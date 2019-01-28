Global Aerostat Systems Report 2018: Market Accounted for $6.24 Billion in 2017 and is Expected to Reach $29.12 Billion by 2026

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aerostat Systems - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Aerostat Systems market accounted for $6.24 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $29.12 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 18.7% during the forecast period.



Some of the key factors propelling the market growth are the ability to provide vital geospatial evidence, increasing focus on using economical solutions for surveillance. However, due to lack of awareness among farmers and forage manufacturers and basic supporting infrastructure is hampering the market growth. Furthermore, the use of aerostats in coordinating missile defense acts as the future growth opportunity for the market.



An aerostat is a lighter than an air aircraft that gains its lift through the use of a buoyant gas. Aerostats include unpowered balloons and powered airships. A balloon may be free-flying or tethered. Aerostats offer many advantages like consuming less fuel, being stationary, and carrying a large payload with minimum expenditure. Aerostats act as a deterrent to cross-border smugglers carrying illegal drugs by air. The designing and the manufacturing of the aerostat systems depend upon parameters such as operating temperature, wind speed, altitude, and payload carrying capacity.



Depending on the sub system, Surveillance RADAR segment is estimated to be the significant growing segment because of the growing adoption of electro-optics systems across different applications. On the basis of application, military segment holds the lucrative market share due to high demand for surveillance systems from the segment.



By geography, North America provides potential growth opportunities by its acceptance and already prevalent usage in law enforcement. There has been an increase in the usage of the aerostat systems in the US region for surveillance purposes.



What our report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

Market share analysis of the top industry players

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Product Analysis

3.7 Application Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Aerostat Systems Market, By Product

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Hybrid

5.3 Airship

5.4 Balloon

5.4.1 Ellipsoidal

5.4.2 Spheroidal



6 Global Aerostat Systems Market, By Class

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Large-Sized Aerostats

6.3 Compact-Sized Aerostats

6.4 Mid-Sized Aerostats



7 Global Aerostat Systems Market, By Sub System

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Payload

7.2.1 Aerostat Navigation System

7.2.2 Communication Relay

7.2.3 Surveillance RADAR

7.2.4 Inertial Navigation Systems

7.2.5 Electronic Intelligence (Elint)

7.2.6 Communication Intelligence (Comint)

7.2.7 Thermal Imaging Camera

7.2.8 Electro-Optic/Infrared Sensor (EO/IR)

7.3 Aerostat

7.4 Ground Control Station (GCS)



8 Global Aerostat Systems Market, By Propulsion System

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Unpowered Aerostats

8.3 Powered Aerostats



9 Global Aerostat Systems Market, By Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Commercial

9.3 Law Enforcement

9.4 Homeland Security

9.5 Environmental Research

9.6 Military



10 Global Aerostat Systems Market, By Geography

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 US

10.2.2 Canada

10.2.3 Mexico

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Germany

10.3.2 UK

10.3.3 Italy

10.3.4 France

10.3.5 Spain

10.3.6 Rest of Europe

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.4.1 Japan

10.4.2 China

10.4.3 India

10.4.4 Australia

10.4.5 New Zealand

10.4.6 South Korea

10.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

10.5 South America

10.5.1 Argentina

10.5.2 Brazil

10.5.3 Chile

10.5.4 Rest of South America

10.6 Middle East & Africa

10.6.1 Saudi Arabia

10.6.2 UAE

10.6.3 Qatar

10.6.4 South Africa

10.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



11 Key Developments

11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

11.3 New Product Launch

11.4 Expansions

11.5 Other Key Strategies



12 Company Profiling

12.1 Lockheed Martin Corporation

12.2 Allsopp Helikites Ltd

12.3 RosAeroSystems, International Ltd

12.4 Israel Aerospace Industry

12.5 Raytheon Company

12.6 Lindstrand Technologies Ltd

12.7 Aeros Aerostat

12.8 Aerostar International, Inc

12.9 RAVEN Inc.

12.10 ILC Dover, L.P

12.11 Tcom L.P

12.12 Exelis Inc.

12.13 Drone Aviation

12.14 Hybrid Air Vehicles Limited

12.15 Aero Drum Ltd.



