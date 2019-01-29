HR Open Standards Consortium Announces 2019 Board of Directors

DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- January 28th, 2019HR Open Standards Consortium, the only global network of HR technology professionals committed to leading the ongoing development of global HR interoperability standards, has announced its board of directors for 2019. The volunteer board guides the organization in its vision of global adoption of HR Open Standards through broad collaboration. HR Open provides the place where industry leaders collaborate to enable innovation.Newly appointed is David Garrett of NGA Human Resources. Re-elected members include: Bon Idziak, Accurate Background; Yamini Polisetty, SAP/Successfactors; Jason Sole, Direct Employers Association; Ingolf Teetz, Milch & Zucker; and Jan-Willem van der Boom, Manus.Continuing in two-year terms are: Rick Barfoot, HRNX; Andrew Cunsolo, Talemetry; Suneel Mendiratta, ADP and David Vargas, US Office of Personnel Management.Consortium officers include: Andrew Cunsolo, President and Chairman; Jason Sole, Secretary; and Suneel Mendiratta, Treasurer.Biographies of the 2019 HR Open Standards Board of Directors:Rick Barfoot, CTO, HRNX. In 2000, Rick co-founded Revsolutions Inc. that was acquired by Talemetry Inc. At Talemetry he led product and service teams responsible for building and delivering enterprise-grade cloud solutions that were implemented at hundreds of companies globally. As co-founder and CTO at HRNX, an HR data integration platform company, Rick is responsible for product strategy, design, and development of the next generation of web-based technologies to support the HR market.Andrew Cunsolo, VP of Product Development, Talemetry. With more than 15 years of product and technical leadership in recruiting technology, Andrew is currently responsible for developing Talemetry's recruiting marketing (Job Broadcast), sourcing (Source & CRM), and candidate experience (Career Sites, Apply) products. Andrew has been involved in the Consortium since 2002 and is a regular speaker, presenter, and contributor.Dave Garrett, hrX Exchange Product Manager. Dave has been working for NGA Human Resources on Payroll and HRIS development and implementation since 1995 with experience in all aspects of the Software Development and Implementation Life Cycle starting as an engineer and currently working as a product manager. His current project on Global Payroll integration began in 2013 and adopted HR-XML (as it was then) as the basis of the data model. HR Open standards continues to underpin the data model and is the primary communication standard NGA Human Resources uses.Bon Idziak, Chief Compliance and Government Relations Officer, Accurate Background. Bon is an 18-year industry leader in Background Screening, Drug Testing, and HR Technology. Bon has served on the HR Open Standards Board of Directors since 2009 and has held offices of secretary, treasurer, and president/chairman. A pioneer, contributor, and early implementer of HR Open standards, Bon is a proven advocate of the Consortium.Suneel Mendiratta, Vice President - Product Development, ADP. Suneel has been affiliated with the Consortium since 2000, first with Employease and now with ADP. He participated in the Benefits Enrollment standards development project since its inception, helped build the first major milestone for the workgroup (ANSI 834 compatibility), and co-led the workgroup for three years. Suneel has been in the technology industry for 21 years, 18 in HR technology.Yamini Polisetty, Product Management, Market Strategy & Partnerships Development LeaderSuccessFactors, an SAP Company. She heads Strategy, roadmap execution and enablement for Integration, Intelligent services platform, User and Identity management topics. Yamini has over 15 years of product strategy and management experience at leading technology companies including Intel, NVIDA and Dell. Prior to that, Yamini worked in Engineering roles at Microsoft, and Quantum Corporation. Yamini has an MS in Electrical & Computer Engineering at University of Massachusetts, Amherst, and an MBA from the Wharton School, at the University of Pennsylvania.Jason Sole, Director of Production, DirectEmployers Association. Jason facilitates & leads software development at DirectEmployers Association, a member owned non-profit that specializes in recruitment marketing and federal contract compliance solutions. Jason is experienced in all facets of the software development lifecycle, and specializes in interaction design and process design. He holds a Master of Science in Technology from Purdue University, and has been involved in web and software development for 16 years. Jason has served as the Chair of the Consortium’s Technical Steering Committee since 2014.Ingolf Teetz, CEO, Milch & Zucker. Ingolf is founder and Chief Executive Officer for Milch & Zucker, a provider of e-recruitment and recruitment marketing solutions. He manages company operations, initiates and strengthens technology partnerships, and is responsible for the development of its software, BeeSite. Ingolf's long relationship with the Consortium includes serving on the board and representing the Consortium at international events.Jan-Willem van der Boom, is founder of Manus Software and Services BV, a pan-European Work Force Management and Time Attendance supplier, with main focus on compliancy. Manus Software and Services was originally founded by Jan-Willem in 1988, during his study of Technical Computer Science at the Rotterdam Technical University. He filled the role of CEO until 2012. In his current role Jan-Willem went back to his roots and is responsible for Strategy and Development. He has actively been involved in HR Open for 4 years, leading the Time Management JSON project and participating on the Business Steering Committee.David Vargas, United States Federal Government Human Resources Line of Business Director, US Office of Personnel Management. David is a Meritorious Senior Executive with over 26 years of experience leading innovation and change at two highly influential agencies within the US Federal Government. He is a recognized and sought-after government business leader within the Human Capital business domain. As a Senior Executive for over 17 years, he has extensive experience influencing and negotiating with the Office of Management and Budget – the budgetary arm of the President of the United States.About HR Open StandardsThe HR Open Standards Consortium is the only independent, non-profit, volunteer-led organization dedicated to the development and promotion of a standard suite of HR-XML and HR-JSON specifications that simplify Human Resources-related data exchanges. Learn more and download the HR-XML and HR-JSON data exchange standards from the HR Open Standards website.



