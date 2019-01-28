BOMA Project Announces Election of Greg Coussa, US Founder of Spring Impact, to Board of Directors

Social franchising expert joins board of innovative nonprofit

MANCHESTER, VT, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The BOMA Project, a U.S. nonprofit and Kenyan NGO with a transformative approach to alleviating poverty and building resiliency in the drylands of Africa, announces the election of Greg Coussa (@GregoryCoussa) as a member of the BOMA Project Board of Directors.

Coussa is the U.S. founder of Spring Impact (formerly ICSF: International Centre for Social Franchising), which is dedicated to helping nonprofits replicate their programs and scale their impact. In addition to building the U.S. organization, Greg oversaw a portfolio of domestic and international projects in the social sector for clients including the Hewlett Foundation, PSI, Sistema.bio, Rent to Own, Foundation for Ecological Security, the Shell Foundation, Lava Mae, and USAID/Senegal.

“Greg is a visionary in the field of social franchising. He understands the profound implications that transformative scale—replicating and collaborating to achieve impact—can have in achieving the United Nation’s #1 Sustainable Development Goal: ending poverty in all its forms,” says John T. Stephens, Executive Director of the BOMA Project.

“Since I was first introduced to BOMA’s work years ago, I have admired its mission and holistic model,” Coussa says. “In supporting thousands of entrepreneurial women as they pull themselves and their families out of extreme poverty, BOMA’s data-driven approach is both impressive and inspiring. The BOMA Project is one of those rare examples of a sustainable, scalable and highly-effective model that has the potential to impact millions of lives. I’m incredibly honored to join the board of directors as we do just that.”

Coussa received his MBA from the University of Oxford’s Saïd Business School, and his bachelor’s degree in business economics from UCLA, graduating cum laude, with university honors and department of economics honors. Prior to his role at Spring Impact, Greg was a consultant at a boutique strategy and management consultancy serving mid and large cap financial services companies in the U.S. He is currently an independent strategy and operations consultant to social impact organizations and is a frequent contributor to the Stanford Social Innovation Review (SSIR) on topics related to scaling social impact. His latest SSIR article titled, “To Impact Millions, the Social Sector Needs to Scale Scaling Up,” was published January 24, 2019.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.