Monaker Group Expands Instant-Booking Vacation Rental Inventory 85% to Over 2.6 Million Properties as Live Distribution Partners and Bookings Increase

/EIN News/ -- WESTON, FL, Jan. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE - Monaker Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MKGI), a technology leader in the travel and vacation rental markets, reported it has increased its available instantly-bookable vacation rental properties to more than 2.6 million units. This represents an 85 percent increase from the number of properties contracted and loaded since the company released its next-generation Monaker Booking Engine (MBE) in July 2018.

“Our increase in available inventory is exciting for Monaker and our clients, and is especially timely with the market demand for vacation rentals continuing to grow,” said Monaker CEO, Bill Kerby. “In late 2018, our first travel distribution partners completed their MBE integrations, and we have seen a steady increase in inventory searches and bookings on our MBE booking platform. As more of our contracted distributors and their downstream travel platforms, portals and agents go live, and their travel customers become familiar with the seamless access to vacation rental inventory that we provide through these channels, we anticipate bookings on our platform to steadily increase.”

The company recently reported that seven of the company’s 24 contracted travel distributors have gone live on its booking platform, with the remaining 17 expected to complete their integrations and certifications and go live with transactional business in 2019. The company is continuing discussions with a number of companies for potential distributor contracting and integrations for later in 2019 and into 2020.

“We continue working diligently with our contracted partners’ technology teams to help them integrate and deploy our vacation rental products into their platforms,” added Kerby. “As more and more integrations are completed, 2019 is projected to be the key inflection point for our unique B2B model – especially now that we can offer more than 2.6 million vacation rental options to our travel distribution partners and ultimately their travel customers worldwide.”

About Monaker Group

Monaker Group, Inc., is a technology-driven travel company focused on delivering innovation to the alternative lodging rental (ALR) market. The Monaker Booking Engine (MBE) provides access to more than 2.6 million instantly bookable vacation rental homes, villas, chalets, apartments, condos, resort residences, and castles. MBE offers travel distributors and agencies an industry first: a customizable, instant-booking platform for alternative lodging. For more about Monaker Group, visit www.monakergroup.com .

Important Cautions Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This release includes ''forward-looking statements'' within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements give our current expectations, opinions, belief or forecasts of future events and performance. A statement identified by the use of forward-looking words including ''will,'' ''may,'' ''expects,'' ''projects,'' ''anticipates,'' ''plans,'' ''believes,'' ''estimate,'' ''should,'' and certain of the other foregoing statements may be deemed forward-looking statements. Although Monaker believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, these statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual future activities and results to be materially different from those suggested or described in this news release. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by the “Risk Factors” and other cautionary statements included in Monaker’s annual, quarterly and special reports, proxy statements and other public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including, but not limited to, the company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended February 28, 2018 and the company's subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, which have been filed with the SEC and are available at www.sec.gov . Investors are cautioned that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected. The forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof. The company takes no obligation to update or correct its own forward-looking statements, except as required by law, or those prepared by third parties that are not paid for by the company.

