$1+ Billion Anatomic Pathology Track and Trace Solutions Market - Global Outlook & Forecasts Report 2017-2026

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Anatomic Pathology Track and Trace Solutions - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Anatomic Pathology Track and Trace Solutions market accounted for $364.20 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $1,028.63 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 12.2%.



Significant factors which are influencing the market growth are rising number of legal cases around cancer misdiagnosis and growing number of diagnostic tests performed in laboratories. However, high implementation cost of these solutions in laboratories is hampering the market growth.



Based on technology, barcode segment is anticipated to have a significant growth due to the increasing adoption of barcode systems among end users. Barcodes are optical machine-readable representations of data where each character is represented by patterns. There are 2 different barcode types namely 1D (linear) and 2D (eg, DataMatrix, MaxiCode, QR code). The 1D barcodes can be numeric or alphanumeric. The advantages of using 2D barcodes are that they contain higher data density, produce smaller barcodes, allow omnidirectional scanning, and result in fewer scan and printer failures.



In terms of geography, North America is leading the market during the forecast period. Factors such as increasing volume of diagnostic tests, need for automated labeling systems to reduce specimen identification errors and increasing healthcare expenditure are boosting the market growth in this region.



