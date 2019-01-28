Global Cloud Storage Market 2017-2026: Market to Grow at a CAGR of 21.9%

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cloud Storage - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Cloud Storage market accounted for $34.60 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $207.05 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 21.9% during the forecast period.



Rising need for enterprise mobility to improve the efficiency, enhance in cloud adoption across organizations, a significant increase in IoT and increasing demand for managed services are some of the factors driving the market growth. However, factors such as lack of network bandwidth and privacy and security concerns regarding cloud storage are hindering the market growth.



Cloud storage allows enterprises to store information on remote servers that can be accessed through the internet. These remote servers are maintained, operated and managed by cloud storage facility providers. It is mostly a virtual mode of data storage. The data stored on the cloud can be accessed and shared across strategy through the internet.



Based on End User, Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) segment accounted for significant market share during the forecast period due to highly secured data storage and generation of large data volumes. This can access improved security description through the security tools that attend the cloud storage solutions and services.



By geography, North America has held the largest share during the forecast period. North America is a developed market in terms of cloud implementation, due to advanced Information Technology (IT) infrastructure, various factors, the presence of a large number of enterprises, such as standards, regulations, and the availability of proficient technical expertise.

