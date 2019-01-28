SUNSTOCK INC ANNOUNCES REDUCING AUTHORIZED SHARES OVER 88% FROM 8 BILLION TO 888,888,888

SACRAMENTO, CA, Jan. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunstock Inc. (OTC Pink: SSOK), an asset backed crypto-currency company focused on acquisitions and tokens, is pleased to announce that the Company is reducing the current Authorized share count from 8 Billion to 888,888,888. This is a significant reduction that puts our share structure more in line with our goals.



As previously stated in our last press release dated Jan 07, 2019, “We understand that in today's OTC market with the competitiveness of attracting hard earned shareholder dollars, we need to start with our own structure. " stated Mr. Jason Chang, Chairman and CEO of Sunstock Inc. Furthermore, we want to show our investors and the entire marketplace that when we say something, that they are not idle words, we need to show people we mean business.

Sunstock understands the value of reducing the outstanding and authorized share counts to increase shareholder value and to make the company more attractive for long term viability.

Mr. Chang went on to say, market trust is not easily built, but can be easily broken, we have plans for long term growth, and to bring shareholder value. We believe this is just one of many steps in our endeavor together, rest assured we are working diligently in the background, even at times when it seems we may go quiet, we are working together to forge a better future for our shareholders.

This Authorized Share Reduction is a big move towards transparency. Sunstock is excited to bring the Authorized share structure down to a level that we feel, is a lot more attractive to investors, coupled with upcoming events, news, and filings. We believe that it will be a WIN-WIN!

/EIN News/ -- Please refer to our last news below:

SUNSTOCK INC ANNOUNCES RESTRUCTURING OF OUTSTANDING DEBT

https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/SSOK/news/story?e&id=1253838

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements contained in this press release may be construed as "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Act"). The words "estimate," "project," "intends," "expects," "anticipates," "believes" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are made based on management's beliefs, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management under the "safe-harbor" provisions of the Act. These statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected by these statements. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, our history of losses and limited revenue, our ability to develop new products and evolve existing ones. For a complete description of these and other risk factors that may affect the future performance of Sunstock, Inc., see "Risk Factors" in the filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company also undertakes no obligation to disclose any revision to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Contact and further information:

Mr. Jason Chang, CEO

(916) 860-9622

Email: enquiry@sunstockinc.com

www.sunstockinc.com

www.triple888.io



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.