Larson Electronics Releases 3000W 5-Stage LED Skid Mount Light Plant, 440V, 360˚ Rotation, 30’ Mast

/EIN News/ -- KEMP, Texas, Jan. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Larson Electronics, a Texas-based company with over 40 years of experience spearheading the industrial lighting sector, announced the release of a 3,000-watt five-stage skid mount light plant with elevation capability up to 30 feet. This unit features six 500-watt LED lamps providing intense white light to cover large areas. This light tower operates on 440 volts and features a rotating boom allowing for a full 360˚ of rotation and 200 feet of line-in cable with manual cord reel management drum and manual winch.



The Larson Electronics LM-30-8-5S-6X500LTL-LED-SM-RD-DNS-2KLBS-440V skid mount light plant provides a safe and effective way for operators to quickly deploy 3,000 watts of intense lighting to elevations up to thirty feet.



The six, 500-watt LED lamps produce a wide spread of intense white light, allowing this unit to effectively cover large work areas with high quality illumination.



Eight skid pockets allow this unit to be picked up from all four sides, and four-corner pick eyelets allow for stable deployment via crane operation.





The LM-30-8-5S-6X500LTL-LED-SM-RD-DNS-2KLBS-440V LED light plant can extend to 30 feet and be collapsed to 11 feet, and comes with day/night sensors for automated and energy-saving operation. The six, 500-watt LEDs produce a total of 405,000 lumens with 70% lumen maintenance and 80,000 hours of life. Each light head contains 54 Cree high output LEDs arranged in rows and paired with PMMA high purity optics to produce a tightly focused 25˚ wide spot beam. Other optional optics are offered, including 10˚ spot, 38˚ narrow flood, 60˚ flood, and 90˚ wide flood beam spreads.

Larson Electronics’ LED light plant is rated IP67 designed to withstand extreme conditions and rapid temperature changes of -40˚C to 80˚C, is waterproof and resists dust and humidity. This unit features a 1” thick carbon steel base plate and can withstand winds up to 125+ mph when lowered to 11 feet and up to 55 mph winds when extended fully to 30 feet. Controls for this unit are housed in an aluminum NEMA 3R control panel with lights banked on two separate circuits.

This unit features a carbon steel cube frame for mounting and weighs a total of 2,000 lbs. This durable LED light plant comes equipped with 200 feet of 10/4 chemical and abrasion resistant SOOW cord fitted with an L16-20P industrial grade cord cap. Suitable applications include for temporary lighting, use at construction sites, security camera deployment, and more.

About Larson Electronics LLC: Larson Electronics LLC is a manufacturer of industrial lighting equipment and accessories. The company offers an extensive catalog of industry-grade lighting and power distribution products for the following sectors: manufacturing, construction, food processing, oil and gas, military, marine and automobile. Customers can benefit from the company’s hands-on, customized approach to lighting solutions. Larson Electronics provides expedited service for quotes, customer support and shipments.

For further information, please contact:

Rob Bresnahan, President and CEO

Toll-free: 1-888-351-2363

Int’l: 214-616-6180

Fax: 903-498-3364

E-mail: sales@larsonelectronics.com





