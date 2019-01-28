Park National Corporation reports 2018 financial results and announces next step in leadership succession

Board increases quarterly cash dividend and awards special cash dividend

NEWARK, Ohio, Jan. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Park National Corporation (Park) (NYSE American: PRK) today reported increased net income and earnings per share among its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2018 (three and twelve months ended December 31, 2018).



Park’s net income for the fourth quarter of 2018 was $26.3 million, a 15.0 percent increase from $22.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2017. Fourth quarter 2018 net income per diluted common share was $1.67, compared to $1.48 in the fourth quarter of 2017. Increased net interest income and increased non-interest income helped contribute to Park’s fourth quarter performance.

Park's net income for the full year 2018 was $110.4 million, a 31.0 percent increase from $84.2 million for the same period in 2017. Net income per diluted common share was $7.07 for 2018, compared to $5.47 for 2017.

Park's community-banking subsidiary, The Park National Bank, reported net income of $26.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2018, a 7.0 percent increase from $24.4 million reported for the fourth quarter of 2017. The bank’s net income was $109.5 million for the full year 2018, compared to $87.3 million for the same period in 2017.

“Our success in 2018 is the result of many factors, none more important than our bankers’ unwavering dedication and consistent hard work. From our most tenured bankers to our newest colleagues, each person played a critical role in producing excellent results,” said Park Chief Executive Officer (CEO) David L. Trautman.

Charlotte-based NewDominion Bank joined Park on July 1, 2018. On September 13, 2018 Park announced a definitive agreement and plan of merger and reorganization with CAB Financial Corporation (OTCQX: CABF) based in Spartanburg, South Carolina. Park expects to close the transaction in the first half of 2019 (subject to customary closing conditions).

Park's board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.01 per common share and a special cash dividend of $0.20 per common share, payable on March 8, 2019 to common shareholders of record as of February 15, 2019. The board also authorized Park to repurchase, from time to time following receipt of any required regulatory approvals, up to 500,000 Park common shares in addition to the 500,000 Park common shares which had been authorized for repurchase by Park’s board of directors on January 23, 2017 and currently remain available for repurchase. The authorizations result in an aggregate of up to 1,000,000 Park common shares being available for repurchase under the stock repurchase authorizations in the future.

The Park board proposed to take action to approve a plan for changes in executive leadership and governance at the Park board meeting immediately following Park’s annual shareholder meeting on April 22, 2019.

Park’s CEO David L. Trautman will be elected chairman of the board, as current Chairman C. Daniel DeLawder will continue employment in a reduced capacity and remain chair of the Park board’s executive committee. Trautman will retain the CEO role, and Park’s Executive Vice President Matthew R. Miller will be elected to serve as president and a member of the boards of directors for each of The Park National Bank and Park National Corporation. These changes will be effective May 1, 2019.

“We have a great history of carefully planned leadership succession at Park, and we’re following the model that has served our organization so well for several generations. Our consistent approach to leadership transition helps preserve our culture and community banking values,” said DeLawder, who has 48 years of service with Park. He has not announced a timeline for his official retirement.

At the April meeting, Park’s board will increase the number of directors from 13 to 14, and the additional director (Miller) will serve in the class of directors whose terms expire in 2020.

Headquartered in Newark, Ohio, Park National Corporation had $7.8 billion in total assets (as of December 31, 2018). The Park organization consists of 11 community bank divisions, a non-bank subsidiary and two specialty finance companies. Park's banking operations are conducted through Park subsidiary The Park National Bank and its divisions, which include Fairfield National Bank Division, Richland Bank Division, Century National Bank Division, First-Knox National Bank Division, United Bank, N.A. Division, Second National Bank Division, Security National Bank Division, Unity National Bank Division, The Park National Bank of Southwest Ohio & Northern Kentucky Division, and NewDominion Bank Division. The Park organization also includes Scope Leasing, Inc. (d.b.a. Scope Aircraft Finance), Guardian Financial Services Company (d.b.a. Guardian Finance Company) and SE Property Holdings, LLC.

