Global Veterinary Diagnostics Market Outlook 2017-2026: Key Players are Zoetis, Biochek, Virbac, VCA Antech, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Pfizer, IDVet, Idexx, Heska Corporation, Henry Schein and Abaxis

Global Veterinary Diagnostics is accounted for $2.2 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $5.30 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period.



Factors such as growing number of disease outbreaks in animals, zoo tonic diseases arising in humans, rising number of veterinary doctors are boosting the growth of the market. Moreover, increasing knowledge about animal health and the demand to prevent antimicrobial-resistant bacteria provide ample opportunities for the market growth. However increasing inclination towards a vegetarian diet and increasing pet care costs are hindering the market growth.



Veterinary diagnostics are non-invasive methods used to recognize and inspect the causes of diseases in animals. Those are the tests, which help in resolving and detecting several disorders in animals. These procedures are implemented through various methods, which utilize their blood, feces, and tissue samples. A new range of technologies from human diagnostics segments are being adapted for the veterinary domain.



Based on animal type, livestock animals segment witnessed considerable growth due to the increasing population which led to the rising demand for dairy products such as milk, butter, and curd. Additionally, the increasing consumption of meat in the developing countries will also increase the market's growth during the forecast period.



By geography, North America is dominating the market owing to the existence of high quality healthcare system for both the humans and veterinary animals, growing prevalence of zoonotic diseases has increased the demand for veterinary diagnostics centers which will subsequently contribute to the market's growth in this region.



Some of the key players profiled in the Veterinary Diagnostics Market include Zoetis, Biochek, Virbac, VCA Antech, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Pfizer, IDVet, Idexx, Heska Corporation, Henry Schein and Abaxis.



What our report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

Market share analysis of the top industry players

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Product Analysis

3.7 Technology Analysis

3.8 End User Analysis

3.9 Emerging Markets

3.10 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis



5 Global Veterinary Diagnostics Market, By Product

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Instruments

5.3 Consumables

5.8 Other Products



6 Global Veterinary Diagnostics Market, By Animal Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Livestock Animals

6.2.1 Poultry

6.2.2 Pigs

6.2.3 Cattle

6.2.4 Other Livestock Animals

6.2.4.1 Goats

6.2.4.2 Sheep

6.2.4.3 Other aquatic animals

6.3 Companion Animals

6.3.1 Horses

6.3.2 Cats

6.3.3 Dogs

6.3.4 Other Companion Animals

6.3.4.1 Rabbits

6.3.4.2 Reptiles

6.3.4.3 Pet fish

6.3.4.4 Birds



7 Global Veterinary Diagnostics Market, By Technology

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Urinalysis

7.2.1 Urine Analyzers

7.2.2 Urine Test Strips

7.2.3 Urinalysis Clips & Cartridges/ Panels

7.3 Hematology

7.3.1 Hematology Cartridges

7.3.2 Hematology Analyzers

7.4 Molecular Diagnostics

7.4.1 Microarrays

7.4.2 Polymer Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests

7.4.3 Other Molecular Diagnostic Products

7.4.3.1 DNA sequencing

7.4.3.2 Genotyping

7.4.3.3 DNA profiles

7.4.3.4 Next-generation sequencing

7.5 Clinical Biochemistry

7.5.1 Glucose Monitoring

7.5.1.1 Blood Glucose Strips

7.5.1.2 Urine Glucose Strips

7.5.1.3 Glucose Monitors

7.5.2 Blood Gas & Electrolyte Analysis

7.5.2.1 Blood Gas & Electrolyte Analyzers

7.5.2.2 Blood Gas & Electrolyte Reagent Clips and Cartridges

7.5.3 Clinical Chemistry Analysis

7.5.3.1 Clinical Chemistry Analyzers

7.5.3.2 Clinical Chemistry Reagent Clips and Cartridges

7.6 Immunodiagnostics

7.6.1 ELISA Tests

7.6.2 Allergen-specific Immunodiagnostic Tests

7.6.3 Immunoassay Analyzers

7.6.4 Lateral Flow Assays

7.6.4.1 Lateral Flow Strip Readers

7.6.4.2 Lateral Flow Rapid Tests

7.6.5 Other Immunodiagnostic Products

7.6.5.1 Agglutination tests

7.6.5.2 Fluorinated agglutination tests (FAT)

7.6.5.3 Western blot tests

7.6.5.4 Immunohistochemistry

7.6.5.5 Non-infection immunoassays

7.6.5.6 Agar gel immunodiffusion

7.6.5.7 Complement fixation

7.6.5.8 Serum/Virus Neutralization.



8 Global Veterinary Diagnostics Market, By End User

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Research Institutes and Universities

8.3 Point-of-care/In-house Testing

8.4 Veterinary Hospitals and Clinics

8.5 Veterinary Reference Laboratories



9 Global Veterinary Diagnostics Market, By Geography

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.3 Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.5 South America

9.6 Middle East & Africa



10 Key Developments

10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

10.3 New Product Launch

10.4 Expansions

10.5 Other Key Strategies



11 Company Profiling

11.1 BIOMRIEUX SA

11.2 Neogen Corporation

11.3 Heska Corporation

11.4 VCA Antech

11.5 Thermo Fisher Scientific

11.6 Pfizer

11.7 IDVet

11.8 Idexx

11.9 Virbac

11.10 Henry Schein

11.11 Mindray Medical International Limited

11.12 RANDOX LABORATORIES, LTD.

11.13 QIAGEN N.V.

11.14 Biochek

11.15 Zoetis

11.16 Abaxis



