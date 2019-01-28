Matthew Dennis Joins Victory Capital as Director of Investor Relations

CLEVELAND, Ohio, Jan. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Victory Capital (NASDAQ: VCTR) today announced that Matthew Dennis, CFA, has joined the firm as Director of Investor Relations. Mr. Dennis, who will be based in Cleveland, will lead Victory Capital’s Investor Relations efforts, including strategic IR planning, analyst relations, investor engagement and community outreach, financial planning and analysis, and market intelligence and reporting.

“Matt brings 20 years of experience working with public companies across a variety of industries to develop and enhance their corporate brands with investors and analysts,” said David Brown, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “We are confident in his ability to effectively advance the strong investor relations platform that we have in place today.”

Mr. Dennis most recently served as Senior Managing Director of Ohio-based Clear Perspective Group, LLC, an independent investor relations consulting firm. He began his financial career at Kidder Peabody in New York City and subsequently was employed by McDonald & Company Securities in Cleveland, both currently UBS companies.

“It is an honor to join Victory Capital at such an exciting time in the firm’s evolution,” said Mr. Dennis. “The recently announced transformative acquisitions are a clear testament to Victory Capital’s strategy for creating shareholder value. I am excited to become a part of the team.”

Mr. Dennis is a CFA® Charterholder, an active member of CFA Institute and formerly sat on its President’s Council. He is also past President, Treasurer, and advisor to the Board of Directors of CFA Society Cleveland. In addition, he is past President and a current Member of the Board of Directors for the Northern Ohio Chapter of the National Investor Relations Institute.

Mr. Dennis earned his MBA in Banking and Finance from the Weatherhead School of Management at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland and his bachelor’s degree from the University of Southern California in Los Angeles.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital is a global investment management firm operating a next-generation, integrated multi-boutique business model with $52.8 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2018.

Victory Capital’s differentiated model is comprised of nine Investment Franchises, each with an independent culture and investment approach. Additionally, the Company offers a rules-based Solutions Platform, featuring the VictoryShares ETF brand, as well as custom and multi-asset class solutions. The Company’s Investment Franchises and Solutions Platform are supported by a centralized distribution, marketing and operational environment, in which the investment professionals can focus on the pursuit of investment excellence.

Victory Capital provides institutions, financial advisors and retirement platforms with a variety of asset classes and investment vehicles, including separately managed accounts, collective trusts, mutual funds, ETFs, UCITs and UMA/SMA vehicles.

For more information, please visit www.vcm.com . Go to www.victorysharesliterature.com for ETF prospectuses or www.victoryfundliterature.com for mutual fund prospectuses.

Media:

Tricia Ross, 310-622-8226

tross@finprofiles.com

Victory Funds are distributed by Victory Capital Advisers, Inc. (VCA). VictoryShares ETFs are distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC. Victory Capital Management Inc. (VCM) is the adviser to VictoryShares ETFs and Victory Funds. VCM and VCA are affiliated. They are not affiliated with Foreside Fund Services, LLC.



