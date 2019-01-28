Virtu Financial to Host Conference Call Announcing 2018 Fourth Quarter Results on Thursday, February 7, 2019

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtu Financial, Inc. (Nasdaq: VIRT), a technology enabled global market maker, will announce its results for the fourth quarter 2018 on Thursday, February 7th, 2019 before the U.S. market opens. Virtu will host a conference call to discuss the company's financial results at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (ET).



The conference call will be webcast live and available for replay on the Investor Relations section of the company's website at http://ir.virtu.com/events.cfm .

Participants may also listen via telephone by dialing (844) 515-9211 or (647) 253-8643 and referencing event 6991239. Please note that telephone participants should dial-in 10 minutes prior to the start of the call.

About Virtu Financial, Inc.:

Virtu is a leading financial firm that leverages cutting edge technology to deliver liquidity to the global markets and innovative, transparent trading solutions to our clients. As a market maker, Virtu provides deep liquidity that helps to create more efficient markets around the world. Our market structure expertise, broad diversification, and execution technology enables us to provide competitive bids and offers in over 25,000 securities, at over 235 venues, in 36 countries worldwide.

Contact:

Media and Investor Relations

Andrew Smith

Virtu Financial, Inc.

(212) 418-0195

investor_relations@virtu.com

media@virtu.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.