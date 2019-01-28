Global Medium Caliber Ammunition Market 2017-2026: Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and Recommendations

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medium Caliber Ammunition - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Medium Caliber Ammunition Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period



Some of the factors influencing the market growth are increasing the threat of terrorism and unstable geopolitical climate and increased military spending. However, stringent laws and regulations are hampering the market growth.



Medium caliber ammunition typically consists of lead styphnate and antimony sulfide. It is depending upon the weapon platforms currently in use. Medium-caliber ammunition falls in specific size category of rounds and is primarily used for military purposes. These caliber ammunitions are highly explosive and can be used against lethal weapons, targets and individual military personnel.



Based on product, 40mm segment commanded significant market share during the predicted period. The growth is attributed to high lethal power. A variety of 40 mm TP HEDP and speciality cartridges are designed for use in M203 grenade launcher, M320 grenade launcher and the MK9 grenade machine gun.



By geography, Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow due to increasing conflicts amongst neighbouring nations and rising demand in defence budget in emerging economies. North America is expected to dominate the global market. In the US the growth is attributed to the adoption of military modernization plans and increasing terrorism activities.



What our report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

Market share analysis of the top industry players

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Product Analysis

3.7 Application Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Medium Caliber Ammunition Market, By Product

5.1 Introduction

5.2 20mm

5.3 25mm

5.4 30mm

5.5 40mm

5.6 Other Products



6 Global Medium Caliber Ammunition Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Physical Squeeze

6.3 Chemical Extraction



7 Global Medium Caliber Ammunition Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Defense & Military

7.3 Police

7.4 Other Applications



8 Global Medium Caliber Ammunition Market, By Geography

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.3 Europe

8.4 Asia Pacific

8.5 South America

8.6 Middle East & Africa



9 Key Developments

9.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

9.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

9.3 New Product Launch

9.4 Expansions

9.5 Other Key Strategies



10 Company Profiling

10.1 Thales Group

10.2 General Dynamics Corporation

10.3 Nammo AS

10.4 Denel SOC Ltd.

10.5 Global Ordnance

10.6 Companhia Brasileira De Cartuchos (CBC)

10.7 Rheinmetall AG

10.8 BAE Systems plc

10.9 Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd

10.10 Eurenco

10.11 Mesko

10.12 Nexter Systems SA

10.13 Maxamcorp Holding, S.L.

10.14 Multinational Defense Services Llc

10.15 Magtech Ammunition

10.16 IMI (Israel Military Industries)

10.17 Poongsan Corporation



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/jsb5db/global_medium?w=12

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Ammunition



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.