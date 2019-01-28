/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Meningitis Infection Drug Pipeline Study, H2 2018- Analysis of Phases, Companies, Mechansim, Trials, Current Status of Pipeline Drugs for Meningitis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Meningitis Infection pipeline guide presents complete overview of drugs currently being developed for Meningitis Infection. The pipeline review provides insights into different therapeutic candidates in preclinical, research, discovery, NDA/IND, pre registration, phase 1, phase 2, and phase 3 trials).



Report Description:



Drug development phase, current stage, mechanism of action, route of administration, orphan drug/ fast track/ other designations, drug class are provided for each of the Meningitis Infection pipeline candidate.

Research and Development progress along with latest news related to each of the Meningitis Infection pipeline candidates is included.



Major companies participating in therapeutic development of Meningitis Infection are included in this pipeline report. Company wise pre-clinical and clinical products along with details of drug originator, co-developers/ licensors are provided.



Amid strong interest for cure of Meningitis Infection from companies and institutes, the current research work serves as a reliable and comprehensive source of information of global Meningitis Infection clinical and pre-clinical products.



The report assists in identifying potential upcoming companies and drugs in Meningitis Infection pipeline market along with progress of each drug. It also enables users to formulate effective strategies to stay ahead of competition.



Key Topics Covered:



I. Key Findings



1. Companies Investing in Meningitis Infection Pipeline

Number of Companies with Meningitis Infection projects in pre-clinical Development

Number of Companies with Meningitis Infection projects in Clinical Development



2. Pipeline Candidates include

Meningitis Infection Pipeline Agents in pre- clinical/ Discovery stage of Development

Meningitis Infection Pipeline Agents in Clinical Development stage

Meningitis Infection Pipeline Therapeutic Compounds received special status

Mechanism of Action of most pipeline Drugs

Small molecules among the Meningitis Infection Pipeline agents



II. Insights into Meningitis Infection Pipeline -



1. Disease Overview

Introduction to Meningitis Infection

Symptoms and Causes of Meningitis Infection

Treatment or Prevention Options for Meningitis Infection

Other Details

2. Phase wise Pipeline Compounds

Meningitis Infection Pipeline- Pre-Clinical/ Discovery stage Drugs

Meningitis Infection Pipeline- Phase 1 stage Drugs

Meningitis Infection Pipeline- Phase 2 stage Drugs

Meningitis Infection Pipeline- Phase 3 stage Drugs

Meningitis Infection Pipeline- Pre-Registration stage Drugs

3. Company wise Meningitis Infection Pipeline Compounds

4. Meningitis Infection Pipeline by Mechanism of Action



III. Meningitis Infection Pipeline Compound Details

amphotericin B

MYC-053

VRT 001-C

VRT 001-M

VT-1129

Drug Details



1. Snapshot

Name of the Therapeutic Agent

Originator

Developing Company

Co-Developer/ License Partner

Orphan Drug / Fast Track/ Designation

Development Phase

2. Drug Overview

3. Mechanism of Action

4. Current Status

5. Clinical Trial Details



IV. Meningitis Infection Pipeline Company Briefs

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc

Olymvax Biopharmaceuticals Inc

Olymvax Biopharmaceuticals Inc

TGV Therapeutics

Venus Remedies

Venus Remedies

Viamet Pharmaceuticals Inc

V. Latest News and Developments in Global Meningitis Infection Pipeline Market



VI. Appendix



