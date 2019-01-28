Global Flame Retardant Chemicals Report 2018: Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and Recommendations, 2017-2026

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Flame Retardant Chemicals - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Flame Retardant Chemicals market accounted for $12.05 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $23.65 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period.



Some of the key factors favouring the market growth are growing regulations regarding the safety of environment & human health, high demand from emerging industries, regulatory guidelines for toxic compounds and rising usage of consumer electrical & electronic goods are driving for the market growth.



Moreover, developing more effective synergist compounds and emerging technologies are the major opportunities during the forecast period. However, high cost, raw material shortages and toxicity issues concerning to product manufacturing are hampering the market growth.



Flame retardants are compounds added to or useful during the surface behaviour of potentially flammable materials, including textiles and plastics. They inhibit & suppress flames and curb the fire from spreading. Flame retardant chemicals are highly effective in preventing and restriction the development of domestic fires.



Amongst End User, building & construction segment accounted significant market share during the forecast period due to the increasing regulations concerning the safety of environment and human health.



Asia-Pacific accounted the largest market share owing to huge potential because of increasing safety concerns and growth of various end-use industries in this region. Brominated flame retardants dominate the Asia-Pacific market owing to its applicability in electronics industry.



