MBT Financial Corp. Announces Dividend and Preliminary Fourth Quarter 2018 Highlights

/EIN News/ -- MONROE, Mich., Jan. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: MBTF), the parent company of Monroe Bank & Trust, announced that it will pay a quarterly dividend of $0.10 per common share on February 14, 2019 to shareholders of record as of February 7, 2019. This is an increase of $0.04 per share compared to the regular dividend paid in the same quarter last year.



On October 10, 2018, the Company announced that it signed a definitive agreement to merge with First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ: FRME), headquartered in Muncie, Indiana. The merger is on track to close in the first quarter of 2019, so the Company will not be providing its typical detailed earnings announcement and investor conference call.

The preliminary net profit was $3,878,000 ($0.17 per share, basic and diluted), in the fourth quarter of 2018, compared to a loss of $144,000 ($0.01 per share, basic), in the fourth quarter of 2017. The preliminary full year profit was $17,699,000 ($0.77 per share, basic and diluted), compared to $10,609,000 ($0.46 per share, basic and diluted) for 2017. Fourth quarter profits in 2018 were negatively affected by merger related costs and fourth quarter profits in 2017 were negatively affected by tax adjustments due to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. Merger related expenses in the fourth quarter of 2018 accounted for $0.04 per share, basic and diluted.

The Net Interest Income for the fourth quarter of 2018 increased $1,080,000, or 10.4%. The Company did not record a provision for loan losses this quarter, compared to a negative provision of $500,000 recorded in the fourth quarter of 2017. Non-interest income for the fourth quarter of 2018 decreased $344,000, or 9.4% compared to the fourth quarter of 2017 primarily due to income received from a Bank Owned Life Insurance claim in 2017, and non-interest expense increased $786,000, or 8.6% primarily due to the aforementioned merger related expenses.

Total assets of the company decreased $10.5 million, or 0.8%, compared to December 31, 2017, to $1.34 billion. Capital decreased $5.0 million during 2018 because the payment of the special and regular dividends exceeded the net income and because the AOCL increased due to an increase in the unrealized loss on Available For Sale investment securities. Total loans increased $73.8 million, or 10.6% in 2018 while total deposits decreased $15.3 million, or 1.3%. This improved the Loan to Deposit ratio from 58.0% a year ago to 65.0% at the end of 2018.

H. Douglas Chaffin, President and CEO, commented, “We are making good progress toward closing our previously announced merger with First Merchants Corporation headquartered in Muncie, Indiana. This merger will provide tremendous benefits to our customers, shareholders and communities, and we look forward to continuing the legacy of exceptional customer service, local responsiveness, and strong community engagement that has defined Monroe Bank and Trust for 160 years.”

About the Company:

MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF), a bank holding company headquartered in Monroe, Michigan, is the parent company of Monroe Bank & Trust. Founded in 1858, Monroe Bank & Trust helps customers’ remarkable stories unfold through an uncommon, optimistic culture. As one of the largest community banks in Southeast Michigan, with over $1.3 billion in assets, this full-service bank offers a complete range of business and personal accounts, mobile and online banking, offices and ATMs across Monroe and Wayne Counties, credit and mortgage options, investment and retirement services and award-winning community outreach. The bank believes in its customers, helping them with everything from day-to-day needs to long-term goals, and is ranked fourth among all Michigan banks for total trust assets. The bank believes in its communities, supporting over 300 organizations with sponsorships and also more than 8,000 employee volunteer hours through the Monroe Bank & Trust ENLIST Volunteerism program. The bank believes in the power of knowledge, helping thousands of students and adults thrive through the Monroe Bank & Trust Financial Education program. Monroe Bank & Trust is proud to be a trusted partner to communities and clients, and an employer of choice. We are Monroe Bank & Trust, and we believe in the story of you.

For more information about Monroe Bank & Trust, visit www.monroe.bank.