Complete financial tables are listed below…

Media contact: Bethany Lewis, 740.349.0421, blewis@parknationalbank.com

Investor contact: Brady Burt, 740.322.6844, bburt@parknationalbank.com

Park National Corporation, 50 N. Third Street, Newark, Ohio 43055

PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION Financial Highlights As of or for the three months ended December 31, 2018, September 30, 2018, and December 31, 2017 2018 2018 2017 Percent change vs. (in thousands, except share and per share data) 4th QTR 3rd QTR 4th QTR 3Q '18 4Q '17 INCOME STATEMENT: Net interest income $ 69,630 $ 67,676 $ 63,478 2.9 % 9.7 % Provision for (recovery of) loan losses 3,359 2,940 (183 ) 14.3 % N.M. Other income 26,892 24,064 23,238 11.8 % 15.7 % Other expense 62,597 59,316 53,439 5.5 % 17.1 % Income before income taxes $ 30,566 $ 29,484 $ 33,460 3.7 % (8.6 ) % Income taxes 4,305 4,722 10,629 (8.8 )% (59.5 ) % Net income $ 26,261 $ 24,762 $ 22,831 6.1 % 15.0 % MARKET DATA: Earnings per common share - basic (b) $ 1.67 $ 1.58 $ 1.49 5.7 % 12.1 % Earnings per common share - diluted (b) 1.67 1.56 1.48 7.1 % 12.8 % Cash dividends declared per common share 0.96 0.96 0.94 — % 2.1 % Book value per common share at period end 53.03 51.58 49.46 2.8 % 7.2 % Market price per common share at period end 84.95 105.56 104.00 (19.5 )% (18.3 )% Market capitalization at period end 1,333,560 1,655,870 1,589,972 (19.5 )% (16.1 )% Weighted average common shares - basic (a) 15,695,522 15,686,542 15,285,174 0.1 % 2.7 % Weighted average common shares - diluted (a) 15,764,548 15,832,734 15,378,825 (0.4 )% 2.5 % Common shares outstanding at period end 15,698,178 15,686,532 15,288,194 0.1 % 2.7 % PERFORMANCE RATIOS: (annualized) Return on average assets (a)(b) 1.34 % 1.26 % 1.17 % 6.3 % 14.5 % Return on average shareholders' equity (a)(b) 12.70 % 12.11 % 11.85 % 4.9 % 7.2 % Yield on loans 5.10 % 4.95 % 4.79 % 3.0 % 6.5 % Yield on investment securities 2.74 % 2.76 % 2.55 % (0.7 ) % 7.5 % Yield on money market instruments 2.46 % 2.61 % 1.29 % (5.7 ) % 90.7 % Yield on interest earning assets 4.61 % 4.47 % 4.19 % 3.1 % 10.0 % Cost of interest bearing deposits 0.85 % 0.83 % 0.48 % 2.4 % 77.1 % Cost of borrowings 1.88 % 1.88 % 2.15 % — % (12.6 ) % Cost of paying interest bearing liabilities 0.97 % 0.95 % 0.79 % 2.1 % 22.8 % Net interest margin (g) 3.91 % 3.78 % 3.61 % 3.4 % 8.3 % Efficiency ratio (g) 64.36 % 64.16 % 60.64 % 0.3 % 6.1 % OTHER RATIOS (NON - GAAP): Annualized return on average tangible assets (a)(b)(e) 1.36 % 1.27 % 1.18 % 7.1 % 15.3 % Annualized return on average tangible equity (a)(b)(c) 14.87 % 14.21 % 13.09 % 4.6 % 13.6 % Tangible book value per share (d) $ 45.41 $ 43.93 $ 44.73 3.4 % 1.5 % N.M. - Not meaningful Note: Explanations for footnotes (a) - (g) are included at the end of the financial highlights. PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION Financial Highlights (continued) As of or for the three months ended December 31, 2018, September 30, 2018, and December 31, 2017 Percent change vs. BALANCE SHEET: December 31,

