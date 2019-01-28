Global Automotive Airbag And Seat Belt Market Report 2018

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Airbag And Seat Belt - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Automotive Airbag and Seat Belt market accounted for $53.98 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $168.23 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 13.5% during the forecast period.



Rising demand for safer and more efficient driving experiences, high demand from passenger vehicles, the increasing number of mandates pertaining to the implementation and growing government road safety regulations are some of the key factors driving the market growth. However, factors such as the rising development of active safety systems and maintaining the stability between cost & quality are some of the factors hindering the market growth.



Automotive Airbag and seat belts are designed to care for the drivers from unanticipated jerk or vehicle general strike. By design, the safety bags will defend them by preventing impact on the body from the chest and above and are additional units to prevent injury to head or chest from the routing or console or glass or anything else. Both seat belts and airbags are the main defense strategy in the vehicles. Air Bags are not meant to be the main safety mechanism.



By Electric Vehicle, hybrid electric vehicle (HEV) is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the electric vehicle over the forecast period. Stringent emission norms, surroundings safety, motor vehicle electrification, and government system are expected to boost the market for HEV airbags & seatbelts.



Based on geography, Asia Pacific is the global leader of this market during the estimated period. The demand for this market is triggered by growing vehicle production in developing countries such as China and India and the rising number of luxury vehicles in these countries.



What our report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

Market share analysis of the top industry players

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, and the regional markets

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Technology Analysis

3.7 End User Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Automotive Airbag And Seat Belt Market, By Electric Vehicle

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs)

5.3 Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs)

5.4 Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles (FCEVs)

5.5 Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs)



6 Global Automotive Airbag And Seat Belt Market, By Seat Belt Technology

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Bag In Belts

6.3 Load Limiter

6.4 Inflatable

6.5 Locking Retractors

6.6 Seat Belt Reminder System

6.7 Active Seat Belts

6.8 Retractors

6.9 Automatic

6.10 Pretensioners and Webclamps



7 Global Automotive Airbag And Seat Belt Market, By Vehicle Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Trucks

7.3 Passenger Cars (PCs)

7.4 Buses

7.5 Commercial Vehicles

7.5.1 Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCVs)

7.5.2 Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs)



8 Global Automotive Airbag And Seat Belt Market, By Airbag Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Side

8.2.1 Side Tubular or Curtain Air Bag

8.2.2 Side Torso Airbag

8.3 Knee

8.4 Frontal

8.5 Curtain

8.6 Rear Curtain

8.7 Center

8.8 Seat Belt Airbag



9 Global Automotive Airbag And Seat Belt Market, By Seat Belt Type

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Three-Point

9.2.1 Belt-in-Seat (BIS)

9.3 Two-Point

9.3.1 Sash

9.3.2 Lap

9.4 Four-Point

9.5 Six-Point

9.6 Five-Point

9.7 Automatic Seatbelt

9.8 Other Seat Belt Types



10 Global Automotive Airbag And Seat Belt Market, By Distribution Channel

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Original Equipment Manufacturers (OMEs)

10.3 Aftermarket



11 Global Automotive Airbag And Seat Belt Market, By End User

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Seat Belt

11.3 Airbag



12 Global Automotive Airbag And Seat Belt Market, By Geography

12.1 Introduction

12.2 North America

12.3 Europe

12.4 Asia Pacific

12.5 South America

12.6 Middle East & Africa



13 Key Developments

13.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

13.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

13.3 New Product Launch

13.4 Expansions

13.5 Other Key Strategies



14 Company Profiling

14.1 Aptiv

14.2 Ashimori Industry Co., Ltd.

14.3 Autoliv

14.4 Continental

14.5 DENSO Corporation

14.6 Honda Motor Co., Ltd.

14.7 GWR Safety Systems Inc.

14.8 Hyundai Mobis

14.9 Infineon Technologies

14.10 Joyson Electronic

14.11 ZF Friedrichshafen

14.12 Pfaff Industriesysteme Und Maschinen GmbH

14.13 Rhodius GmbH

14.14 Robert Bosch

14.15 Safety Components

14.16 Takata Corporation



