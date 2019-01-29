Captive App Formerly FluffAR Focuses On New Redesign And Market Opportunity

This is Captive App's marker map list where users collect coins and carats. This is Captive App's marketplace where users redeem coins and carats for products.

Formerly FluffAR, Captive App is creating captivating experiences through augmented reality.

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- In 2017, the cryptocurrency sector experienced its greatest bull market to date. Bitcoin price surged from less than $1,000 to $20,000 at its peak while other major crypto assets in the likes of Ethereum and Ripple recorded 200-fold gains within a 12-month period. Since the beginning of 2019, we’ve seen a crypto bear market, but experts say that the shakeout is happening as the market weeds out alt coins and companies that do not have a strong business model or fundamentals.As we shine the spotlight on trends which look to underline the ICO landscape in 2019, we can’t help but think that the market is evolving towards a mature phase — away from the crazy euphoria of 2017 and the muted investor sentiments in 2018. From that perspective, the token sale market may start to look more like traditional markets, underlined with its own unique characteristics, than just a wild, fledgling hype. And, that is what makes it such an exciting space to be in.This is exactly what developer and co-founder of Captive App (formerly FluffAR), Ouneheuane Phakousonh explains, “We’ve been active blockchain investors and blockchain enthusiasts since 2010. The past few years have been great to see blockchain becoming more widespread and popular but it’s equally nice to see the companies with strong fundamentals and teams that have actually used their fundraising efforts to build their tech. We’ve been relentless in testing, iterating and developing a product that we know the market and consumers actually want. Our efforts have been focused on building in stages as we get feedback from users, brands and platform partners. Our team has been building and prefer to follow an iterative development cycle. The reason we decided to rebrand came from countless conversations with our user base and our brand partners, and we’re very excited to push forward with our tech and rebrand.”2019 Crypto MarketWhile whales have always been around in the market, 2019 should see a wave of institutional money come in. Many big players such as NYSE and NASDAQ are already building the infrastructure required for institutional investors to enter the market. The influx of institutional money will improve the credibility of the token sale market and offer more fund-raising capital to quality ICOs. The biggest ICO of 2018 — Telegram — saw investments from established venture capital firms such as Sequoia Capital and Benchmark and we will likely see more institutional money flowing in this year.As Captive App cofounder Da Phakousonh shares, “The crypto market is growing up, and as a brand, we received tons of great feedback on how to mature our brand. Through our rigorous beta testing, user feedback, and our brand and customer research groups, we received hugely positive and unanimous feedback about an idea to rebrand our company from FluffAR to Captive. Determining this to be the best approach, we’ve rolled out a new redesign as our app is ready to launch. We’re excited to announce a lot of big partnerships with networks, brands, influencers, and products over the next 12 months. We’re longtime technologists and have preferred to remain in a state of stealth so that we can make our big announcements once the deals and partnerships are already in place. This is going to be an exciting year for us as a company, and our rebrand is going to be pivotal to our growth.”Crypto will continue to into new regions that didn’t have it previously, and grow in areas where there’s already critical mass like places in Asia, America, and Europe.“We’re very excited to expand from the US into Asia and other markets,” Dave Lee, co-founder and, partner of Captive App explains. “My network is strong in Asia and places like Singapore, Korea, Mongolia, Hong Kong and all over. We have a lot of partners in these areas, and I’ve lived and grown my network there for years. Our marketing and expansion plan has been to start local and grow, and the features we plan to roll out over the next 12 months will enable us to continue to grow and enter new markets. As a team, we’re focused and glad that we’re taking so much time to get invaluable feedback from real users, and real brands. Our redesign is very exciting and caters to the more luxurious markets in Asia and other places around the world. We know that the power of our platform and ecosystem can be used globally, and to be able to continue providing value to our partners, users, brands, and customers on a global scale has always been our focus.”About Captive AppFormerly FluffAR, Captive App is creating captivating experiences through augmented reality . The company is a reward token protocol for building, promoting, and engaging in augmented reality experiences. The team is creating a new ecosystem of “engagement” marketing where companies, influencers, technology, and customers come together in a new and exciting way.Think of Pokémon GO but instead of collecting characters you are collecting reward tokens that you can redeem for prizes or currency. They use tools like augmented reality, geotagging, cryptocurrency, and machine learning to build an ecosystem where everyone wins.They have 2 types of tokens: Carats and Coins. On the platform, game developers are given the opportunity to monetize their games, apps, and skills through our tokens. Carats are used to create bounties for developers and designers to build augmented reality apps and experiences. Carats are also used to reward social influencers and marketers to help promote augmented reality apps and experiences. Coins are used to reward users for engaging with AR experiences. Both Carats and Coins can be used to redeem prizes in the Captive marketplace.Captive has an exciting tech roadmap that includes future development features like in-app messaging between users, sharing tokens, leaderboards, giveaways, charitable donation triggers, and much more.The app can be downloaded from both Google Play and Apple Store, and more information can be found on the company’s website at http://captiveapp.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.