CORRECTING and REPLACING -- Lakeland Bancorp Announces Fourth Quarter and Record Annual Results

In a release issued under the same headline earlier today by Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: LBAI), please note that in the last sentence under the "Capital" heading the years should read "2019" rather than "2018" as previously stated. The corrected release follows:

OAK RIDGE, N.J., Jan. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: LBAI) (the “Company”), the parent company of Lakeland Bank (“Lakeland”), reported net income of $15.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2018, an 18% increase compared to $13.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2017. For the three months ended December 31, 2018, the Company reported diluted EPS of $0.32, an increase of 19% compared to $0.27 for the same period in 2017. For the fourth quarter of 2018, return on average assets was 1.08%, return on average common equity was 10.05% and return on average tangible common equity was 12.98%.



For the year ended December 31, 2018, the Company reported net income of $63.4 million, a 21% increase compared to $52.6 million for the same period in 2017. For the year ended December 31, 2018, the Company reported diluted EPS of $1.32, an increase of 21% compared to $1.09 for the year ended December 31, 2017. For the twelve months of 2018, return on average assets was 1.15%, return on average common equity was 10.59%, and return on average tangible common equity was 13.78%.

During the fourth quarter of 2018, Highlands Bancorp shareholders approved the merger of Highlands Bancorp with and into the Company. The merger was consummated on January 4, 2019, adding approximately $480 million in total assets and four branches to the Company.

Thomas Shara, Lakeland Bancorp’s President and CEO commented, "We are pleased to report strong fourth quarter results as we delivered our seventh consecutive year of record earnings in 2018. Our fourth quarter financial results include non-routine, pre-tax expenses for branch dispositions, merger-related expenses and severance accrual totaling $1.2 million and an additional $320,000 in New Jersey state tax expense for a change in the estimated timing of the realization of deferred tax assets. Excluding the impact of these items, our fourth quarter 2018 results for diluted EPS, return on average assets, return on average equity and return on tangible average equity would have been $0.35, 1.17%, 10.85% and 14.01%, respectively. We are excited that 2019 is off to a strong start as we consummated the Highlands Bancorp merger in early January 2019. The merger will further strengthen Lakeland’s position for future growth."

The following represents performance highlights and significant events related to the fourth quarter of 2018:

Total loans grew $128.2 million, or 3.0%, in the fourth quarter of 2018 and resulted in total loan growth of 7.3% for 2018.

Total deposits grew $251.9 million, or 5.8%, during 2018 and resulted in a loan to deposit ratio of 96.5%.

Non-recurring items in the fourth quarter of 2018 included the loss on disposition of four former branches of $561,000; merger-related expenses of $464,000; and severance expense of $139,000 totaling a pre-tax expense of $1.2 million.

The efficiency ratio for the year of 2018 was 56%.

Tangible book value per share increased 9.1% to $10.22 at December 31, 2018 from $9.38 at December 31, 2017.

Asset quality remains strong with total non-performing assets decreasing to 0.22% of total assets at December 31, 2018 from 0.27% of total assets at December 31, 2017.

Net Interest Margin and Income

Net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2018 of 3.29% decreased eight basis points from the fourth quarter of 2017. The decrease in net interest margin was due primarily to an increase in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities, partially offset by an increase in the yield on interest-earning assets. Net interest margin for 2018 was 3.36% as compared to 3.38% for 2017.

The yield on interest-earning assets for the fourth quarter of 2018 was 4.20% compared to 3.95% for the fourth quarter of 2017. The increase in yield was due primarily to a 25 basis point increase in the yield on loans and leases as interest rates continue to rise. The yield on interest-earning assets for 2018 was 4.12% compared to 3.88% for 2017.

The cost of interest-bearing liabilities for the fourth quarter of 2018 was 1.21% compared to 0.75% for the fourth quarter of 2017 as the cost of interest-bearing transaction accounts, time deposits and borrowings have increased 53, 62, and 29 basis points, respectively, since the fourth quarter of 2017 largely driven by competitive pressures influencing higher market interest rates. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities for 2018 was 1.01% compared to 0.67% for 2017.

Net interest income increased to $44.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to $42.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2017, due primarily to the growth of interest-earning assets and increases in loan and lease yields, offset by an increase in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities. Net interest income for 2018 was $173.6 million, as compared to $165.2 million for 2017.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income decreased $148,000 to $5.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2018 from $5.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2017. The Company recorded a $199,000 loss on equity securities in the fourth quarter of 2018. In addition, commissions and fees increased $137,000 compared to the fourth quarter of 2017 due primarily to an increase in investment services income, while income on bank owned life insurance and gains on sales of loans decreased $105,000 and $190,000, respectively. Other income increased $209,000 due primarily to an increase in loan swap income.

