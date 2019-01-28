Stuart Burchill of Industrial Nanotech Inc. Announces New Nanocomposite Breakthrough Technology to Expand Product Line

NAPLES , FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Industrial Nanotech Inc. (OTC PINK: INTK), today announced an advance in technology that will increase the Company’s portfolio of products and open new markets for the Company’s energy saving technologies.As a global leader in nanotechnology-based energy saving solutions, Industrial Nanotech Inc. will continue to pave the way for increased productivity and efficiency. Stuart Burchill , CEO/CTO of Industrial Nanotech Inc., shares a bright future for the Company.“Prior to this recent scientific breakthrough, we had been limited to primarily water based carrier systems due to the unique surface chemistry and architecture of the nanocomposite family we have worked with for the past 16 years,” states Stuart Burchill. “Now we begin 2019 with the ability to expand our product line dramatically and enter new markets that were once inaccessible to us.”Cutting-edge technology will soon be found in a variety of products and services available worldwide through distributors, contractors, and retailers. Stuart Burchill continues , “We are now working to integrate this new nanocomposite into the most basic… and globally utilized… building materials including concrete, plaster, and drywall. In addition, we are exploring the use of this new technology in silicone and rubber extrusions for the aviation, aerospace, and automotive industries.”Additional information will be provided to shareholders periodically through upcoming press releases and continually at the Company’s Facebook page and corporate website:About Industrial Nanotech, Inc.Led by CEO/CTO, Stuart Burchill , Industrial Nanotech Inc. is a global nanoscience solutions and research leader. New, innovative applications are developed and commercialized to be used in sustainable buildings and manufacturing. Products are sold worldwide, including patented thermal insulation and asset protection coatings, which provide energy savings, thermal insulation, corrosion resistance, prevention of CUI, moisture resistance, UV resistance, chemical resistance, and other protective benefits. The coatings are low VOC, water-based, and sustainable.Safe Harbor StatementSafe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This release includes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the impact of competitive products, the ability to meet customer demand, the ability to manage growth, acquisitions of technology, equipment, or human resources, the effect of economic and business conditions, and the ability to attract and retain skilled personnel. The Company is not obligated to revise or update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release.



