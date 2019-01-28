Vystar Debuts Enhanced RxAir® UV Light Air Purifiers to Fight Flu, Colds & Airborne Germs

Features longer-lasting, more effective UV light for more efficient inactivation of viruses and bacteria

/EIN News/ -- WORCESTER, Mass., Jan. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vystar Corp. (OTC Market: VYST) announced today that new and improved RxAir ® UV Light Air Purifiers are now available to combat cold, flu and other airborne germs that are more pervasive during the winter. Vystar acquired RxAir approximately nine months ago and immediately began upgrading the air purifiers to improve performance and longevity. The first upgraded RxAir units are now available for purchase via RxAir.com , Rotmans.com , Rotmans Furniture & Carpet in Worcester, Mass., and RxAir medical distributors.

New and improved RxAir UV light air purifier features longer-lasting, more effective UV light for more efficient inactivation of more than 99% of germs on first pass



RxAir - The air purifier trusted by hospitals





New units now available feature a higher grade UV light bulb that lasts longer and produces longer UV wave length for more efficient killing/inactivation of bacteria, germs and other pathogens. The new units also offer improved alert codes to more easily identify when action, such as replacing a bulb cartridge, is needed.

Hospitals and healthcare facilities have been using industrial size UV light air purification systems for airborne infection control because they have been proven to inactivate a broad array of airborne viruses and bacteria, including influenza and cold viruses.

“Flu vaccines only protect you from a few flu strains and none of them protect you from the common cold and many other illnesses,” stated Bryan Stone, MD, Internal Medicine and Nephrology, Chief of Medicine for Desert Regional Medical Center . “Using UV light to kill airborne germs has been proven as an effective hospital infection control technology for years. The new RxAir now provides an even more effective way to bring this technology into your home or office to reduce your exposure to these pathogens to help avoid infection.”

Dr. Stone discusses how RxAir works in this video .

“As the new owners of RxAir, Vystar is excited to make RxAir available to the public once again — now in a new and improved format — as we enter the peak cold and flu season period,” stated Steve Rotman, Vystar CEO. “We feel it is critical to have a proven germ killing technology that is relied upon by hospitals to be available for purchase online so homes, schools, restaurants, retail stores and medical offices nationwide can reduce the risk of spreading airborne illnesses.”

RxAir is one of the few UV air purifiers that have been proven in independent EPA- and FDA-certified testing laboratories to destroy on first pass more than 99% of harmful viruses and bacteria. In addition to inactivating airborne viruses that cause influenza and colds, RxAir disarms the airborne pathogens that cause MRSA (staph), strep (whooping cough), tuberculosis (TB), measles, pneumonia and a myriad of other antibiotic-resistant and viral infections.



“For years, there has been so much emphasis placed on surface disinfection, but we really need to address the primary way you catch the flu and colds,” noted Dr. Stone.

People primarily spread flu viruses by coughing, sneezing, or talking, which creates tiny droplets that carry the flu viruses, according to the CDC . These droplets can land in the mouths, noses or eyes of people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs where they can more easily cause infection. Less often, a person might also get flu by touching an object that has flu virus on it and then touching their mouth, nose or eyes.

“When a person infected with the flu, pneumonia, strep or a cold -- even in the asymptomatic incubation stage -- enters a room and talks, sneezes or coughs, they contaminate the space regardless of any sanitization that already occurred,” Dr. Stone explained. “UV air purifiers are the best way to combat airborne pathogens on a continuous basis.”

“If I were creating the most effective defense against seasonal flu, I would want a quality device that works continuously over a large area, across all flu viruses and is tested to perform effectively over a long period of time,” stated Dr. Stone. “The RxAir device does this, as proven in independent laboratory testing. RxAir, in concert with vaccination, hand washing and avoidance of sick people, gives you the best fighting chance to reduce your exposure to cold, flu and many other airborne transmitted illnesses, such as pneumonia, TB, measles, strep, and MRSA.”

The RxAir Air Purifier’s patented kill chamber , which prolongs exposure to industrial-strength, high-intensity UV-C lights, and powerful air flow capacity continually inactivate more than 99% of many types of airborne bacteria and viruses as they are produced, helping to prevent inhalation and thereby infection, for everyone in the room, whether they’ve been vaccinated with the present influenza strain or not. RxAir’s powerful air circulation purifies all air in a 1000 sq. ft. room with 3.2 passes per hour – a significantly higher capacity that most competitors’ air purifiers.

RxAir is currently expanding its network of RxAir medical distributors. For information on becoming an RxAir retailer or distributors, contact Jrotman@vytex.com .

About Vystar Corporation:

Based in Worcester, Mass., Vystar® Corp. (OTC Pink: VYST) is the exclusive creator of Vytex Natural Rubber Latex (NRL), a multi-patented, all-natural, raw material that contains significantly reduced levels of the proteins found in natural rubber latex and can be used in over 40,000 products, and the owner of RxAir UV light air purification products. Vytex NRL is a 100% renewable resource, environmentally safe, "green" and fully biodegradable. Vystar is working with manufacturers across a broad range of consumer and medical products bringing Vytex NRL to market in adhesives, gloves, balloons, condoms, other medical devices and natural rubber latex foam mattresses, toppers, and pillows. For more information, visit www.vytex.com.

Contacts:

Media: Julie Shepherd, Accentuate PR, 847 275 3643, Julie@accentuatepr.com

Investors: Steven Rotman, Vystar CEO, 508-791-9114, srotman@vytex.com

Forward-looking Statements: Investors are cautioned that certain statements contained in this document as well as some statements in periodic press releases and some oral statements of VYST officials are "Forward-Looking Statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Act"). Forward-looking statements include statements which are predictive in nature, which depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, which include words such as "believes," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "expects," and similar expressions. In addition, any statements concerning future financial performance (including future revenues, earnings or growth rates), ongoing business strategies or prospects, and possible future VYST actions, which may be provided by management, are also forward-looking statements as defined by the Act. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to materially differ from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and to vary significantly from reporting period to reporting period. Although management believes that the assumptions made and expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, there is no assurance that the underlying assumptions will, in fact, prove to be correct or that actual future results will not be different from the expectations expressed in this report. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and VYST has no specific intention to update these statements.

