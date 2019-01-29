Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating FTS International, Inc. (FTSI) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages FTSI Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against FTS International, Inc. (NYSE: FTSI). Our investigation concerns whether FTS has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



FTS is one of the largest providers of hydraulic fracturing services in North America. FTS held its Initial Public Offering (“IPO”) in February 2018 and raised $351 million by offering shares at $18 per share. Since reaching a high of $22.60 per share on May 22, 2018, the company’s stock price has declined. As of market close on January 28, 2019, the stock price was $7.89.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation.

