Rush Enterprises, Inc. Conference Call Advisory for Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2018 Earnings Results

/EIN News/ -- SAN ANTONIO, Jan. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rush Enterprises, Inc., (NASDAQ: RUSHA & RUSHB), which operates the largest network of commercial vehicle dealerships in North America will host a conference call to discuss earnings for the fourth quarter and year-end of 2018 on Thursday, February 14, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern/9:00 a.m. Central. Earnings will be reported after the close of market on Wednesday, February 13, 2019.



Listen to the live conference call on Thursday, February 14, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern/9:00 a.m. Central by dialing one of the following telephone numbers:

Dial in: 914-495-8522

Dial in (Toll Free): 877-638-4557

Conference ID: 8859977

The conference call, featuring President, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman Rusty Rush; Executive Vice President Derrek Weaver; Chief Operating Officer Michael McRoberts; and Chief Financial Officer Steve Keller, can be accessed live via the Internet at http://investor.rushenterprises.com/events.cfm .

For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, the webcast will be available on our website at the above link until April 10, 2019. Listen to the audio replay until February 21, 2019 by dialing one of the following telephone numbers:

Dial in: 404-537-3406

Dial in (Toll Free): 855-859-2056

Encore: 800-585-8367

Conference ID: 8859977

About Rush Enterprises, Inc.

Rush Enterprises, Inc. is the premier solutions provider to the commercial vehicle industry. The Company owns and operates Rush Truck Centers, the largest network of commercial vehicle dealerships in the United States, with more than 100 dealership locations in 21 states. These vehicle centers, strategically located in high traffic areas on or near major highways throughout the United States, represent truck and bus manufacturers, including Peterbilt, International, Hino, Isuzu, Ford, Mitsubishi, IC Bus and Blue Bird. They offer an integrated approach to meeting customer needs — from sales of new and used vehicles to aftermarket parts, service and body shop operations plus financing, insurance, leasing and rental. Rush Enterprises' operations also provide vehicle upfitting, CNG fuel systems and vehicle telematics products. Additional information about Rush Enterprises’ products and services is available at www.rushenterprises.com . Follow our news on Twitter at @rushtruckcenter and on Facebook at facebook.com/rushtruckcenters .

Contact:

Rush Enterprises, Inc., San Antonio, Texas

Steve Keller (830) 302-5226



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.