Or, contact:

Julian Broggio

SVP, Director of Marketing

(734) 240-2341

julian.broggio@monroe.bank





MBT FINANCIAL CORP. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME - UNAUDITED Quarter Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, Dollars in thousands (except per share data) 2018 2017 2018 2017 Interest Income Interest and fees on loans $ 9,492 $ 8,132 $ 35,609 $ 31,300 Interest on investment securities- Tax-exempt 408 356 1,670 1,299 Taxable 2,084 2,200 8,501 8,707 Interest on balances due from banks 138 102 514 494 Total interest income 12,122 10,790 46,294 41,800 Interest Expense Interest on deposits 534 414 1,804 1,731 Interest on borrowed funds 135 3 451 6 Total interest expense 669 417 2,255 1,737 Net Interest Income 11,453 10,373 44,039 40,063 Provision For (Recovery Of) Loan Losses - (500 ) (100 ) (700 ) Net Interest Income After Provision For (Recovery Of) Loan Losses 11,453 10,873 44,139 40,763 Other Income Income from wealth management services 1,172 1,187 4,728 5,017 Service charges and other fees 940 1,050 3,834 4,186 Debit Card income 799 730 3,068 2,877 Net gain on sales of securities (622 ) (773 ) (815 ) (546 ) Net gain (loss) on other real estate owned 7 67 543 (22 ) Origination fees on mortgage loans sold 108 68 414 329 Bank Owned Life Insurance income 359 848 1,411 1,978 Other 550 480 2,357 2,063 Total other income 3,313 3,657 15,540 15,882 Other Expenses Salaries and employee benefits 5,630 5,380 22,344 21,400 Occupancy expense 672 701 2,673 2,825 Equipment expense 881 855 3,429 3,126 Marketing expense 356 361 1,589 1,322 Professional fees 1,149 560 2,885 2,339 EFT/ATM expense 316 259 1,160 1,022 Other real estate owned expense 39 22 100 117 FDIC deposit insurance assessment 95 107 391 428 Bonding and other insurance expense 131 119 529 486 Telephone expense 91 83 324 385 Other 541 668 2,611 2,685 Total other expenses 9,901 9,115 38,035 36,135 Profit Before Income Taxes 4,865 5,415 21,644 20,510 Income Tax Expense 987 5,559 3,945 9,901 Net Profit $ 3,878 $ (144 ) $ 17,699 $ 10,609 Basic Earnings Per Common Share $ 0.17 $ (0.01 ) $ 0.77 $ 0.46 Diluted Earnings Per Common Share $ 0.17 $ (0.01 ) $ 0.77 $ 0.46 Dividends Declared Per Common Share $ 0.10 $ 0.06 $ 0.93 $ 0.92

MBT FINANCIAL CORP. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) Dollars in thousands December 31, 2018 December 31, 2017 Assets Cash and Cash Equivalents Cash and due from banks Non-interest bearing $ 17,058 $ 18,233 Interest bearing 34,784 34,777 Total cash and cash equivalents 51,842 53,010 Interest Bearing Time Deposits in Other Banks 10,796 15,196 Securities - Held to Maturity - 37,163 Securities - Available for Sale 401,613 442,816 Equity Securities 7,415 4,148 Loans held for sale 488 346 Loans 768,660 694,979 Allowance for Loan Losses (7,771 ) (7,666 ) Loans - Net 760,889 687,313 Accrued interest receivable and other assets 16,743 20,463 Other Real Estate Owned 692 1,412 Bank Owned Life Insurance 59,563 58,153 Premises and Equipment - Net 26,850 27,400 Total assets $ 1,336,891 $ 1,347,420 Liabilities Deposits: Non-interest bearing $ 297,704 $ 299,838 Interest-bearing 885,206 898,326 Total deposits 1,182,910 1,198,164 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 10,000 - Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 16,314 16,598 Total liabilities 1,209,224 1,214,762 Shareholders' Equity Common stock (no par value) 23,453 22,840 Retained Earnings 113,921 117,524 Unearned Compensation - - Accumulated other comprehensive loss (9,707 ) (7,706 ) Total shareholders' equity 127,667 132,658 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,336,891 $ 1,347,420