2018 September 30,

2018 December 31,

2017 3Q '18 4Q '17 Investment securities $ 1,411,080 $ 1,439,011 $ 1,512,824 (1.9 ) % (6.7 ) % Loans 5,692,132 5,625,323 5,372,483 1.2 % 5.9 % Allowance for loan losses 51,512 50,246 49,988 2.5 % 3.0 % Goodwill and other intangibles 119,710 119,999 72,334 (0.2 ) % 65.5 % Other real estate owned (OREO) 4,303 5,276 14,190 (18.4 ) % (69.7 ) % Total assets 7,804,308 7,756,491 7,537,620 0.6 % 3.5 % Total deposits 6,260,860 6,279,326 5,817,326 (0.3 ) % 7.6 % Borrowings 636,966 594,818 906,289 7.1 % (29.7 ) % Total shareholders' equity 832,506 809,091 756,101 2.9 % 10.1 % Tangible equity (d) 712,796 689,092 683,767 3.4 % 4.2 % Total nonperforming loans 85,370 83,281 93,959 2.5 % (9.1 ) % Total nonperforming assets 93,137 95,727 112,998 (2.7 ) % (17.6 ) % ASSET QUALITY RATIOS: Loans as a % of period end total assets 72.94 % 72.52 % 71.28 % 0.6 % 2.3 % Total nonperforming loans as a % of period end loans 1.50 % 1.48 % 1.75 % 1.4 % (14.3 ) % Total nonperforming assets as a % of period end loans + OREO + other nonperforming assets 1.63 % 1.70 % 2.10 % (4.1 ) % (22.4 ) % Allowance for loan losses as a % of period end loans 0.90 % 0.89 % 0.93 % 1.1 % (3.2 ) % Net loan charge-offs $ 2,093 $ 2,146 $ 5,061 (2.5 ) % (58.6 ) % Annualized net loan charge-offs as a % of average loans (a) 0.15 % 0.15 % 0.37 % — % (59.5 ) % CAPITAL & LIQUIDITY: Total shareholders' equity / Period end total assets 10.67 % 10.43 % 10.03 % 2.3 % 6.4 % Tangible equity (d) / Tangible assets (f) 9.28 % 9.02 % 9.16 % 2.9 % 1.3 % Average shareholders' equity / Average assets (a) 10.56 % 10.37 % 9.88 % 1.8 % 6.9 % Average shareholders' equity / Average loans (a) 14.56 % 14.46 % 14.24 % 0.7 % 2.2 % Average loans / Average deposits (a) 90.06 % 88.36 % 90.73 % 1.9 % (0.7 ) %





PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION Financial Highlights Twelve months ended December 31, 2018 and 2017 (in thousands, except share and per share data) 2018 2017 Percent

change vs '

17 INCOME STATEMENT: Net interest income $ 266,898 $ 243,759 9.5 % Provision for loan losses 7,945 8,557 (7.2 ) % Other income 101,101 86,429 17.0 % Other expense 228,755 203,162 12.6 % Income before income taxes $ 131,299 $ 118,469 10.8 % Income taxes 20,912 34,227 (38.9 )% Net income $ 110,387 $ 84,242 31.0 % MARKET DATA: Earnings per common share - basic (b) $ 7.13 $ 5.51 29.4 % Earnings per common share - diluted (b) 7.07 5.47 29.3 % Cash dividends declared per common share 4.07 3.76 8.2 % Weighted average common shares - basic (a) 15,488,982 15,295,573 1.3 % Weighted average common shares - diluted (a) 15,611,489 15,390,352 1.4 % PERFORMANCE RATIOS: Return on average assets (a)(b) 1.45 % 1.09 % 33.0 % Return on average shareholders' equity (a)(b) 14.08 % 11.15 % 26.3 % Yield on loans 4.98 % 4.69 % 6.2 % Yield on investment securities 2.72 % 2.47 % 10.1 % Yield on money market instruments 1.93 % 1.18 % 63.6 % Yield on interest earning assets 4.46 % 4.08 % 9.3 % Cost of interest bearing deposits 0.72 % 0.44 % 63.6 % Cost of borrowings 1.83 % 2.32 % (21.1 ) % Cost of paying interest bearing liabilities 0.86 % 0.80 % 7.5 % Net interest margin (g) 3.84 % 3.48 % 10.3 % Efficiency ratio (g) 61.68 % 60.62 % 1.7 % ASSET QUALITY RATIOS: Net loan charge-offs 6,421 9,193 (30.2 ) % Net loan charge-offs as a % of average loans (a) 0.12 % 0.17 % (29.4 ) % CAPITAL & LIQUIDITY: Average shareholders' equity / Average assets (a) 10.28 % 9.76 % 5.3 % Average shareholders' equity / Average loans (a) 14.36 % 14.19 % 1.2 % Average loans / Average deposits (a) 89.01 % 90.40 % (1.5 ) % OTHER RATIOS (NON - GAAP): Return on average tangible assets (a)(b)(e) 1.47 % 1.10 % 33.6 % Return on average tangible equity (a)(b)(c) 16.05 % 12.33 % 30.2 % N.M. - Not meaningful Note: Explanations (a) - (g) are included at the end of the financial highlights.





PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION Financial Highlights (continued) (a) Averages are for the three months ended December 31, 2018, September 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017 and for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017.

(b) Reported measure uses net income. (c) Net income for each period divided by average tangible equity during the period. Average tangible equity equals average shareholders' equity during the applicable period less average goodwill and other intangibles during the applicable period.

RECONCILIATION OF AVERAGE SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY TO AVERAGE TANGIBLE EQUITY: THREE MONTHS ENDED TWELVE MONTHS ENDED December 31,

2018 September 30,

2018 December 31,

2017 December 31,

2018 December 31,

2017 AVERAGE SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 820,445 $ 811,313 $ 764,211 $ 784,140 $ 755,839 Less: Average goodwill and other intangibles 119,899 120,188 72,334 96,385 72,334 AVERAGE TANGIBLE EQUITY $ 700,546 $ 691,125 $ 691,877 $ 687,755 $ 683,505 (d) Tangible equity divided by common shares outstanding at period end. Tangible equity equals total shareholders' equity less goodwill and other intangibles, in each case at the end of the period.

RECONCILIATION OF TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY TO TANGIBLE EQUITY: December 31,

2018 September 30,

2018 December 31,

2017 TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 832,506 $ 809,091 $ 756,101 Less: Goodwill and other intangibles 119,710 119,999 72,334 TANGIBLE EQUITY $ 712,796 $ 689,092 $ 683,767 (e) Net income for each period divided by average tangible assets during the period. Average tangible assets equals average assets less average goodwill and other intangibles, in each case during the applicable period.

RECONCILIATION OF AVERAGE ASSETS TO AVERAGE TANGIBLE ASSETS: THREE MONTHS ENDED TWELVE MONTHS ENDED December 31,

2018 September 30,

2018 December 31,

2017 December 31,

2018 December 31,

2017 AVERAGE ASSETS $ 7,770,140 $ 7,826,496 $ 7,734,844 $ 7,629,269 $ 7,741,043 Less: Average goodwill and other intangibles 119,899 120,188 72,334 96,385 72,334 AVERAGE TANGIBLE ASSETS $ 7,650,241 $ 7,706,308 $ 7,662,510 $ 7,532,884 $ 7,668,709 (f) Tangible equity divided by tangible assets. Tangible assets equals total assets less goodwill and other intangibles, in each case at the end of the period. RECONCILIATION OF TOTAL ASSETS TO TANGIBLE ASSETS: December 31,

2018 September 30,

2018 December 31,

2017 TOTAL ASSETS $ 7,804,308 $ 7,756,491 $ 7,537,620 Less: Goodwill and other intangibles 119,710 119,999 72,334 TANGIBLE ASSETS $ 7,684,598 $ 7,636,492 $ 7,465,286 (g) Efficiency ratio is calculated by dividing total other expense by the sum of fully taxable equivalent net interest income and other income. Fully taxable equivalent net interest income reconciliation is shown below assuming a 21% corporate federal income tax rate for 2018 and a 35% corporate federal income tax rate for 2017. Additionally, net interest margin is calculated on a fully taxable equivalent basis by dividing fully taxable equivalent net interest income by average interest earning assets.