For 2018, noninterest income totaled $22.3 million compared to $25.4 million for 2017. Noninterest income in 2017 included $2.5 million in gains on sales of investment securities, $881,000 gain on the sales of three former branches and a $342,000 gain on the payoff of an acquired loan. Noninterest income for 2018 had increases in commissions and fees of $684,000, an increase in income on bank owned life insurance of $902,000, including death benefit income, partially offset by a $583,000 loss on equity securities and a $507,000 decrease in gains on sales of loans.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense totaled $28.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to $25.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2017, primarily due to salary and employee benefit expense increasing $2.1 million as a result of additions to our staff to support continued growth, normal merit increases and higher benefit costs. In the fourth quarter of 2018, data processing expense increased $587,000 compared to the fourth quarter of 2017 due primarily to the Company’s expansion and improvement of its digital infrastructure. Expenses related to the Highlands merger related expenses totaled $464,000 for the fourth quarter of 2018.

For 2018, noninterest expense totaled $111.2 million compared to $104.5 million for 2017. Included in the results for 2017 was $2.8 million in long-term debt prepayment fees, while 2018 included $464,000 in merger related expenses. Excluding the 2017 long-term debt prepayment fees and 2018 merger expenses, the resulting $9.0 million net increase was primarily due to a $7.4 million increase in salary and employee benefit costs resulting from additions to our staff to support continued growth, as well as normal merit increases and higher benefit costs. Data processing increased $1.6 million compared to 2017 due primarily to the Company’s expansion and improvement of its digital infrastructure.

Income Tax Expense

The effective tax rate in the fourth quarter of 2018 was 24.4% compared to 37.5% during the same period last year primarily due to the change in tax rates resulting from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 (the "Tax Act") and the changes in New Jersey tax law during 2018.

Financial Condition

In 2018, total assets increased $400.5 million to $5.81 billion as total loans and leases grew $303.8 million to $4.46 billion and investment securities increased $23.1 million to $821.5 million. On the funding side, total deposits increased $251.9 million to $4.62 billion, while borrowings increased $98.2 million to $520.1 million. As of December 31, 2018, total loans and leases as a percent of total deposits was 96.5%.

Asset Quality

At December 31, 2018, non-performing assets totaled $13.0 million, 0.22% of total assets, compared to $14.5 million, 0.27% of total assets, at December 31, 2017. Non-accrual loans and leases as a percent of total loans and leases equaled 0.27% at December 31, 2018 compared to 0.33% at December 31, 2017. The allowance for loan and lease losses increased to $37.7 million at December 31, 2018, 0.84% of total loans and leases, compared to $35.5 million at December 31, 2017, 0.85% of total loans and leases. In the fourth quarter of 2018, the Company had net charge-offs of $196,000, 0.02% of average loans and leases, annualized, compared to net recoveries of $312,000, (0.03)% of average loans and leases, annualized, for the same period in 2017. The fourth quarter of 2018 provision for loan and lease losses was $591,000 compared to $1.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2017.

Capital

At December 31, 2018, stockholders' equity was $623.7 million compared to $583.1 million at December 31, 2017, a 7% increase. Lakeland Bank remains above FDIC “well capitalized” standards, with a Tier 1 Leverage Ratio of 9.39% at December 31, 2018. At December 31, 2018, the book value per common share and tangible book value per common share were $13.14 and $10.22 compared to $12.31 and $9.38 at December 31, 2017. On January 24, 2019, the Company declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.115 per share to be paid on February 15, 2019 to stockholders of record as of February 8, 2019.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information disclosed in this document includes various forward-looking statements that are made in reliance upon the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “anticipates”, “projects”, “intends”, “estimates”, “expects”, “believes”, “plans”, “may”, “will”, “should”, “could”, and other similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. The Company cautions that these forward-looking statements are necessarily speculative and speak only as of the date made, and are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, all of which may change over time. Actual results could differ materially from such forward-looking statements. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from such forward-looking statements: changes in the financial services industry and the U.S. and global capital markets, changes in economic conditions nationally, regionally and in the Company’s markets, the nature and timing of actions of the Federal Reserve Board and other regulators, the nature and timing of legislation and regulation affecting the financial services industry, government intervention in the U.S. financial system, changes in federal and state tax laws, changes in levels of market interest rates, pricing pressures on loan and deposit products, credit risks of the Company’s lending and leasing activities, successful implementation, deployment and upgrades of new and existing technology, systems, services and products, customers’ acceptance of the Company’s products and services, competition and failure to realize anticipated efficiencies and synergies from the merger of Highlands Bancorp, Inc. into Lakeland Bancorp and the merger of Highlands State Bank into Lakeland Bank. Any statements made by the Company that are not historical facts (including statements regarding anticipated synergies from the Highlands Bancorp and Highlands State Bank mergers and regarding positioning for 2019) should be considered to be forward-looking statements. The Company is not obligated to update and does not undertake to update any of its forward-looking statements made herein.

Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Reported amounts are presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). This press release also contains certain supplemental non-GAAP information that the Company’s management uses in its analysis of the Company’s financial results. Specifically, the Company provides measures based on what it believes are its operating earnings on a consistent basis, and excludes material non-routine operating items which affect the GAAP reporting of results of operations. The Company’s management believes that providing this information to analysts and investors allows them to better understand and evaluate the Company’s core financial results for the periods in question.

The Company also provides measurements and ratios based on tangible equity and tangible assets. These measures are utilized by regulators and market analysts to evaluate a company’s financial condition and, therefore, the Company’s management believes that such information is useful to investors.

The Company also uses an efficiency ratio that is a non-GAAP financial measure. The ratio that the Company uses excludes amortization of core deposit intangibles, provision for unfunded lending commitments and, where applicable, long-term debt prepayment fees and merger related expenses. Income for the non-GAAP ratio is increased by the favorable effect of tax-exempt income and excludes gains and losses from the sale of investment securities and gain on debt extinguishment, which can vary from period to period. The Company uses this ratio because it believes the ratio provides a relevant measure to compare the operating performance period to period.

These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures which may be presented by other companies. See accompanying non-GAAP tables.

About Lakeland

Upon the completion of the Highlands Bancorp, Inc. acquisition on January 4, 2019, Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) has approximately $6.3 billion in total assets. Lakeland Bank, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc., operates 54 branch offices throughout Bergen, Essex, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Somerset, Sussex, and Union counties in New Jersey including one branch in Highland Mills, New York; six New Jersey regional commercial lending centers in Bernardsville, Jackson, Montville, Newton, Teaneck and Waldwick; and one New York commercial lending center to serve the Hudson Valley region. Lakeland also has a commercial loan production office serving Middlesex and Monmouth counties in New Jersey. Lakeland Bank offers an extensive suite of financial products and services for businesses and consumers. Visit LakelandBank.com for more information.

Thomas J. Shara

President & CEO

Thomas F. Splaine

EVP & CFO

973-697-2000





Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. Financial Highlights (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve months ended

December 31, (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 2018 2017 2018 2017 INCOME STATEMENT Net interest income $ 44,206 $ 42,379 $ 173,559 $ 165,238 Provision for loan and lease losses (591 ) (1,218 ) (4,413 ) (6,090 ) Gains on sales of investment securities — — — 2,524 Gains on sales of loans 299 489 1,329 1,836 Loss on equity securities (199 ) — (583 ) — Other noninterest income 5,528 5,287 21,564 21,075 Long-term debt prepayment fee — — — (2,828 ) Merger related expenses (464 ) — (464 ) — Other noninterest expense (28,199 ) (25,849 ) (110,703 ) (101,706 ) Pretax income 20,580 21,088 80,289 80,049 Provision for income taxes (5,030 ) (7,913 ) (16,888 ) (27,469 ) Net income $ 15,550 $ 13,175 $ 63,401 $ 52,580 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.32 $ 0.28 $ 1.32 $ 1.10 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.32 $ 0.27 $ 1.32 $ 1.09 Dividends paid per common share $ 0.115 $ 0.100 $ 0.445 $ 0.395 Weighted average shares - basic 47,605 47,466 47,570 47,438 Weighted average shares - diluted 47,780 47,719 47,764 47,674 SELECTED OPERATING RATIOS Annualized return on average assets 1.08 % 0.97 % 1.15 % 1.00 % Annualized return on average common equity 10.05 % 8.99 % 10.59 % 9.25 % Annualized return on average tangible common equity (1) 12.98 % 11.82 % 13.78 % 12.24 % Annualized yield on interest-earning assets 4.20 % 3.95 % 4.12 % 3.88 % Annualized cost of interest-bearing liabilities 1.21 % 0.75 % 1.01 % 0.67 % Annualized net interest spread 2.99 % 3.20 % 3.11 % 3.21 % Annualized net interest margin 3.29 % 3.37 % 3.36 % 3.38 % Efficiency ratio (1) 56.18 % 53.06 % 56.09 % 53.40 % Stockholders' equity to total assets 10.74 % 10.79 % Book value per common share $ 13.14 $ 12.31 Tangible book value per common share (1) $ 10.22 $ 9.38 Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1) 8.57 % 8.44 % ASSET QUALITY RATIOS 12/31/2018 12/31/2017 Ratio of allowance for loan and lease losses to total loans and leases 0.84 % 0.85 % Non-performing loans and leases to total loans and leases 0.27 % 0.33 % Non-performing assets to total assets 0.22 % 0.27 % Annualized net charge-offs to average loans and leases 0.05 % 0.05 % (1) See Supplemental Information - Non-GAAP Financial Measures Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. Financial Highlights (Unaudited) SELECTED BALANCE SHEET DATA AT PERIOD-END 12/31/2018 12/31/2017 Loans and leases $ 4,460,447 $ 4,156,680 Allowance for loan and lease losses 37,688 35,455 Investment securities 821,486 798,396 Total assets 5,806,093 5,405,639 Total deposits 4,620,670 4,368,748 Short-term borrowings 233,905 124,936 Other borrowings 286,145 296,913 Stockholders' equity 623,739 583,122 SELECTED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET DATA For the Three Months Ended December 31, For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Loans and leases $ 4,393,382 $ 4,116,920 $ 4,283,401 $ 4,024,257 Investment securities 823,193 798,687 816,697 810,434 Interest-earning assets 5,346,934 5,014,333 5,182,194 4,926,986 Total assets 5,694,827 5,372,248 5,528,914 5,267,561 Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 1,003,508 988,451 984,445 959,298 Savings deposits 483,606 478,685 489,742 486,821 Interest-bearing transaction accounts 2,446,325 2,222,221 2,301,065 2,241,259 Time deposits 769,129 730,590 778,180 623,257 Total deposits 4,702,568 4,419,947 4,553,432 4,310,635 Short-term borrowings 50,196 43,130 53,775 41,695 Other borrowings 288,126 295,818 286,639 316,283 Total interest-bearing liabilities 4,037,382 3,770,444 3,909,401 3,709,315 Stockholders' equity 613,583 581,254 598,527 568,680





Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 2018 2017 2018 2017 INTEREST INCOME Loans, leases and fees $ 50,759 $ 44,889 $ 193,143 $ 172,342 Federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits with banks 715 262 1,559 880 Taxable investment securities and other 4,550 3,850 16,710 14,987 Tax exempt investment securities 410 460 1,709 1,995 TOTAL INTEREST INCOME 56,434 49,461 213,121 190,204 INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits 9,935 5,039 30,620 16,600 Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase 62 38 471 198 Other borrowings 2,231 2,005 8,471 8,168 TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE 12,228 7,082 39,562 24,966 NET INTEREST INCOME 44,206 42,379 173,559 165,238 Provision for loan and lease losses 591 1,218 4,413 6,090 NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR LOAN AND LEASE LOSSES 43,615 41,161 169,146 159,148 NONINTEREST INCOME Service charges on deposit accounts 2,814 2,814 10,584 10,740 Commissions and fees 1,446 1,309 5,542 4,858 Income on bank owned life insurance 699 804 3,256 2,354 Loss on equity securities (199 ) — (583 ) — Gains on sales of loans 299 489 1,329 1,836 Gains on sales of investment securities — — — 2,524 Other income 569 360 2,182 3,123 TOTAL NONINTEREST INCOME 5,628 5,776 22,310 25,435 NONINTEREST EXPENSE Salaries and employee benefit expense 17,674 15,553 68,595 61,166 Net occupancy expense 2,498 2,573 10,155 10,243 Furniture and equipment expense 2,010 2,103 8,297 8,269 FDIC insurance expense 383 404 1,608 1,577 Stationary, supplies and postage expense 395 378 1,625 1,797 Marketing expense 277 324 1,437 1,675 Data processing expense 1,084 497 3,609 1,993 Telecommunications expense 448 451 1,769 1,607 ATM and debit card expense 571 547 2,195 2,051 Core deposit intangible amortization 142 165 594 654 Other real estate owned and other repossessed assets expense 46 73 158 181 Long-term debt prepayment fee — — — 2,828 Merger related expenses 464 — 464 — Other expenses 2,671 2,781 10,661 10,493 TOTAL NONINTEREST EXPENSE 28,663 25,849 111,167 104,534 INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 20,580 21,088 80,289 80,049 Provision for income taxes 5,030 7,913 16,888 27,469 NET INCOME $ 15,550 $ 13,175 $ 63,401 $ 52,580 EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE: Basic $ 0.32 $ 0.28 $ 1.32 $ 1.10 Diluted $ 0.32 $ 0.27 $ 1.32 $ 1.09 DIVIDENDS PAID PER COMMON SHARE $ 0.115 $ 0.100 $ 0.445 $ 0.395





Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Dollars in thousands) December 31, 2018 December 31, 2017 (Unaudited) ASSETS Cash $ 205,199 $ 114,138 Interest-bearing deposits due from banks 3,400 28,795 Total cash and cash equivalents 208,599 142,933 Investment securities available for sale, at fair value 638,618 628,046 Equity securities, at fair value 15,921 18,089 Investment securities held to maturity; fair value of $150,933 at December 31, 2018 and $138,688 at December 31, 2017 153,646 139,685 Federal Home Loan Bank and other membership stocks, at cost 13,301 12,576 Loans held for sale 1,113 456 Loans and leases: Commercial, real estate 3,377,324 3,096,092 Commercial, industrial and other 336,735 340,400 Leases 87,925 75,039 Residential mortgages 329,854 322,880 Consumer and home equity 328,609 322,269 Total loans and leases 4,460,447 4,156,680 Net deferred costs (fees) (3,714 ) (3,960 ) Allowance for loan and lease losses (37,688 ) (35,455 ) Net loans and leases 4,419,045 4,117,265 Premises and equipment, net 49,175 50,313 Accrued interest receivable 16,114 14,416 Goodwill 136,433 136,433 Other identifiable intangible assets 1,768 2,362 Bank owned life insurance 110,052 107,489 Other assets 42,308 35,576 TOTAL ASSETS $ 5,806,093 $ 5,405,639 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY LIABILITIES Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 950,218 $ 967,335 Savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts 2,913,414 2,663,985 Time deposits $250 thousand and under 589,737 556,863 Time deposits over $250 thousand 167,301 180,565 Total deposits 4,620,670 4,368,748 Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase 233,905 124,936 Other borrowings 181,118 192,011 Subordinated debentures 105,027 104,902 Other liabilities 41,634 31,920 TOTAL LIABILITIES 5,182,354 4,822,517 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Common stock, no par value; authorized 100,000,000 shares at December 31, 2018 and 70,000,000 shares at December 31, 2017; issued shares 47,486,250 at December 31, 2018 and 47,353,864 shares at December 31, 2017 514,703 512,734 Retained earnings 116,874 72,737 Accumulated other comprehensive gain (loss) (7,838 ) (2,349 ) TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 623,739 583,122 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 5,806,093 $ 5,405,639





Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. Financial Highlights (Unaudited) For the Quarter Ended Dec 31, Sept 30, June 30, March 31, Dec 31, (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2018 2018 2018 2018 2017 INCOME STATEMENT Net interest income $ 44,206 $ 43,624 $ 43,493 $ 42,236 $ 42,379 Provision for loan and lease losses (591 ) (1,046 ) (1,492 ) (1,284 ) (1,218 ) Gains on sales of loans 299 484 300 246 489 Gain (loss) on equity securities (199 ) (439 ) 73 (18 ) — Other noninterest income 5,528 5,594 5,336 5,106 5,287 Merger related expenses (464 ) — — — — Other noninterest expense (28,199 ) (27,793 ) (27,574 ) (27,137 ) (25,849 ) Pretax income 20,580 20,424 20,136 19,149 21,088 Provision for income taxes (5,030 ) (3,666 ) (4,298 ) (3,894 ) (7,913 ) Net income $ 15,550 $ 16,758 $ 15,838 $ 15,255 $ 13,175 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.32 $ 0.35 $ 0.33 $ 0.32 $ 0.28 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.32 $ 0.35 $ 0.33 $ 0.32 $ 0.27 Dividends paid per common share $ 0.115 $ 0.115 $ 0.115 $ 0.100 $ 0.100 Dividends paid $ 5,510 $ 5,510 $ 5,509 $ 4,778 $ 4,776 Weighted average shares - basic 47,605 47,605 47,600 47,503 47,466 Weighted average shares - diluted 47,780 47,788 47,770 47,736 47,719 SELECTED OPERATING RATIOS Annualized return on average assets 1.08 % 1.19 % 1.17 % 1.14 % 0.97 % Annualized return on average common equity 10.05 % 11.02 % 10.71 % 10.60 % 8.99 % Annualized return on average tangible common equity (1) 12.98 % 14.31 % 13.97 % 13.90 % 11.82 % Annualized net interest margin 3.29 % 3.32 % 3.43 % 3.39 % 3.37 % Efficiency ratio (1) 56.18 % 56.00 % 55.60 % 56.58 % 53.06 % Common stockholders' equity to total assets 10.74 % 10.80 % 10.80 % 10.75 % 10.79 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1) 8.57 % 8.55 % 8.51 % 8.43 % 8.44 % Tier 1 risk-based ratio 11.26 % 11.21 % 11.16 % 11.08 % 10.87 % Total risk-based ratio 13.71 % 13.69 % 13.67 % 13.61 % 13.40 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 9.39 % 9.42 % 9.43 % 9.28 % 9.12 % Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 10.62 % 10.56 % 10.49 % 10.40 % 10.18 % Book value per common share $ 13.14 $ 12.79 $ 12.59 $ 12.40 $ 12.31 Tangible book value per common share (1) $ 10.22 $ 9.88 $ 9.67 $ 9.48 $ 9.38 (1) See Supplemental Information - Non-GAAP Financial Measures





Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. Financial Highlights (Unaudited) For the Quarter Ended Dec 31, Sept 30, June 30, March 31, Dec 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2018 2018 2018 2018 2017 SELECTED BALANCE SHEET DATA AT PERIOD-END Loans and leases $ 4,460,447 $ 4,332,238 $ 4,281,302 $ 4,228,052 $ 4,156,680 Allowance for loan and lease losses 37,688 37,293 36,604 35,644 35,455 Investment securities 821,486 801,315 798,096 805,654 798,396 Total assets 5,806,093 5,627,057 5,534,488 5,477,829 5,405,639 Total deposits 4,620,670 4,642,443 4,400,019 4,447,965 4,368,748 Short-term borrowings 233,905 47,398 197,870 126,485 124,936 Other borrowings 286,145 289,635 301,339 281,906 296,913 Stockholders' equity 623,739 607,555 597,864 588,648 583,122 LOANS AND LEASES Commercial, real estate $ 3,377,324 $ 3,281,946 $ 3,222,461 $ 3,169,375 $ 3,096,092 Commercial, industrial and other 336,735 334,241 339,974 339,665 340,400 Leases 87,925 82,881 82,006 78,238 75,039 Residential mortgages 329,854 315,135 321,717 323,054 322,880 Consumer and home equity 328,609 318,035 315,144 317,720 322,269 Total loans and leases $ 4,460,447 $ 4,332,238 $ 4,281,302 $ 4,228,052 $ 4,156,680 DEPOSITS Noninterest-bearing $ 950,218 $ 996,296 $ 967,911 $ 974,641 $ 967,335 Savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts 2,913,414 2,855,318 2,625,325 2,682,726 2,663,985 Time deposits 757,038 790,829 806,783 790,598 737,428 Total deposits $ 4,620,670 $ 4,642,443 $ 4,400,019 $ 4,447,965 $ 4,368,748 Total loans and leases to total deposits ratio 96.5 % 93.3 % 97.3 % 95.1 % 95.1 % SELECTED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET DATA Loans and leases $ 4,393,382 $ 4,296,244 $ 4,247,443 $ 4,194,207 $ 4,116,920 Investment securities 823,193 811,217 811,361 821,055 798,687 Interest-earning assets 5,346,934 5,221,612 5,094,048 5,062,628 5,014,333 Total assets 5,694,827 5,570,286 5,437,540 5,409,409 5,372,248 Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 1,003,508 999,217 969,965 964,498 988,451 Savings deposits 483,606 491,095 496,630 487,666 478,685 Interest-bearing transaction accounts 2,446,325 2,319,863 2,195,553 2,240,044 2,222,221 Time deposits 769,129 789,691 792,270 761,418 730,590 Total deposits 4,702,568 4,599,866 4,454,418 4,453,626 4,419,947 Short-term borrowings 50,196 36,702 73,305 55,137 43,130 Other borrowings 288,126 291,477 283,206 283,645 295,818 Total interest-bearing liabilities 4,037,382 3,928,828 3,840,964 3,827,910 3,770,444 Stockholders' equity 613,583 603,059 593,388 583,700 581,254





Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. Financial Highlights (Unaudited) For the Quarter Ended Dec 31, Sept 30, June 30, March 31, Dec 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2018 2018 2018 2018 2017 AVERAGE ANNUALIZED YIELDS (TAXABLE EQUIVALENT BASIS) ASSETS Loans and leases 4.58 % 4.54 % 4.50 % 4.40 % 4.33 % Taxable investment securities and other 2.44 % 2.26 % 2.21 % 2.17 % 2.17 % Tax-exempt securities 2.74 % 2.71 % 2.66 % 2.65 % 3.21 % Federal funds sold and interest-bearing cash accounts 2.19 % 1.87 % 1.65 % 1.40 % 1.06 % Total interest-earning assets 4.20 % 4.14 % 4.12 % 4.02 % 3.95 % LIABILITIES Savings accounts 0.06 % 0.06 % 0.06 % 0.06 % 0.06 % Interest-bearing transaction accounts 1.04 % 0.89 % 0.69 % 0.61 % 0.51 % Time deposits 1.79 % 1.61 % 1.34 % 1.23 % 1.17 % Borrowings 2.65 % 2.66 % 2.51 % 2.54 % 2.36 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1.21 % 1.08 % 0.91 % 0.83 % 0.75 % Net interest spread (taxable equivalent basis) 2.99 % 3.06 % 3.21 % 3.19 % 3.20 % Annualized net interest margin (taxable equivalent basis) 3.29 % 3.32 % 3.43 % 3.39 % 3.37 % Annualized cost of deposits 0.84 % 0.73 % 0.59 % 0.52 % 0.45 % ASSET QUALITY DATA ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN AND LEASE LOSSES Balance at beginning of period $ 37,293 $ 36,604 $ 35,644 $ 35,455 $ 33,925 Provision for loan and lease losses 591 1,046 1,492 1,284 1,218 Charge-offs (381 ) (753 ) (963 ) (1,250 ) (347 ) Recoveries 185 396 431 155 659 Balance at end of period $ 37,688 $ 37,293 $ 36,604 $ 35,644 $ 35,455 NET LOAN AND LEASE CHARGE-OFFS (RECOVERIES) Commercial, real estate $ 132 $ (115 ) $ 181 $ (13 ) $ 132 Commercial, industrial and other (44 ) (26 ) 213 992 25 Leases 28 366 69 21 34 Residential mortgages (2 ) 36 (3 ) 79 31 Consumer and home equity 82 96 72 16 (534 ) Net charge-offs (recoveries) $ 196 $ 357 $ 532 $ 1,095 $ (312 ) NON-PERFORMING ASSETS Commercial, real estate $ 7,192 $ 5,737 $ 7,353 $ 6,204 $ 7,362 Commercial, industrial and other 1,019 1,189 1,171 1,505 184 Leases 501 441 834 250 144 Residential mortgages 1,986 2,347 2,992 3,045 3,860 Consumer and home equity 1,432 1,410 1,917 2,341 2,105 Total non-accrual loans and leases 12,130 11,124 14,267 13,345 13,655 Property acquired through foreclosure or repossession 830 2,754 2,184 1,392 843 Total non-performing assets $ 12,960 $ 13,878 $ 16,451 $ 14,737 $ 14,498 Loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing $ — $ 16 $ — $ 1 $ 200 Loans restructured and still accruing $ 9,293 $ 9,030 $ 7,926 $ 9,526 $ 11,462 Ratio of allowance for loan and lease losses to total loans and leases 0.84 % 0.86 % 0.85 % 0.84 % 0.85 % Total non-accrual loans and leases to total loans and leases 0.27 % 0.26 % 0.33 % 0.32 % 0.33 % Total non-performing assets to total assets 0.22 % 0.25 % 0.30 % 0.27 % 0.27 % Annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans and leases 0.02 % 0.03 % 0.05 % 0.10 % (0.03 )%





Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. Supplemental Information - Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited) At or for the Quarter Ended Dec 31, Sept 30, June 30, March 31, Dec 31, (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 2018 2018 2018 2018 2017 CALCULATION OF TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE Total common stockholders' equity at end of period - GAAP $ 623,739 $ 607,555 $ 597,864 $ 588,648 $ 583,122 Less: Goodwill 136,433 136,433 136,433 136,433 136,433 Less: Other identifiable intangible assets 1,768 1,910 2,052 2,205 2,362 Total tangible common stockholders' equity at end of period - Non-GAAP $ 485,538 $ 469,212 $ 459,379 $ 450,010 $ 444,327 Shares outstanding at end of period 47,486 47,485 47,484 47,476 47,354 Book value per share - GAAP $ 13.14 $ 12.79 $ 12.59 $ 12.40 $ 12.31 Tangible book value per share - Non-GAAP $ 10.22 $ 9.88 $ 9.67 $ 9.48 $ 9.38 CALCULATION OF TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY TO TANGIBLE ASSETS Total tangible common stockholders' equity at end of period - Non-GAAP $ 485,538 $ 469,212 $ 459,379 $ 450,010 $ 444,327 Total assets at end of period - GAAP $ 5,806,093 $ 5,627,057 $ 5,534,488 $ 5,477,829 $ 5,405,639 Less: Goodwill 136,433 136,433 136,433 136,433 136,433 Less: Other identifiable intangible assets 1,768 1,910 2,052 2,205 2,362 Total tangible assets at end of period - Non-GAAP $ 5,667,892 $ 5,488,714 $ 5,396,003 $ 5,339,191 $ 5,266,844 Common equity to assets - GAAP 10.74 % 10.80 % 10.80 % 10.75 % 10.79 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets - Non-GAAP 8.57 % 8.55 % 8.51 % 8.43 % 8.44 % CALCULATION OF RETURN ON AVERAGE TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY Net income - GAAP $ 15,550 $ 16,758 $ 15,838 $ 15,255 $ 13,175 Total average common stockholders' equity - GAAP $ 613,583 $ 603,059 $ 593,388 $ 583,700 $ 581,254 Less: Average goodwill 136,433 136,433 136,433 136,433 136,433 Less: Average other identifiable intangible assets 1,844 1,982 2,134 2,300 2,450 Total average tangible common stockholders' equity - Non-GAAP $ 475,306 $ 464,644 $ 454,821 $ 444,967 $ 442,371 Return on average common stockholders' equity - GAAP 10.05 % 11.02 % 10.71 % 10.60 % 8.99 % Return on average tangible common stockholders' equity - Non-GAAP 12.98 % 14.31 % 13.97 % 13.90 % 11.82 % CALCULATION OF EFFICIENCY RATIO Total noninterest expense $ 28,663 $ 27,793 $ 27,574 $ 27,137 $ 25,849 Amortization of core deposit intangibles (142 ) (142 ) (153 ) (157 ) (165 ) Merger related expenses (464 ) — — — — Noninterest expense, as adjusted $ 28,057 $ 27,651 $ 27,421 $ 26,980 $ 25,684 Net interest income $ 44,206 $ 43,624 $ 43,493 $ 42,236 $ 42,379 Total noninterest income 5,628 5,639 5,709 5,334 5,776 Total revenue 49,834 49,263 49,202 47,570 48,155 Tax-equivalent adjustment on municipal securities 109 113 114 118 247 Total revenue, as adjusted $ 49,943 $ 49,376 $ 49,316 $ 47,688 $ 48,402 Efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP 56.18 % 56.00 % 55.60 % 56.58 % 53.06 %





Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. Supplemental Information - Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited) For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2018 2017 CALCULATION OF RETURN ON AVERAGE TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY Net income - GAAP $ 63,401 $ 52,580 Total average common stockholders' equity - GAAP $ 598,527 $ 568,680 Less: Average goodwill 136,433 136,095 Less: Average other identifiable intangible assets 2,064 2,847 Total average tangible common stockholders' equity - Non-GAAP $ 460,030 $ 429,738 Return on average common stockholders' equity - GAAP 10.59 % 9.25 % Return on average tangible common stockholders' equity - Non-GAAP 13.78 % 12.24 % CALCULATION OF EFFICIENCY RATIO Total noninterest expense $ 111,167 $ 104,534 Amortization of core deposit intangibles (594 ) (654 ) Long-term debt prepayment fee — (2,828 ) Merger related expenses (464 ) — Noninterest expense, as adjusted $ 110,109 $ 101,052 Net interest income $ 173,559 $ 165,238 Noninterest income 22,310 25,435 Total revenue 195,869 190,673 Tax-equivalent adjustment on municipal securities 454 1,074 Gains on sales of investment securities — (2,524 ) Total revenue, as adjusted $ 196,323 $ 189,223 Efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP 56.09 % 53.40 %





Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. Supplemental Information - Reconciliation of Net Income (Unaudited) For the Quarter Ended Dec 31, Dec 31, (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 2018 2017 Net income - GAAP $ 15,550 $ 13,175 NON-ROUTINE TRANSACTIONS, NET OF TAX Branch dispositions 392 — Severance accrual 97 — Tax deductible merger related expenses 84 — Non-tax deductible merger related expenses 345 — New Jersey state tax - change in timing of realization of deferred tax assets 320 — One-time impact of Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 — 602 Net effect of non-routine transactions 1,238 602 Net income available to common shareholders excluding non-routine transactions $ 16,788 $ 13,777 Less: Earnings allocated to participating securities (143 ) (118 ) Net Income, excluding non-routine transactions $ 16,645 $ 13,659 Weighted average shares - Basic 47,605 $ 47,466 Weighted average shares - Diluted 47,780 $ 47,719 Basic earnings per share - GAAP $ 0.32 $ 0.28 Diluted earnings per share - GAAP $ 0.32 $ 0.27 Basic earnings per share, adjusted for non-routine transactions $ 0.35 $ 0.29 Diluted earnings per share, adjusted for non-routine transactions (Core EPS) $ 0.35 $ 0.29 Return on average assets - GAAP 1.08 % 0.97 % Return on average assets, adjusted for non-routine transactions 1.17 % 1.02 % Return on average common stockholders' equity - GAAP 10.05 % 8.99 % Return on average common stockholders' equity, adjusted for non-routine transactions 10.85 % 9.40 % Return on average tangible common stockholders' equity - Non-GAAP 12.98 % 11.82 % Return on average tangible common stockholders' equity - Non-GAAP, adjusted for non-routine transactions 14.01 % 12.36 %







