Community Action Kentucky Announces Open Enrollment for Crisis Component of Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program

Heating assistance program offers relief to qualified low-income residents in all 120 Kentucky counties, more than 100,000 families served each year

FRANKFORT, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Community Action Kentucky today announced open enrollment for the Crisis Component of its Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). Applications will be accepted through March 31, 2019 or until designated funds are depleted on a first-come, first-serve basis. Qualified residents should apply at any one of the 23 Community Action Agencies located across the state.

“Each year, the Community Action Kentucky Partnership helps provide heating assistance to over 100,000 Kentucky families through LIHEAP,” said Roger McCann, executive director of Community Action Kentucky. “This year we received an increase in appropriated funds, which we hope will allow us to assist even more households, making it possible to improve the lives of Kentuckians working to achieve economic stability.”

LIHEAP support is divided into two components, a Subsidy Component and a Crisis Component. The Subsidy Component can offset heating costs based on an individual’s income and primary fuel type. Benefits, which range from $34 to $274, are paid directly to the primary fuel vendor. Enrollment for the Subsidy Component is open November-December each year.

To utilize the Crisis Component, applicants must meet the same income eligibility requirements as the Subsidy Component, as well as have received a “disconnect” notice from their utility company or be within four days of running out of a non-metered fuel such as propane. Applications are being accepted now for the Crisis Component.

Kentucky’s network of 23 Community Action Agencies, which collectively operate outreach offices in all 120 Kentucky counties, administer LIHEAP in partnership with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services as a pass-through block grant from the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services. More information about LIHEAP, including a program fact sheet and listing of LIHEAP outreach offices can be found at the Community Action Kentucky website at www.CAPKY.org.

About Community Action Kentucky

Community Action Kentucky is a statewide association representing and assisting the 23 Community Action agencies across Kentucky that work to empower individuals and families to attain greater economic stability and long-term success. With a presence in all 120 Kentucky counties, Community Action agencies provide life-changing resources and programs to support a wide array of service areas, including food security, transportation, home energy, early childhood education, senior support, emergency services, housing assistance, workforce development, youth enrichment and more. As a statewide voice for local agencies, Community Action Kentucky works to address policy issues that impact low-income individuals and cultivates broad-reaching partnerships that improve the lives of thousands of Kentuckians, making it possible for them to achieve their goals. For more information about Community Action Kentucky, visit www.CAPKY.org.



