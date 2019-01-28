SITO Mobile Launches New Strategic Advisory Group To Deliver ROI

Top Media Exec Sean Clayton Named Chief Strategy Officer

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Jan. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SITO Mobile, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SITO) the Consumer Behavior and Location Sciences™ company, announces the appointment of Sean Clayton as Chief Strategy Officer. In his new position, Clayton will lead SITO’s new Strategic Advisory Group, designed to enhance its product development offerings with a data-first, consultancy approach for evolving client needs. Clayton was previously Executive Vice President of Enterprise Solutions at SITO Mobile.



Tom Pallack, Chief Executive Officer at SITO Mobile comments:

“Under Sean’s leadership, our newly formed Strategic Advisory Group will strengthen SITO’s position and provide our enterprise clients with the powerful ad media and data-driven intelligence solutions they need to drive robust revenue growth. Sean takes on his expanded role at an exciting time for SITO Mobile. He brings extensive attribution modeling expertise, proven omni-channel results that drive business growth along with disciplined execution.”

The Strategic Advisory Group will work closely with the current sales and service force to accelerate revenue growth around SITO’s new data, cross-channel media and analytics solutions. Clayton’s new responsibilities include oversight of five client-centered consultancies:

Entertainment and Travel;

Retail and QSR;

Automotive;

Consumer Packaged Goods; and

Pharmaceuticals.

“I’m honored to lead SITO’s new, strategic service offering. Seeing data in more than one dimension will allow our clients to truly humanize the data and create meaningful marketing moments that are fluid and delightful for their target consumers,” notes Clayton. “We will leverage data-centric use cases and differentiated products to offer better campaign performance and deeper consumer insights, building predictive models that result in efficient media placement and increased ROI for our clients.”

Since joining SITO Mobile in 2016, Clayton has played a critical role in fortifying SITO Mobile's position as a leader in data-based marketing. In his previous roles as Vice President of Strategic Accounts and Executive Vice President of Enterprise Solutions, he developed highly-customized, strategic media solutions and predictive models, resulting in improved performance and revenue results for SITO Mobile’s cross-industry clientele.

About SITO Mobile, Ltd.

SITO is a leading mobile data technology company that provides brands customized, data-driven solutions spanning strategic insights and media campaign delivery services. Through Consumer Behavior and Location Sciences™, SITO explores the consumer journey and presents powerful strategic knowledge assets and actionable insights for executives and strategic decision makers looking to understand and influence consumer behaviors.

Brands and agencies rely on SITO as a strategic partner for real-time understandings of customer movements, interests, actions, associations, and experiences, ultimately providing increased clarity for better business decisions. The Company is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey and its common stock is publicly traded on the NASDAQ Stock Market under the ticker symbol “SITO.” For more information regarding SITO’s science, technology and solutions spanning media and research, please visit www.sitomobile.com .