RECONCILIATION OF FULLY TAXABLE EQUIVALENT NET INTEREST INCOME TO NET INTEREST INCOME THREE MONTHS ENDED TWELVE MONTHS ENDED December 31,

2018 September 30,

2018 December 31,

2017 December 31,

2018 December 31,

2017 Interest income $ 82,167 $ 80,229 $ 73,969 $ 310,801 $ 286,424 Fully taxable equivalent adjustment 736 716 1,413 2,858 4,953 Fully taxable equivalent interest income $ 82,903 $ 80,945 $ 75,382 $ 313,659 $ 291,377 Interest expense 12,537 12,553 10,491 43,903 42,665 Fully taxable equivalent net interest income $ 70,366 $ 68,392 $ 64,891 $ 269,756 $ 248,712





PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION Consolidated Statements of Income Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, (in thousands, except share and per share data) 2018 2017 2018 2017 Interest income: Interest and fees on loans $ 72,342 $ 64,447 271,145 248,687 Interest on: Obligations of U.S. Government, its agencies and other securities - taxable 7,275 6,653 29,479 27,440 Obligations of states and political subdivisions - tax-exempt 2,213 2,112 8,770 7,210 Other interest income 337 757 1,407 3,087 Total interest income 82,167 73,969 310,801 286,424 Interest expense: Interest on deposits: Demand and savings deposits 6,006 2,677 19,815 9,464 Time deposits 3,610 2,490 12,375 9,629 Interest on borrowings 2,921 5,324 11,713 23,572 Total interest expense 12,537 10,491 43,903 42,665 Net interest income 69,630 63,478 266,898 243,759 Provision for (recovery of) loan losses 3,359 (183 ) 7,945 8,557 Net interest income after provision for (recovery of) loan losses 66,271 63,661 258,953 235,202 Other income 26,892 23,238 101,101 86,429 Other expense 62,597 53,439 228,755 203,162 Income before income taxes 30,566 33,460 131,299 118,469 Income taxes 4,305 10,629 20,912 34,227 Net income $ 26,261 $ 22,831 110,387 84,242 Per Common Share: Net income - basic $ 1.67 $ 1.49 $ 7.13 $ 5.51 Net income - diluted $ 1.67 $ 1.48 $ 7.07 $ 5.47 Weighted average shares - basic 15,695,522 15,285,174 15,488,982 15,295,573 Weighted average shares - diluted 15,764,548 15,378,825 15,611,489 15,390,352 Cash dividends declared $ 0.96 $ 0.94 $ 4.07 $ 3.76





PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except share data) December 31, 2018 December 31, 2017 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 141,890 $ 131,946 Money market instruments 25,324 37,166 Investment securities 1,411,080 1,512,824 Loans 5,692,132 5,372,483 Allowance for loan losses (51,512 ) (49,988 ) Loans, net 5,640,620 5,322,495 Bank premises and equipment, net 59,771 55,901 Goodwill and other intangibles 119,710 72,334 Other real estate owned 4,303 14,190 Other assets 401,610 390,764 Total assets $ 7,804,308 $ 7,537,620 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Deposits: Noninterest bearing $ 1,804,881 $ 1,633,941 Interest bearing 4,455,979 4,183,385 Total deposits 6,260,860 5,817,326 Borrowings 636,966 906,289 Other liabilities 73,976 57,904 Total liabilities $ 6,971,802 $ 6,781,519 Shareholders' Equity: Preferred shares (200,000 shares authorized; no shares outstanding at December 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017)

$ — $ — Common shares (No par value; 20,000,000 shares authorized in 2018 and 2017; 16,586,165 shares issued at December 31, 2018 and 16,150,752 shares issued at December 31, 2017) 358,598 307,726 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes (49,788 ) (26,454 ) Retained earnings 614,069 561,908 Treasury shares (887,987 shares at December 31, 2018 and 862,558 shares at December 31, 2017) (90,373 ) (87,079 ) Total shareholders' equity $ 832,506 $ 756,101 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 7,804,308 $ 7,537,620





PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION Consolidated Average Balance Sheets Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, (in thousands) 2018 2017 2018 2017 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 111,617 $ 113,355 $ 114,357 $ 113,882 Money market instruments 54,443 233,384 73,001 262,100 Investment securities 1,415,210 1,542,367 1,461,068 1,557,815 Loans 5,635,837 5,366,100 5,460,664 5,327,507 Allowance for loan losses (50,478 ) (55,397 ) (50,151 ) (52,688 ) Loans, net 5,585,359 5,310,703 5,410,513 5,274,819 Bank premises and equipment, net 59,153 56,345 57,195 56,910 Goodwill and other intangibles 119,899 72,334 96,385 72,334 Other real estate owned 4,760 14,315 8,016 14,262 Other assets 419,699 392,041 408,734 388,921 Total assets $ 7,770,140 $ 7,734,844 $ 7,629,269 $ 7,741,043 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Deposits: Noninterest bearing $ 1,765,670 $ 1,610,815 $ 1,661,481 $ 1,544,986 Interest bearing 4,492,046 4,303,732 4,473,467 4,348,110 Total deposits 6,257,716 5,914,547 6,134,948 5,893,096 Borrowings 616,519 982,245 641,505 1,017,684 Other liabilities 75,460 73,841 68,676 74,424 Total liabilities $ 6,949,695 $ 6,970,633 $ 6,845,129 $ 6,985,204 Shareholders' Equity: Preferred shares $ — $ — $ — $ — Common shares 357,766 307,173 332,694 306,371 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes (59,780 ) (14,641 ) (52,871 ) (14,384 ) Retained earnings 613,103 559,064 593,544 550,136 Treasury shares (90,644 ) (87,385 ) (89,227 ) (86,284 ) Total shareholders' equity $ 820,445 $ 764,211 $ 784,140 $ 755,839 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 7,770,140 $ 7,734,844 $ 7,629,269 $ 7,741,043





PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION Consolidated Statements of Income - Linked Quarters 2018 2018 2018 2018 2017 (in thousands, except per share data) 4th QTR 3rd QTR 2nd QTR 1st QTR 4th QTR Interest income: Interest and fees on loans $ 72,342 $ 69,905 $ 64,496 $ 64,402 $ 64,447 Interest on: Obligations of U.S. Government, its agencies and other securities - taxable 7,275 7,691 7,746 6,767 6,653 Obligations of states and political subdivisions - tax-exempt 2,213 2,205 2,178 2,174 2,112 Other interest income 337 428 271 371 757 Total interest income 82,167 80,229 74,691 73,714 73,969 Interest expense: Interest on deposits: Demand and savings deposits 6,006 6,412 4,107 3,290 2,677 Time deposits 3,610 3,328 2,886 2,551 2,490 Interest on borrowings 2,921 2,813 2,956 3,023 5,324 Total interest expense 12,537 12,553 9,949 8,864 10,491 Net interest income 69,630 67,676 64,742 64,850 63,478 Provision for (recovery of) loan losses 3,359 2,940 1,386 260 (183 ) Net interest income after provision for (recovery of) loan losses 66,271 64,736 63,356 64,590 63,661 Other income 26,892 24,064 23,242 26,903 23,238 Other expense 62,597 59,316 52,534 54,308 53,439 Income before income taxes 30,566 29,484 34,064 37,185 33,460 Income taxes 4,305 4,722 5,823 6,062 10,629 Net income $ 26,261 $ 24,762 $ 28,241 $ 31,123 $ 22,831 Per Common Share: Net income - basic $ 1.67 $ 1.58 $ 1.85 $ 2.04 $ 1.49 Net income - diluted $ 1.67 $ 1.56 $ 1.83 $ 2.02 $ 1.48





PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION Detail of other income and other expense - Linked Quarters 2018 2018 2018 2018 2017 (in thousands) 4th QTR 3rd QTR 2nd QTR 1st QTR 4th QTR Other income: Income from fiduciary activities $ 6,814 $ 6,418 $ 6,666 $ 6,395 $ 6,264 Service charges on deposits 2,852 2,861 2,826 2,922 3,142 Other service income 3,279 3,246 3,472 4,172 3,554 Checkcard fee income 4,581 4,352 4,382 4,002 4,023 Bank owned life insurance income 2,190 2,585 1,031 1,009 1,068 ATM fees 444 500 510 524 545 OREO valuation adjustments (93 ) (77 ) (114 ) (207 ) (91 ) Gain (loss) on the sale of OREO, net 142 (81 ) (147 ) 4,321 47 Net (loss) gain on the sale of investment securities — — — (2,271 ) 1,794 Unrealized (loss) gain on equity securities (254 ) (326 ) 304 3,489 — Other components of net periodic benefit income 1,705 1,705 1,705 1,705 1,450 Gain on the sale of loans 2,826 — — — — Miscellaneous 2,406 2,881 2,607 842 1,442 Total other income $ 26,892 $ 24,064 $ 23,242 $ 26,903 $ 23,238 Other expense: Salaries $ 27,103 $ 27,229 $ 24,103 $ 25,320 $ 23,157 Employee benefits 7,977 7,653 7,630 7,029 6,320 Occupancy expense 2,769 2,976 2,570 2,936 2,442 Furniture and equipment expense 4,170 3,807 4,013 4,149 4,198 Data processing fees 2,222 2,580 1,902 1,773 1,690 Professional fees and services 8,516 8,065 6,123 6,190 7,886 Marketing 1,377 1,364 1,185 1,218 1,112 Insurance 1,277 1,388 1,196 1,428 1,768 Communication 1,335 1,207 1,189 1,250 1,228 State tax expense 750 1,000 958 1,105 665 Amortization of intangibles 289 289 — — — Miscellaneous 4,812 1,758 1,665 1,910 2,973 Total other expense $ 62,597 $ 59,316 $ 52,534 $ 54,308 $ 53,439





PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION Asset Quality Information Year ended December 31, (in thousands, except ratios) 2018 2017 2016 2015 2014 Allowance for loan losses: Allowance for loan losses, beginning of period $ 49,988 $ 50,624 $ 56,494 $ 54,352 $ 59,468 Charge-offs 13,552 19,403 20,799 14,290 24,780 (A) Recoveries 7,131 10,210 20,030 11,442 26,997 Net charge-offs (recoveries) 6,421 9,193 769 2,848 (2,217 ) Provision for (recovery of) loan losses 7,945 8,557 (5,101 ) 4,990 (7,333 ) Allowance for loan losses, end of period $ 51,512 $ 49,988 $ 50,624 $ 56,494 $ 54,352 (A) Year ended December 31, 2014 included $4.3 million in charge-offs related to the transfer of $22.0 million of commercial loans to the held for sale portfolio. General reserve trends: Allowance for loan losses, end of period $ 51,512 $ 49,988 $ 50,624 $ 56,494 $ 54,352 Specific reserves 2,273 684 548 4,191 3,660 General reserves $ 49,239 $ 49,304 $ 50,076 $ 52,303 $ 50,692 Total loans $ 5,692,132 $ 5,372,483 $ 5,271,857 $ 5,068,085 $ 4,829,682 Impaired commercial loans 48,135 56,545 70,415 80,599 73,676 Total loans less impaired commercial loans $ 5,643,997 $ 5,315,938 $ 5,201,442 $ 4,987,486 $ 4,756,006 Asset Quality Ratios: Net charge-offs (recoveries) as a % of average loans 0.12 % 0.17 % 0.02 % 0.06 % (0.05 ) % Allowance for loan losses as a % of period end loans 0.90 % 0.93 % 0.96 % 1.11 % 1.13 % General reserves as a % of total loans less impaired commercial loans 0.87 % 0.93 % 0.96 % 1.05 % 1.07 % General reserves as a % of total loans less impaired commercial loans (excluding acquired loans) 0.91 % N.A. N.A. N.A. N.A. Nonperforming assets - Park National Corporation: Nonaccrual loans $ 67,954 $ 72,056 $ 87,822 $ 95,887 $ 100,393 Accruing troubled debt restructurings 15,173 20,111 18,175 24,979 16,254 Loans past due 90 days or more 2,243 1,792 2,086 1,921 2,641 Total nonperforming loans $ 85,370 $ 93,959 $ 108,083 $ 122,787 $ 119,288 Other real estate owned - Park National Bank 2,788 6,524 6,025 7,456 10,687 Other real estate owned - SEPH 1,515 7,666 7,901 11,195 11,918 Other nonperforming assets - Park National Bank 3,464 4,849 — — — Total nonperforming assets $ 93,137 $ 112,998 $ 122,009 $ 141,438 $ 141,893 Percentage of nonaccrual loans to period end loans 1.19 % 1.34 % 1.67 % 1.89 % 2.08 % Percentage of nonperforming loans to period end loans 1.50 % 1.75 % 2.05 % 2.42 % 2.47 % Percentage of nonperforming assets to period end loans 1.64 % 2.10 % 2.31 % 2.79 % 2.94 % Percentage of nonperforming assets to period end total assets 1.19 % 1.50 % 1.63 % 1.93 % 2.03 % PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION Asset Quality Information (continued) Year ended December 31, (in thousands, except ratios) 2018 2017 2016 2015 2014 Nonperforming assets - Park National Bank and Guardian: Nonaccrual loans $ 66,319 $ 61,753 $ 76,084 $ 81,468 $ 77,477 Accruing troubled debt restructurings 15,173 20,111 18,175 24,979 16,157 Loans past due 90 days or more 2,243 1,792 2,086 1,921 2,641 Total nonperforming loans $ 83,735 $ 83,656 $ 96,345 $ 108,368 $ 96,275 Other real estate owned - Park National Bank 2,788 6,524 6,025 7,456 10,687 Other nonperforming assets - Park National Bank 3,464 4,849 — — — Total nonperforming assets $ 89,987 $ 95,029 $ 102,370 $ 115,824 $ 106,962 Percentage of nonaccrual loans to period end loans 1.17 % 1.15 % 1.45 % 1.61 % 1.61 % Percentage of nonperforming loans to period end loans 1.47 % 1.56 % 1.83 % 2.14 % 2.00 % Percentage of nonperforming assets to period end loans 1.58 % 1.77 % 1.95 % 2.29 % 2.23 % Percentage of nonperforming assets to period end total assets 1.16 % 1.27 % 1.38 % 1.60 % 1.55 % Nonperforming assets - SEPH/Vision Bank (retained portfolio): Nonaccrual loans $ 1,635 $ 10,303 $ 11,738 $ 14,419 $ 22,916 Accruing troubled debt restructurings — — — — 97 Loans past due 90 days or more — — — — — Total nonperforming loans $ 1,635 $ 10,303 $ 11,738 $ 14,419 $ 23,013 Other real estate owned - SEPH 1,515 7,666 7,901 11,195 11,918 Total nonperforming assets $ 3,150 $ 17,969 $ 19,639 $ 25,614 $ 34,931 New nonaccrual loan information - Park National Corporation Nonaccrual loans, beginning of period $ 72,056 $ 87,822 $ 95,887 $ 100,393 $ 135,216 New nonaccrual loans 76,611 58,753 74,786 80,791 70,059 Resolved nonaccrual loans 80,713 74,519 82,851 85,165 86,384 Sale of nonaccrual loans held for sale — — — 132 18,498 Nonaccrual loans, end of period $ 67,954 $ 72,056 $ 87,822 $ 95,887 $ 100,393 New nonaccrual loan information - Park National Bank and Guardian Nonaccrual loans, beginning of period $ 61,753 $ 76,084 $ 81,468 $ 77,477 $ 99,108 New nonaccrual loans 74,976 58,753 74,663 80,791 69,389 Resolved nonaccrual loans 70,410 73,084 80,047 76,800 78,288 Sale of nonaccrual loans held for sale — — — — 12,732 Nonaccrual loans, end of period $ 66,319 $ 61,753 $ 76,084 $ 81,468 $ 77,477 New nonaccrual loan information - SEPH/Vision Bank (retained portfolio) Nonaccrual loans, beginning of period $ 10,303 $ 11,738 $ 14,419 $ 22,916 $ 36,108 New nonaccrual loans 1,635 — 123 — 670 Resolved nonaccrual loans 10,303 1,435 2,804 8,365 8,096 Sale of nonaccrual loans held for sale — — — 132 5,766 Nonaccrual loans, end of period $ 1,635 $ 10,303 $ 11,738 $ 14,419 $ 22,916 Impaired commercial loan portfolio information (period end): Unpaid principal balance $ 59,381 $ 66,585 $ 95,358 $ 109,304 $ 106,156 Prior charge-offs 11,246 10,040 24,943 28,705 32,480 Remaining principal balance 48,135 56,545 70,415 80,599 73,676 Specific reserves 2,273 684 548 4,191 3,660 Book value, after specific reserves $ 45,862 $ 55,861 $ 69,867 $ 76,408 $ 70,016



