We are always looking for opportunities to grow and this partnership is not only exciting it greatly serves our mission” — Jeff Popka

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- For Immediate Release Texas Indie Fest Announces Partnership with Tunetrax during SXSW!1/23/19Today, Texas Indie Fest (Austin) is announcing its partnership with Tunetrax, one of the fastest growingindependent digital music platforms for artists and fans alike.What does this partnership mean for Texas Indie Fest artists? Texas Indie Fest artists will have the ability to create an Electronic Press Kit and Artist Profile on Tunetrax. Artists will be able to upload and share their songs, videos, photos, blogs, newsletters and upcoming shows, (all shareable instantly) onto all major social media networks from one single spot. The Tunetrax Music Discovery platform provides tools for musicians to promote their music and encourage direct engagement with fans via one simple dashboard.What does this partnership mean for Tunetrax artists? Tunetrax’s Artists will have an additionalopportunity to perform at an established music festival dedicated to promoting independent and emerging artists in Austin,TX during SXSW. In addition to being able to perform live at Texas Indie Fest and other Indie on Air Records music events around the United States throughout the year. Selected artists and their music will have access to radio coverage with a "Spotlight" feature on Fish Creek Radio (San Antonio,TX) with rotation play. Their performances in Austin will be live video streamed and broadcastover the Internet including on the syndicated radio program New Music Food Truck.“Today, we are proud to announce our partnership with Tunetrax. Teaming-up with Tunetraxwill strongly benefit our artists and music community to help propel their careers forward. I am lookingforward for our artists to be able to directly submit their festival application from Tunetrax nextyear, which will streamline the process for everyone involved. We are always looking for opportunities to grow and this partnership is not only exciting it greatly serves our mission. – Texas IndieFest Co-Founder and Indie on Air Records CEO Jeff Popka (Nashville) https://ioarecords.com “We are thrilled to be partnering with Texas Indie Fest and its unique Indie Showcase during SXSW.Tunetrax’s partnership with Indie Fest offers our artists many opportunities to perform at a verywell respected festival during music week and also at other Indie on Air Records music events around the United States.” - Rémi Jourdan, Founder/CEO of Tunetrax (Los Angeles)About Texas Indie FestTexas Indie Fest is one of the fastest growing indie music festivals in Texas. The festival is taking place during the South by Southwest Music Week, a 4-day showcase of nascent musical talent from across the world. The 2019 edition will be the 9th year for the festival, and is already promising to be better than ever: 50 emerging artists will be showcased live at a new iconic Austin venue, and all performances will be broadcast live on radio and Internet Tv channels. https://texasindiefest.com About TunetraxTunetrax is a one-stop music platform where musicians build successful careers. Tunetrax lets artists upload and share their songs, videos, photos, blogs, newsletters and upcoming shows, all shareable instantly onto every major social media network. The Tunetrax Music Discovery platform provides powerful tools to musicians to promote their music, connect with booking agents, venues and engage directly with fans via one simple dashboard. https://tunetrax.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.