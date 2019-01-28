Global Veterinary Healthcare Market Report 2018: Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and Recommendations, 2016-2026

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Veterinary Healthcare - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Veterinary Healthcare market accounted for $27.42 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $60.54 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period.



Some of the key factors driving the market growth are the increasing zoonotic diseases, growing awareness about animal health, technological advancements in animal healthcare diagnostics and government initiatives from global veterinary medical association. On the other side factors such as restrictions imposed by regulatory bodies against the excessive use of antibiotics in animal's production and protest of activists against animal research are hampering market growth.



Veterinary Healthcare defined as the diagnostics tests that are carried out for the detection of various diseases in animals. It is an occupied service animal hospital and will manage cases as well as dental issue, critical medical and surgical. These processes are executed through various methods that use faeces, blood and tissue sample from animals. It is gaining importance as an effect of manufacturers focus on the production of products with specific formulations and specialized manufacturing process.



By Product, Therapeutics segmented is anticipated to grow during the forecast period. Where, amino acids, vitamins and minerals are an important diet for animals to grow properly. The nutritional values of animal feeds are influenced not only by their nutrient content, but also by many other factors like hygiene, digestibility etc.



By geography, North America holds the largest market share during the forecast period. Where, the residents of North America are looking for meat with drug-free and disease with more pet holders ready to pay for veterinary care, the demand for supplement and other treatment choices for companion animals are increasing and Strict regulations & testing techniques in North America have driven the innovation in animal healthcare.

What our report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

Market share analysis of the top industry players

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub-segments and the regional markets

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Product Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Veterinary Healthcare Market, By Product

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Therapeutics

5.2.1 Medicinal Feed Additives

5.2.2 Nutritional Feed Additives

5.2.3 Vaccines

5.2.4 Anti Infectives

5.2.5 Parasiticides

5.2.6 Other Pharmaceuticals

5.3 Diagnostic Tools

5.3.1 Immunodiagnostic Tests

5.3.2 Molecular Diagnostics

5.3.3 Clinical Chemistry

5.3.4 Diagnostic Imaging

5.3.5 Other Diagnostic tools



6 Global Veterinary Healthcare Market, By Animal Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Livestock Animals

6.2.1 Swine

6.2.2 Sheep

6.2.3 Poultry

6.2.4 Aquatic

6.2.5 Cattle

6.2.6 Other Livestock Animals

6.3 Companion Animals

6.3.1 Horses

6.3.2 Dogs

6.3.3 Cats

6.3.4 Other Companion Animals



7 Global Veterinary Healthcare Market, By Geography

7.1 Introduction

7.2 North America

7.3 Europe

7.4 Asia Pacific

7.5 South America

7.6 Middle East & Africa



8 Key Developments

8.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

8.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

8.3 New Product Launch

8.4 Expansions

8.5 Other Key Strategies



9 Company Profiling

9.1 Novartis International AG

9.2 Cargill Inc.

9.3 Bayer AG, Animal Health

9.4 Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

9.5 Sanofi-Aventis

9.6 Koninklijke DSM N.V

9.7 Abaxis, Inc.

9.8 Eli Lilly and Company

9.9 Nutreco N.V.

9.10 Zoetis Animal Healthcare

9.11 Merck Ltd.

9.12 Elanco Animal Health

9.13 Bioniche Animal Health Canada, Inc.

9.14 SeQuent Scientific Ltd.

9.15 Ceva Sant Animale

9.16 Virbac Animal Healthcare

9.17 Vtoquinol S.A.

9.18 Merial ( Animal Health division of Sanofi)

9.19 IDVet

9.20 MSD animal health



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/tm83z8/global_veterinary?w=12



Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Animal Healthcare/Veterinary



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.