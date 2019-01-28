Global Cyber Security Markets, 2017-2026: Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and Recommendations
Global Cyber Security market accounted for $95.15 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $365.26 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 16.1% from 2017 to 2026.
Stringent compliance & regulatory requirements, rising demand for IT security budget, growing attractiveness of digitalization, increasing cyber attacks and growing awareness of the security risks are the factors fueling the market growth. However, lack of awareness regarding benefits of effective security solutions especially in Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) are restricting the growth of the market.
Cyber security is a body of technologies, processes and practices designed to protect networks, computers, programs and data from unauthorized access. Cyber security is basically computer security. There is a significant increase in the cyber security because cyber security solutions increase cyber speed and offers number of options to save data. Cyber security is coupled with information technology security, which focuses on protecting computers and confidential data stored in it from cyber criminals. Cyber security market offers a number of advantages including enhanced security of cyberspaces, expanded digital safeguard and quicker reaction time to national crises. These advantages of cyber security market automatically enhance the value of service given to the market end-users.
Amongst Deployment Mode, On-premises held considerable market share as it provide high level of security and complete control over the critical data. Government, banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), and manufacturing sectors widely implement the on-premises cyber security solutions. By geography, North America dominated the market during the predicted period due to existence of prominent players offering enhanced solution and services to all the sectors in the region.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.5 Research Sources
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 End User Analysis
3.7 Emerging Markets
3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Cyber Security Market, By Deployment Mode
5.1 Introduction
5.2 On-Premises
5.3 Cloud
6 Global Cyber Security Market, By Organization Size
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Large Enterprises
6.3 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises
7 Global Cyber Security Market, By Security Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Application Security
7.3 Cloud Security
7.4 Endpoint Security
7.5 Network Security
7.6 Enterprise Security
7.8 Other Security Types
8 Global Cyber Security Market, By Solution
8.1 Introduction
8.3 Data Loss Prevention
8.4 Disaster Recovery
8.5 Distributed Denial of Service Mitigation
8.6 Encryption
8.8 Identity and Access Management
8.9 Intrusion Detection System/Intrusion Prevention System
8.10 Risk and Compliance Management
8.11 Security and Vulnerability Management
8.12 Security Information and Event Management
8.13 Unified Threat Management
8.16 Other Solutions
9 Global Cyber Security Market, By Component
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Services
9.3 Solutions
10 Global Cyber Security Market, By Service
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Professional Services
10.3 Managed Security Services (MSS)
11 Global Cyber Security Market, By End User
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Aerospace, Defense and Intelligence
11.3 Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)
11.4 Energy and Utilities
11.5 Government and Public Utilities
11.6 Healthcare
11.7 IT and Telecom
11.8 Manufacturing
11.9 Retail
11.10 Other End users
12 Global Cyber Security Market, By Geography
12.1 Introduction
12.2 North America
12.3 Europe
12.4 Asia Pacific
12.5 South America
12.6 Middle East & Africa
13 Key Developments
13.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
13.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
13.3 New Product Launch
13.4 Expansions
13.5 Other Key Strategies
14 Company Profiling
14.1 Centrify Corporation
14.2 Checkpoint Software Technologies Ltd
14.3 Cisco Systems
14.4 Dell EMC (RSA Security)
14.5 EMC Corporation
14.6 FireEye
14.7 HPE
14.8 IBM Corporation
14.9 INTEL SECURITY (U.S.)
14.10 Kaspersky Labs India Private Limited
14.11 RAPID7, INC. (U.S.)
14.12 Sophos
14.13 Symantec Corporation
14.14 Trend Micro
14.15 Verizon Communications
14.16 Palo Alto Networks
14.17 McAfee
14.18 Juniper Networks
14.19 Fortinet
14.20 Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)
14.21 Imperva
14.22 Cyber Ark Software, Ltd
14.23 AVG Technologies
14.24 Proofpoint, Inc.
