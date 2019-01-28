Global Cultivation Solutions Market 2017-2026: Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and Recommendations

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cultivation Solutions - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Cultivation Solutions Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.9% during the forecast period



Increasing adoption of smart agriculture solutions, huge focus to develop farm yield, productivity and improved expenditure on R&D of smart agriculture are some of the factors propelling the market growth. However increasing concerns over privacy and security are some of the factors hampering the market growth. In addition, adoption of automated solutions for cultivation is the major trend for market growth.



Smart agriculture is the purpose of information and communications technologies in agriculture. Cultivation solutions in smart agriculture comprise of agriculture cloud, compound environmental and control equipment and production support solutions for stockbreeding.



Based on application, agriculture cloud segment is likely to witness steady growth over the forecast period. Use of Cloud computing technology in agricultural areas has greater chance in the overall development. An effective implementation of cloud computing is encouraging in agricultural sector. The modern era of cloud computing technology is very helpful for centralized the all-agricultural related data bank such as Soil-related, weather, Research, Crop, Farmers, Agriculture marketing, fertilizers and pesticide information.



By geography, North America is expected to have the largest market share and dominated the market during the forecast period, owing the adoption of technologically advanced solutions in smart agriculture is high in American countries such as the US, Canada, Brazil, Argentina, and Mexico.



What our report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

Market share analysis of the top industry players

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Cultivation Solutions Market, By Application

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Compound Environmental and Control Equipment

5.3 Agriculture Cloud

5.4 Production Support Solutions



6 Global Cultivation Solutions Market, By Geography

6.1 Introduction

6.2 North America

6.3 Europe

6.4 Asia Pacific

6.5 South America

6.6 Middle East & Africa



7 Key Developments

7.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

7.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

7.3 New Product Launch

7.4 Expansions

7.5 Other Key Strategies



8 Company Profiling

8.1 Ag Leader Technology

8.2 Deere & Company

8.3 HEXAGON

8.4 Monsanto

8.5 Syngenta

8.6 Trimble

8.7 Envirotech Cultivation Solutions

8.8 Rhythm Cultivation Solutions and Services

8.9 Critical Cultivation Solutions

8.10 Netafim

8.11 Global Garden

8.12 Certhon



