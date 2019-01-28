Archie Agarwal, CEO of ThreatModeler™, accepted into Forbes Technology Council

Forbes Technology Council Is an Invitation-Only Community for World-Class CIOs, CTOs and Technology Executives.

/EIN News/ -- JERSEY CITY, N.J., Jan. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Archie Agarwal, CEO and Chief Technical Architect of ThreatModelerTM, provider of the #1 Automated Threat Modeling Platform, has been accepted into the Forbes Technology Council, an invitation-only community for world-class CIOs, CTOs and technology executives.



Archie Agarwal joins other Forbes Technology Council members, who are hand-selected, to become part of a curated network of successful peers to get access to a variety of exclusive benefits and resources, including the opportunity to share expert articles and short tips on industry-related topics for publishing on Forbes.com.

Forbes Councils combines an innovative, high-touch approach to community management perfected by the team behind Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC) with the extensive resources and global reach of Forbes. As a result, Forbes Technology Council members get access to the people, benefits and expertise in a collaborative setting to share their thought leadership to advance the technology industry worldwide.

“It is a privilege to be joining such an elite and influential group of individuals within the technology industry,” Archie Agarwal said. “I look forward to this collaborative opportunity and addressing the issues in technology today, especially within the cybersecurity space.”

Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, says, “We are honored to welcome Archie into the community. Our mission with Forbes Councils is to curate successful professionals from every industry, creating a vetted, social capital-driven network that helps every member make an even greater impact on the business world.”

About ThreatModeler

Security Starts with ThreatModeler™ - the industry's #1 Automated Threat Modeling Platform.

ThreatModeler™ is an innovative enterprise threat modeling platform that helps organizations fully integrate security into their SDLC and reduce their overall risk posture . Our unique methodology automatically and seamlessly integrates security within existing agile and DevOps workflows. By identifying and mitigating potential security threats early in the SDLC – prior to implementing SAST and DAST, ThreatModeler™ simplifies efforts associated with developing secure applications. ThreatModeler™ then empowers enterprise IT organizations to map their unique secure requirements and policies directly into their enterprise cyber ecosystem – providing real-time situational awareness about their current threat portfolio and risk conditions.

About Forbes Councils

Forbes partnered with the founders of Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC) to launch Forbes Councils, invitation-only communities for world-class business professionals in a variety of industries. Members, who are hand-selected by each Council’s community team, receive personalized introductions to each other based on their specific needs and gain access to a wide range of business benefits and services, including best-in-class concierge teams, personalized connections, peer-to-peer learning, a business services marketplace, and the opportunity to share thought leadership content on Forbes.com. For more information about Forbes Technology Council, visit https://forbestechcouncil.com/. To learn more about Forbes Councils, visit forbescouncils.com.

Contact:

Megan Fackler

Marketing Manager

ThreatModeler, Inc.

101 Hudson St

Jersey City, NJ 07302

Phone: +1-201-632-3634



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.