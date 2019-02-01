Eberhard & Co. Presents "Time is Love" Since 1887

Limited Edition, Automatic SCAFOGRAF BLACK SHEEP Eberhard & Co.,SCAFOGRAF 100 Eberhard & Co.,SCAFOGRAF 300_ 1950s

Because of its very nature, love calls for passion...and depth. How deep is your Love?

A lot of people attack the sea, I make love to it.” — Jacques Yves Cousteau

NEW YORK, NY, USA, February 1, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / --True love can never be "superficial."There are strong similarities between the king of all emotions and the Scafograf collection of Eberhard & Co. This line of watches , conceived in the 1950s, when scuba diving was becoming a sport, combines the charm of times past with a great passion for the sea. Spirit of adventure and sophistication in the attention to detail, style, and charisma. Diving into a love story is a journey through time in the discovery of hidden sensations and truths. Submerging oneself takes courage, passion and the correct tools.The Scafograf GMT "The Black Sheep" starting at $5,300 retail, makes its intentions very clear: to stand out from the rest, to go down in history like nothing before it, to be able to plunge in headlong with abandonment. Strong, loyal, charismatic, The Black Sheep is a diving watch that tells of a profoundly intimate relationship with one's love life.The Scafograf 100 starting at $2,940 retail, is love for the sea from a feminine point of view. The sea is a symbol of depth and secrets, an environment in which your personality can be set free, where you can dive in search of what you want. The Scafograf 100 is beauty and power, just like the sea.THE EBERHARD & CO. STORYEberhard & Co. was founded in 1887 in Chaux-de-Fonds, in the Swiss Jura. In 2019, Eberhard & Co. consequently celebrated 125 years of history by 132 years, confirming its natural propensity towards development and growth, while retaining its personality and energetic spirit of independence and without forgoing the close link with its origins and tradition. Eberhard & Co produces around 16,000 timepieces a year, with objectives of weighted yet constant growth, and is present in about 25 countries, from Europe to the United States, from the Far East to the Middle East. The history of Eberhard & Co. is an ongoing succession of iconic creations, from the Chrono 4 to the 8 JOURS, from the Tazio Nuvolari Legend collection to the Extra-fort model, from the women's collection Gilda, right down to the very latest products: the Tazio Nuvolari 336 and Desk-Clock, the Contograf Special Edition and Gilda in two precious new models.Making waves this year will be a diving model, a re-edition of a famous collection from the late '50s: the Scafograf 300The latest official Authorized Eberhard & Co Retailer in the USA is IW Marks in Houston. IWMarks is one of Houston's oldest family-owned and operated jewelry stores selling fine jewelry, watches, and accessories. The store was opened in 1978 by Diane and Irv Marks, who grew the business while supporting numerous local charities. Their son, Brad Marks, is the president of IW Marks Jewelers and earned certification by The Gemological Institute of America, the world's foremost authority in gemology, diamond grading and jewelry education.The 10,000-square-foot store in Bellaire is the ultimate destination for top quality jewelry and customer service. IW Marks offers custom design , jewelry, and watch repair and appraisal services. The store also features an expansive watch emporium featuring Eberhard & Co and other timepieces.IW Marks3841 Bellaire BlvdHouston, Texas 77025Tel: (713) 668-5000BeauGeste Luxury Brands is the exclusive Official Agent for Eberhard Co in North America and was founded in 2015 by Thierry Chaunu to promote sales of diamonds, fine diamond jewelry, watches, and other carefully curated high-end luxury goods to select jewelry retailers, VIP private customers, and watch collectors and connoisseurs.BeauGeste is inspired by the gesture of the artisans: skilled diamond jewelers, pedigreed watchmakers. It is also a tribute to the Gesture of Giving, a time-honored tradition of offering to loved one's products with a soul, that is designed and manufactured to pass from one generation to the next.Also, as true luxury is honored again, after years of globalized mass luxury, BeauGeste is the natural place where passionate creators can meet their enlightened patrons.



