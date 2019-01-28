AmLaw 200 Firm Steptoe & Johnson PLLC Selects iManage Work 10 for Ease of Use and a Single, Elegant User Experience

iManage fits firm’s tech-savvy image by providing an innovative document and email management platform

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Jan. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iManage , the company dedicated to transforming how professionals work, today announced that Steptoe & Johnson PLLC – a 300+ attorney firm with 13 offices across the United States and core strengths in energy, labor, business and litigation – has selected iManage Work 10 to provide its professionals with a simple, yet comprehensive document and email management system.



The limits of its existing document management system and a lack of ongoing investment in the product by the vendor led the firm to actively seek a replacement. After a full request for proposal process involving multiple vendors, Steptoe & Johnson selected iManage Work 10.

“Simply put, iManage Work 10 is straightforward, elegant and uncomplicated,” said Mark Combs, Chief Information Officer, Steptoe & Johnson. “That’s a big shift from our current environment where the attorneys have to know too much technology in order to make everything work properly – and that's not where we want to be. We want them to have the resources they need to be more efficient.”

iManage Work 10 also brings a new level of mobility to the firm’s professionals, giving them secure, remote access to their files through a single user experience that is the same on a desktop, the web or a mobile device.

“We want to give our professionals safe and secure access to their documents and emails anywhere, anytime,” added Combs. “Our selection committee really appreciated the Work 10 user interface because it’s cleaner and simpler than what we have now. The seamless experience across platforms was just as important. In our organization, we have multiple computing platforms and the ubiquity that Work 10 provides is a huge plus. It’s something that the attorneys and staff really want.”

Beyond providing professionals with an easier way to access, edit and share their critical work product, choosing iManage Work 10 allows Steptoe & Johnson to demonstrate a commitment to innovation and a high level of tech-savvy to existing and potential clients.

"Something I consistently hear from clients is that they want us to justify our value and show them how we're creating efficiencies for them," said Betsy Spellman, Chief Marketing Officer, Steptoe & Johnson. “With iManage Work 10, we’re able to show that we are using the latest technology to work smarter and more efficiently for our clients.”

“Today’s attorneys want software that works the way they do; intuitively, from anywhere and that makes them more productive,” said Dan Carmel, Chief Marketing Officer, iManage. “Innovative firms like Steptoe & Johnson are adopting Work 10 as the secure, agile platform to transform how their professionals work and ultimately how they can serve their clients.”

