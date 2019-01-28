SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of Vale S.A. (VALE)

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Vale S.A. (“Vale” or the “Company”) (NYSE: VALE). Such investors are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/vale.



The investigation concerns whether Vale and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated federal securities laws.

On January 25, 2019, Reuters recounted how hundreds of people are missing after a tailings dam burst at Vale’s Feijao iron ore mine in Brazil. According to the report, the mine was in the process of being decommissioned. Following this news, Vale stock dropped $1.20 per share or over 8% on January 25, 2019. Then, on January 26, 2019, Reuters said that Brazil’s National Mining Agency had instructed the company to stop all operations at its Feijao mine and that prosecutors requested over $1.3 billion in Vale’s accounts to be frozen to pay for damages, with the expectation that more funds would be frozen in the future.

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation, or purchased Vale shares, you can contact Peretz Bronstein or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 212-697-6484.

