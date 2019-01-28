Global Pharmaceutical Packaging Market Outlook 2016-2017 & 2026 - Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and Recommendations

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pharmaceutical Packaging - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Pharmaceutical Packaging market accounted for $70.16 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $149.25 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 8.75% during the forecast period.



Some of the key factors favouring the growth of the market are growing pharmaceutical industry in emerging economies, growing demand for drug delivery devices and blister packaging. Additionally, rapid increase in the growth of the primary pharmaceutical packaging, growth in global demand for primary pharmaceutical packaging are considered as opportunities for the market growth. However, increasing overall packaging costs owing to dynamic regulatory measures and stringent regulations set by various governing bodies are acts as restrains the growth of the market.



Pharmaceutical packaging prevents complex pharmaceuticals from being contaminated by external toxins and microbial activities, to ensure safety, and simultaneously extending the shelf life of the products. Drug manufacturers are bound by international compliance jurisdictions enforced by regulatory authorities, which maintain that packaging is a crucial element in the process of drug delivery up until the final point of purchase.



Based on type, plastic bottle segment holds the largest market share. The growth of this segment can be attributed to ease of production of plastic bottles, wide acceptance of plastic bottles in the pharmaceutical industry, and protection provided by them to medicines from harsh environments, such as snow and moisture, among others. Depending upon the end user, pharmaceutical packaging segment witnessed considerable market growth owing to the presence of in-house packaging facilities in the manufacturing locations of industry participants.



By geography, North America holds significant market share due to the increase in the number of new product launches with specialized packaging needs in this region.



What our report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

Market share analysis of the top industry players

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Technology Analysis

3.7 End User Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Pharmaceutical Packaging Market, By Technology

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Pre-Fillable Inhalers

5.2.1 Dry Powder Inhalers

5.2.2 Metered Dose Inhalers

5.3 Labels & Accessories

5.4 Vials

5.5 Pre-Fillable Syringes

5.6 Temperature Controlled Vaccines/Medicines Packaging

5.7 Medication Tubes

5.7.1 All-Plastic Tubes

5.7.2 Collapsible Metal Tubes

5.7.3 Composite Tubes

5.8 Cartridges

5.9 Jars & Canisters

5.10 Ampoules

5.11 Pouches & Strip Packs

5.12 Medical Specialty Bags

5.13 Blister Packs

5.13.1 Wallet Packs

5.13.2 Compartment Packs

5.14 Plastic Bottles

5.14.1 Plastic Jars

5.14.2 Standard Plastic Bottles

5.14.3 Plastic Cans

5.14.4 Plastic Dispensing Bottles

5.15 Caps & Closures

5.16 Parenteral Containers

5.17 Specialty Bags

5.18 Prescription Containers

5.19 Tertiary Pharmaceutical Packaging

5.20 IV Bags

5.21 Mini-jars

5.22 Bottles (Rigid)

5.23 Sachets

5.24 Pharmaceutical Packaging Accessories

5.25 Other Types

5.25.1 Fiber Drums

5.25.2 Pills Box

5.25.3 Cartons



6 Global Pharmaceutical Packaging Market, By Drug delivery Mode

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Injectable Packaging

6.3 Pulmonary Drug Delivery Packaging

6.4 IV Drugs Delivery Packaging

6.5 Topical Drug Delivery Packaging

6.6 Oral Drug Delivery Packaging

6.7 Ocular Drug Delivery Packaging

6.8 Transdermal Drug Delivery Packaging

6.9 Nasal Drug Delivery Packaging

6.10 Other Drugs Delivery Packaging



7 Global Pharmaceutical Packaging Market, By Raw Material

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Glass

7.3 Paper & Paperboard

7.4 Aluminum Foil

7.5 Plastics & Polymers

7.5.1 Polypropylene

7.5.2 High-Density Polyethylene

7.5.3 Polyvinyl Chloride

7.5.4 Polyester

7.5.5 Low-Density Polyethylene

7.5.6 Polycarbonate

7.5.7 Nylon (Polyamide)

7.5.8 Polystyrene

7.5.9 Polyethylene terephthalate (PET)

7.6 Other Raw Materials



8 Global Pharmaceutical Packaging Market, By Veterinary Vaccines

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Equine Vaccines Packaging

8.3 Porcine Vaccines Packaging

8.4 Feline Vaccines Packaging

8.5 Aquaculture Vaccines Packaging

8.6 Livestock Vaccines Packaging

8.7 Canine Vaccines Packaging

8.8 Poultry Vaccines Packaging



9 Global Pharmaceutical Packaging Market, By End User

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Contract Packaging

9.3 Pharmaceutical Packaging

9.4 Institutional Pharmacy

9.5 Retail Pharmacy

9.6 Other End Users



10 Global Pharmaceutical Packaging Market, By Geography

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.3 Europe

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.5 South America

10.6 Middle East & Africa



11 Key Developments

11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

11.3 New Product Launch

11.4 Expansions

11.5 Other Key Strategies



12 Company Profiling

12.1 West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.

12.2 Amcor Ltd.

12.3 Catalent Pharma Solutions Inc.

12.4 Vitro, S.A.B. de C.V.

12.5 West Rock Co.

12.6 AptarGroup, Inc.

12.7 Gerresheimer AG

12.8 Becton Dickinson & Co.

12.9 Capsugel Inc.

12.10 Berry Plastics Group, Inc.

12.11 Owens-Illinois, Inc.

12.12 SGD SA

12.13 CCL Industries Inc.

12.14 Schott AG

12.15 Bemis

12.16 Sonoco

12.17 Visy

12.18 DS Smith



