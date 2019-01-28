Global Multifunction Calibrators Market 2017-2026 - Rising Demand for On-Site Calibration Services

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Multifunction Calibrators - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Multifunction Calibrators Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period.



Rising demand for on-site calibration services is a factor influencing the market growth. However, high risk from individual calibrators is hindering the market growth.



Multifunction process calibrator is a handheld, battery-operated instrument that measures and sources electrical and physical parameters. Comparing parameters of instruments at their stable states with the standards and correcting deviations if any are the primary functions of multifunction calibrators.



Based on end-user, third-party service providers segment commanded significant market share during the predicted period. Increasing introduction of regulations towards maintaining accuracy and the need for accurate reporting of instrument performance are favouring the market growth.



By geography, Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow due to the introduction of regulative policies regarding quality assurance, is favouring the market growth in this region.



Some of the key players in the Multifunction Calibrators market include General Electric, WIKA, Fluke, Beamex, Yokogawa Electric, Additel, Transmille, Meriam, Ralston Instruments and Ametek, Inc.



What our report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

Market share analysis of the top industry players

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Product Analysis

3.7 Application Analysis

3.8 End User Analysis

3.9 Emerging Markets

3.10 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Multifunction Calibrators Market, By Product

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Benchtop Multifunction Calibrators

5.3 Handheld Multifunction Calibrators

5.4 Portable Multifunction Calibrators

5.5 Desktop Multifunction Calibrators

5.6 Stationary



6 Global Multifunction Calibrators Market, By Application

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Electrical Measurement and Calibration

6.3 Temperature Measurement and Calibration

6.4 Pressure Measurement and Calibration



7 Global Multifunction Calibrators Market, By End User

7.1 Introduction

7.2 In-house Maintenance

7.3 Third-party Service Providers

7.4 OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturer)



8 Global Multifunction Calibrators Market, By Geography

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.3 Europe

8.4 Asia Pacific

8.5 South America

8.6 Middle East & Africa



9 Key Developments

9.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

9.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

9.3 New Product Launch

9.4 Expansions

9.5 Other Key Strategies



10 Company Profiling

10.1 General Electric

10.2 WIKA

10.3 Fluke

10.4 Beamex

10.5 Yokogawa Electric

10.6 Additel

10.7 Transmille

10.8 Meriam

10.9 Ralston Instruments

10.10 Ametek, Inc



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/9dbhc4/global?w=12

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Laboratory Equipment



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.