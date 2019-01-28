SemGroup Announces Timing of Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

TULSA, Okla., Jan. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SemGroup® Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) today announced plans to release fourth quarter 2018 results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 27, 2019.



A conference call for investors will be held at 11 a.m. Eastern on Thursday, February 28, 2019 to discuss SemGroup’s fourth quarter results. SemGroup Chief Executive Officer Carlin Conner and SemGroup Chief Financial Officer Bob Fitzgerald will host the call. A presentation of the results will be posted prior to the conference call on SemGroup’s Investor Relations website at www.semgroup.com .

What: SemGroup Corporation fourth quarter 2018 earnings conference call When: 11 a.m. Eastern, Thursday, February 28, 2019 Where: 1) Phone conference call

U.S. callers – 1-855-239-1101

International callers – 1-412-542-4117 2) Register for the live webcast here .

If you are unavailable to participate in the conference call or webcast, a replay will be available on the company’s website following the call.

About SemGroup

SemGroup® Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) moves energy across North America through a network of pipelines, processing plants, refinery-connected storage facilities and deep-water marine terminals with import and export capabilities. SemGroup serves as a versatile connection between upstream oil and gas producers and downstream refiners and end users. Key areas of operation and growth include western Canada, the Mid-Continent and the Gulf Coast. SemGroup is committed to safe, environmentally sound operations. Headquartered in Tulsa, Okla., the company has additional offices in Calgary, Alberta; Denver, Colo.; and Houston, Texas.

SemGroup uses its Investor Relations website and social media outlets as channels of distribution of material company information. Such information is routinely posted and accessible on our Investor Relations website at www.semgroup.com , our Twitter account and LinkedIn account.

Investor Relations:

Kevin Greenwell

918-524-8081

investor.relations@semgroupcorp.com

Media:

Tom Droege

918-524-8560

tdroege@semgroup.com

