widest range of selection of allocated items and limited releases.



