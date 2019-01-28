Global Cyber Security Markets, 2017-2026: Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and Recommendations

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cyber Security - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Cyber Security market accounted for $95.15 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $365.26 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 16.1% from 2017 to 2026.



Stringent compliance & regulatory requirements, rising demand for IT security budget, growing attractiveness of digitalization, increasing cyber attacks and growing awareness of the security risks are the factors fueling the market growth. However, lack of awareness regarding benefits of effective security solutions especially in Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) are restricting the growth of the market.



Cyber security is a body of technologies, processes and practices designed to protect networks, computers, programs and data from unauthorized access. Cyber security is basically computer security. There is a significant increase in the cyber security because cyber security solutions increase cyber speed and offers number of options to save data. Cyber security is coupled with information technology security, which focuses on protecting computers and confidential data stored in it from cyber criminals. Cyber security market offers a number of advantages including enhanced security of cyberspaces, expanded digital safeguard and quicker reaction time to national crises. These advantages of cyber security market automatically enhance the value of service given to the market end-users.



Amongst Deployment Mode, On-premises held considerable market share as it provide high level of security and complete control over the critical data. Government, banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), and manufacturing sectors widely implement the on-premises cyber security solutions. By geography, North America dominated the market during the predicted period due to existence of prominent players offering enhanced solution and services to all the sectors in the region.



What our report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

Market share analysis of the top industry players

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 End User Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Cyber Security Market, By Deployment Mode

5.1 Introduction

5.2 On-Premises

5.3 Cloud



6 Global Cyber Security Market, By Organization Size

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Large Enterprises

6.3 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises



7 Global Cyber Security Market, By Security Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Application Security

7.3 Cloud Security

7.4 Endpoint Security

7.5 Network Security

7.6 Enterprise Security

7.8 Other Security Types



8 Global Cyber Security Market, By Solution

8.1 Introduction

8.3 Data Loss Prevention

8.4 Disaster Recovery

8.5 Distributed Denial of Service Mitigation

8.6 Encryption

8.8 Identity and Access Management

8.9 Intrusion Detection System/Intrusion Prevention System

8.10 Risk and Compliance Management

8.11 Security and Vulnerability Management

8.12 Security Information and Event Management

8.13 Unified Threat Management

8.16 Other Solutions



9 Global Cyber Security Market, By Component

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Services

9.3 Solutions



10 Global Cyber Security Market, By Service

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Professional Services

10.3 Managed Security Services (MSS)



11 Global Cyber Security Market, By End User

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Aerospace, Defense and Intelligence

11.3 Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

11.4 Energy and Utilities

11.5 Government and Public Utilities

11.6 Healthcare

11.7 IT and Telecom

11.8 Manufacturing

11.9 Retail

11.10 Other End users



12 Global Cyber Security Market, By Geography

12.1 Introduction

12.2 North America

12.3 Europe

12.4 Asia Pacific

12.5 South America

12.6 Middle East & Africa



13 Key Developments

13.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

13.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

13.3 New Product Launch

13.4 Expansions

13.5 Other Key Strategies



14 Company Profiling

14.1 Centrify Corporation

14.2 Checkpoint Software Technologies Ltd

14.3 Cisco Systems

14.4 Dell EMC (RSA Security)

14.5 EMC Corporation

14.6 FireEye

14.7 HPE

14.8 IBM Corporation

14.9 INTEL SECURITY (U.S.)

14.10 Kaspersky Labs India Private Limited

14.11 RAPID7, INC. (U.S.)

14.12 Sophos

14.13 Symantec Corporation

14.14 Trend Micro

14.15 Verizon Communications

14.16 Palo Alto Networks

14.17 McAfee

14.18 Juniper Networks

14.19 Fortinet

14.20 Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

14.21 Imperva

14.22 Cyber Ark Software, Ltd

14.23 AVG Technologies

14.24 Proofpoint, Inc.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/xccgkd/global_cyber?w=12

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: IT Security



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.