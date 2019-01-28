Comstock Resources Announces Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Date and Conference Call Information

Frisco, TX, Jan. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC. ANNOUNCES

FOURTH QUARTER 2018 EARNINGS DATE AND

CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION

FRISCO, TEXAS, January 28, 2019 -- Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) announces its plan to release fourth quarter 2018 results on February 21, 2019 before the market opens and host its quarterly conference call at 10:00 a.m. CT.

Dial-In: 844-776-7840

International Dial-In: 661-378-9538

Conference ID: 5897118





/EIN News/ -- Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/zdu4nfmc





A replay of the conference call will be available beginning at 1:00 p.m. CT February 21, 2019 and will continue until 1:00 p.m. CT February 28, 2019.

Replay Dial-In: 855-859-2056

International Dial-In: 404-537-3406

Conference ID: 5897118

About Comstock Resources:

Comstock Resources, Inc. is an independent energy company engaged in the acquisition, development, production and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. The Company’s operations are mainly in Texas and Louisiana.

A slide show presentation on the financial results will be available on Comstock’s website at www.comstockresources.com. Click on “Quarterly Results” to view the slide show.

Comstock Resources Gary H. Guyton Director of Planning and Investor Relations (972) 668-8834



