Global Irrigation Controllers Market 2017-2026: Declining Farm Incomes and High Initial Investment Cost Hindering Market Growth

Dublin, Jan. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Irrigation Controllers - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Irrigation Controllers market accounted for $494.5 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $2,440.6 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 19.4%.



Factors such as increasing use of new farming practices, growing need for water conversation and rising demand from lawns and gardens are driving the market growth. However, declining farm incomes and high initial investment cost of installation are hindering market growth.



An irrigation controller is a device which operates automatic irrigation systems such as lawn sprinklers and drip irrigation systems. It is an important means to apply water in the required quantity, at the right time to bear agricultural production and to attain the high levels of efficiency in water, energy & chemical uses. The benefit of these technologies remains long-term as each drop of water is saved through irrigation controller amounts for an important involvement to the global water conservation.



Based on type, smart controllers segment is projected to grow due to increasing demand in emerging countries, increasing government promotions and investments and rising awareness among farmers about the benefits of smart irrigation are factors driving the market growth.



In terms of geography, Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow owing to the constant financial support from the government and expansion of the vertical forests in this region. North America is dominated the market owing to the presence of a huge number of lawn, gardens, sport grounds and golf courses and favourable initiatives provided by the government in micro irrigation which supports the greater adoption of irrigation controllers in this region.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Irrigation Controllers Market, By Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Tap Timers

5.3 Basic Controllers

5.4 Smart Controllers

5.4.1 Sensor-Based

5.4.2 Weather-Based



6 Global Irrigation Controllers Market, By Irrigation Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Sprinkler

6.3 Drip/Trickle



7 Global Irrigation Controllers Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Agriculture

7.2.1 Controlled-Environment Agriculture

7.2.2 Open Field Agriculture

7.2.2.1 Fruits & Vegetables

7.2.2.2 Cereals & Grains

7.2.2.3 Oilseed & Pulses

7.2.2.4 Other Open Field Applications

7.2.2.4.1 Coffee

7.2.2.4.2 Forage

7.2.2.4.3 Sugarcane

7.2.2.4.4 Ornamental Crops

7.2.2.4.5 Turf

7.2.2.4.6 Tea

7.3 Non-Agriculture

7.3.1 Residential

7.3.2 Sports Grounds/Golf Courses

7.3.3 Other Non-Agriculture Applications

7.3.3.1 School or University Campuses

7.3.3.2 Cemeteries

7.3.3.3 Pastures

7.3.3.4 Industrial Commercial Buildings

7.3.3.5 Parks



8 Global Irrigation Controllers Market, By Geography

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.3 Europe

8.4 Asia Pacific

8.5 South America

8.6 Middle East & Africa



9 Key Developments

9.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

9.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

9.3 New Product Launch

9.4 Expansions

9.5 Other Key Strategies



10 Company Profiling

10.1 Toro

10.2 Rain Bird

10.3 Lindsay Corporation

10.4 Nelson Irrigation

10.5 Galcon

10.6 Valmont Industries

10.7 Calsense

10.8 Weathermatic

10.9 Hydropoint Data Systems

10.10 Rachio

10.11 Hunter Industries

10.12 Signature Control Systems, Inc

10.13 Tucor, Inc.

10.14 Holman Industries

10.15 Orbit Irrigation Products, Inc.

10.16 Mottech Water Solutions Ltd.



