Armor Express Appoints Industry Veteran Tom Thebes as the Company’s New Chief Financial Officer

CENTRAL LAKE, Mich., Jan. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Armor Express, a leading manufacturer and distributor of high-performance protective solutions for the Domestic and Federal Law Enforcement markets, Department of Defense and First Responders, is pleased to announce the appointment of Thomas (Tom) Thebes, Jr. as its new Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Thebes will oversee all Financial, Accounting, IT, and Human Resources functions. He will have full P&L responsibility, with a focus on instituting best practices and improving processes and controls throughout the organization. He will also be responsible for companywide IT system integration and HR programs to enhance talent recruitment and retention. In addition, he will work directly with the senior leadership team, providing strategic direction on all financial and business initiatives.



/EIN News/ -- “I would like to officially welcome Tom to the Armor Express family and look forward to working with him as we embark on the next phase of our corporate journey. He brings incredible talent, leadership and passion to this position and has worked with various companies in the defense space and with similar enterprises undergoing massive growth transformations,” said Jim Henderson, Chief Executive Officer. “Tom joins an already formidable team, and together, we will continue to drive best practices and greater value for all stakeholders, with a relentless focus on our customers.”

Mr. Thebes brings close to 40 years of financial and operational management experience in the manufacturing and defense sectors, having served in several senior executive roles at Fortune 500 and 1000 public and private enterprises, both in the U.S. and internationally. Prior to joining Armor Express, his most recent roles were that of CFO and VP of Finance at Domo Tactical Communications (DTC). Before that, he served as EVP of Operations, General Manager, CFO and VP of Finance at Chemring (Niitek, 3rd Radar, Chemring Detection Systems). Tom also served as CFO and VP of Finance at Protected Vehicles, Inc. and Force Protection, Inc. Earlier in his career, he held various positions including Finance Manager, Controller and Director of Finance, at Spectrum Group, Insilco Technologies, KPMG Peat Marwick, Exide Electronics, and Owens-Corning Fiberglas.

“I am truly honored to have this opportunity to join Armor Express at such an exciting time, as the Company continues to win large-scale awards with the Defense Department and Federal Government, while concurrently, expanding its presence throughout the Americas serving the most important customers in the world. I believe my skillsets and experience will help enhance what is already a strong platform and I look forward to contributing to the team’s success for years to come,” stated Mr. Thebes.

Mr. Thebes holds both bachelor’s and master’s degrees in business administration from Miami University and the University of Toledo, respectively.

About Armor Express

Armor Express is a leading manufacturer and distributor of high-performance body armor systems and related protective solutions. Founded in 2005, the Company has grown to become one of the largest providers of soft and hard armor products and accessories, serving the Federal and Domestic Law Enforcement market, the Department of Defense, First Responders, and America’s allies around the world. In 2018, the Company merged with KDH Defense Systems, further expanding its portfolio and customer reach, while enhancing its manufacturing footprint and supply chain relationships. Through these partnerships with technology innovators and the Company’s unwavering commitment to advance research & development, customers benefit from state-of-the-art protective solutions and best-in-class service. For more information, please visit www.armorexpress.com .

Company Contact: Media Relations Contact: Glenn Wiener, Chief Strategy Officer Dionne Manchester, SVP Armor Express GW Communications Tel: 212-786-6011 Tel: 212-786-6068 Email: gwiener@armorexpress.com Email: dionne@GWCco.com







